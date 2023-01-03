Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kait 8
Student brings weapon to class
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police confirmed a student brought a gun to the Academies at Jonesboro High School on Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to JPD, an officer was able to take the gun from the student. No other information was released.
Kait 8
Downtown house fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A house fire broke out around 8 p.m. in downtown Jonesboro on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The fire is located at around the 300 block of Woodrow and firefighters are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
Kait 8
Crews respond to house fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Craighead County. Dispatch reported the fire happened around 7:30 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 500-block of County Road 323. The Bono Fire Department was the first to arrive on the scene. They called for backup from the...
Kait 8
Man accused of leading police on chase with 2 kids in car
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause to charge a Paragould man with multiple felonies after police say he led them on a chase with two children in his vehicle. Andrew Pantoja, 21, is charged with fleeing, aggravated assault, and two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of...
Kait 8
Sheriff’s office warns of scam calls
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents of a scam involving law enforcement. Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell says it’s a new scam in his county. The warning comes as a woman in a neighboring county was cheated out of $5,000 due to a similar scam.
neareport.com
Several drunk driving arrests happen on New Year’s in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. – Even after law enforcement tells the public not to drink and drive in a press release warning of increased enforcement, some invariably do. The Jonesboro Police Department spent much of its time over the New Year’s weekend dealing with intoxicated suspects – many of whom were behind the wheel and some who caused accidents involving victims or their property.
Kait 8
Man charged in deadly West Memphis hit-and-run
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Police in West Memphis arrested a man after a fatal hit-and-run over the holiday weekend. Authorities say Detario Allen was intoxicated when he hit 36-year-old Jamie Bailey on East Broadway Avenue. Police found Bailey in the roadway with severe injuries just before 7 p.m. on...
Kait 8
Two people rescued from submerged truck
GREENE Co. (KAIT) – Two people were rescued from a Greene County slough after the truck they were in became submerged. At 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, rescue crews from Greene and Craighead Counties were called to the area of Hyde and Lawrence Roads after the truck began taking on water.
Kait 8
School zone speed enforcement initiated in Newport
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Newport Police Department will begin school zone speed enforcement on Thursday, January 5th, 2023. According to a social media post, police are seeing an influx in speeding and phone usage in school zones, especially on the elementary campus. The Newport Police Department’s goal is to keep...
Kait 8
West Memphis residents search for answers after apartment complex floods
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Residents at Riverbend Apartments in West Memphis have more questions than answers Wednesday after floodwaters forced evacuations during Tuesday’s severe weather. “Can we live in our apartment? Can we go back in there? Can we stay tonight?” asked one resident who didn’t want to...
whiterivernow.com
Two people killed in Ravenden house fire
Two people died in an early morning fire New Year’s Day in Ravenden. Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell told Jonesboro’s Region 8 News the fire happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at a home on Homestead Trail. A male and female, both in their 70s, were killed in the blaze.
Kait 8
Evacuations underway due to flooded roads
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – As rain continued throughout the night, parts of a Clay County community were evacuated. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said several streets are currently flooded in Piggott, including Clay Street, South Garfield Avenue, South Houston Avenue, and County Road 341. Several safe rooms...
Kait 8
Two dead in house fire
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people died after an early morning fire in Ravenden. According to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell, the fire happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 at a home on Homestead Trail. He explained a resident on the property where the house was had woken...
Kait 8
Craighead County road blocked after semi rolls over
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – An overturned tractor-trailer Tuesday night brought traffic to a halt. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a semi-truck rolled over on Highway 49 just west of State Highway 226 just before 11 p.m. Jan. 3. According to ArDOT, the crash blocked all lanes...
Kait 8
Residents evacuated following flooding rains
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A day and night of thunderstorms dumping heavy rain across Region 8 sent several people running for higher ground. Law enforcement agencies across the area Monday night reported flooded streets and homes. One of the hardest hit areas was Clay County, where the sheriff’s office...
Kait 8
A local favorite returns to Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Kream Kastle is open again in Blytheville. The restaurant was shut down 10 months ago due to a fire. During that time the owner, Suzanne Wallace said she felt the support from the community. Kream Kastle has been a part of the Blytheville community for over...
Kait 8
Crews battle house fire on first day of 2023
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Osceola Fire Department started their New Year off with flames. Officials said a fire occurred just before midnight on Sunday, Jan. 1 at a home on Barham Street. Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly, but the house took heavy damage. No injuries...
Kait 8
Flooding and evacuations in Region 8
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - After a day full of rain and severe weather, flooding is a given. According to Captain Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department, rescues are taking place on Gavin Drive, First Street, and Stacy Drive due to flash flooding. He said that boats are being used...
Kait 8
Paragould residents affected by flood waters
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Paragould are cleaning up after flood waters damaged several homes on Monday night. The flooding got so bad that rescues were made by boat on some streets. Andrew and his family were at home when water started coming up his house in Paragould. Jones...
Comments / 0