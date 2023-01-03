ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

wizmnews.com

Bill Feehan steps down as La Crosse County Republican Party chair

The chair of the La Crosse County Republican Party is stepping down, after a decade. Bill Feehan has been serving both as chair of the county party, and head of the 3rd Congressional District GOP. Feehan said on his “Fact Check” podcast Wednesday, he’s decided to concentrate solely on the...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

LA CROSSE TALK PM: UW-L’s Chergosky on 100-year record set in US House vote; Wisconsin Rep. Steve Doyle on new state Legislature

UW-La Crosse political science professor Dr. Anthony Chergosky and Wisconsin state Assembly Rep. Steve Doyle join WIZM Tuesday for La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

LA CROSSE TALK PM: UW-L political scientist Dr. Tim Dale breaks down US House Speaker “debacle”

UW-La Crosse political science professor, Dr. Tim Dale, stopped in the WIZM studio Wednesday for La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
LA CROSSE, WI
nbc15.com

Juneau Co. officials identify two dead in shooting

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have named the two people who died after a shooting in rural Juneau County. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office identified the pair as 66-year-old Laurie Jensen and 69-year-old Gary Jensen. Both are from rural Elroy. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office stated that it...
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

La Crosse homicide case still in limbo, 4 years after stabbing in taxi

Four years after a fatal stabbing in a La Crosse taxi, the homicide case still has not gone to trial. On January 2nd of 2019, 42-year-old Virgil Stewart died after being stabbed, reportedly during an argument inside a cab on 7th Street. The suspect in Stewart’s murder, Anquin St. Junious, entered a not guilty plea in March of 2019.
LA CROSSE, WI
cwbradio.com

Man Arrested for Burglaries in Trempealeau County Receives Deferred Sentence

A man believed to be involved in multiple burglaries in Trempealeau County had a deferred sentence for one of the charges against him. According to the Augusta Police Department, they noticed a vehicle they had received information on from the Osseo Police Department sitting in the parking lot of the Express Mart. The officer made contact with the driver, Kyle Morgan.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Family Seeks Missing Tomah Woman

Please help us find a local Tomah resident. Felicia Helgeson (Wanna) is missing from the Tomah area. Last week she was in Mankato for a cultural event, however after her return to Tomah the following day, she has since been missing. It was reported her front door was left open and all her lights were on in her house. Please Contact her mother Barbara at 608-387-0623 or contact Tomah Police Department where a missing person report has been filed.
TOMAH, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt after house fire in Viroqua Monday

VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire at a home in Viroqua on Monday evening. The Viroqua Fire Department said that the fire happened at 6:38 p.m. on the 500 block of Hillcrest Street on the east side of Viroqua Monday. According to Chad Buros, Viroqua...
VIROQUA, WI
x1071.com

Hit and Run Near Muscoda

Early Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff’s department received a report of a hit and run involving two vehicles around 12:30am. 57 year old Allen Hines of Boscobel was traveling south in a truck on Highway 133 with a passenger, Tammy Hines, of Boscobel. An unknown vehicle was traveling south at a reported high rate of speed and struck the rear of Hines’ vehicle. The offending vehicle did not stop and took off at a high rate of speed south toward Blue River. Muscoda EMS was requested at the scene, but no injuries were reported. The Hines vehicle was driven from the scene. Deputies were unable to locate the offending vehicle. Several pieces of what appear to be chrome from a front bumper were left at the scene. The offending vehicle was described as a smaller, dark colored pick up truck with a topper, with front end damage. If anyone has information about the crash contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 723-2157.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Apparent Murder-Suicide in Juneau County

(Plymouth Township, WI) — The sheriff in Juneau County says it looks like two people are dead after a domestic violence murder-suicide. Deputies found a woman dead in a home in Plymouth Township yesterday. They also found a man who died from a self-inflicted gunshot. Deputies were called to the home to look into a domestic violence call.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Central Wisconsin

TOWNSHIP OF PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead in what authorities in Central Wisconsin are labeling a murder-suicide. According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on December 28, around 9:00 p.m., the Juneau County Communications Center received a call regarding a potential domestic disturbance on County Road O.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
Chris

Homeless In LaCrosse

Homeless In AmericaPhoto byJeenah Moon/Getty Images. It is a problem all over the country and LaCrosse, WI is not exempt. This past Spring it was estimated that there were approximately 270 individuals camping at Houska Park, the destination of many homeless people. (https://lacrossetribune.com/news/local/houska-park-to-close-people-experiencing-homelessness-need-winter-shelter/article_856ac0da-56e3-11ed-b575-ab980b6cada7.html)
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

La Crosse school lunch debt eclipses $14,000, while district works with families, community to keep kids fed

About halfway through the school year, and the school lunch debt numbers are adding up in La Crosse. Over the past two years, this wasn’t an issue, because a federal government program provided free school meals to every student. That, however, ended last summer, and meal debt for La Crosse School District families has hit $14,224 through October.
LA CROSSE, WI

