Hampden County, MA

How long will free COVID-19 tests be available?

By Blake Thorne
 2 days ago

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In 2023, will there still be a way to get an at-home COVID-19 test for free?

Hampden County now at low risk for community spread of COVID-19

The answer is yes, at least at first. But the full answer is more complicated than that.

As of January 1st, 2023, you can continue to purchase the at-home tests and file claims for reimbursement from your health insurance company. Currently, this order is technically set to expire after January 11.

However, the Biden administration has said it would give states 60 days notice before it lifts the order, and that hasn’t happened.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services could renew the order before January 11, prolonging it another 90 days, allowing for people to continue to seek reimbursement for test kits.

22News spoke with one West Springfield resident about the importance of these free at-home tests.

“I think we should have the opportunity to get them for free, especially when they are delivered to our homes and with the uptick in COVID right now,” said Jennifer Williamson. “So I think the government should, yes. In fact, send us some more.”

And it’s not too late to order the test kits that were made available last month. If your household hasn’t claimed an order yet, you can still get two boxes of two tests each.

