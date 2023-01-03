ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
KESQ News Channel 3

Monday Night Football game suspended after player collapses

The Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football game has been delayed after Bills CB Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and received CPR.
Larry Brown Sports

Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old... The post Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden

The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
Larry Brown Sports

NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Damar Hamlin Situation

The NFL world is still in shock after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. Tom Brady joined many concerned onlookers in sending his best wishes to Hamlin. "We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Brady wrote Tuesday morning. "Moments like this...
The Spun

Look: Boomer Esiason Really Hates 1 NFL Quarterback

NFL analyst Boomer Esiason was a former star quarterback in his own right. Now an analust, there's one current quarterback that Esiason just can't stand. Appearing on the "Greg Hill Show," Esiason made it clear that he downright hates New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. He said that Jones' body language, facial expressions and on-field "gyrations" annoy him to no end to the point where he believes there's "a douchiness" to him.

