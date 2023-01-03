Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
The visits by McConnell and Biden in Kentucky provide a strategic plan for the White HouseJoseph GodwinKentucky State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Related
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Opinion: NFL's response to Damar Hamlin situation a shameful new low
The look on Josh Allen’s face is the image we will remember most from this evening. His hands were cupped over his nose and mouth, but his eyes revealed a story that was also reflected by his teammates’ reactions: they were afraid that Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life was in danger.
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Roger Goodell Faces Calls to Be Fired After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
Reports on Monday night said players were told they had 5 minutes to warm up before resuming the game, which was later postponed. The NFL disputed the reports.
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety, collapses on field after scary hit, play temporarily suspended
A terrifying situation is developing in Cincinnati. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been taken to a Level 1 trauma hospital in Cincinnati after collapsing on the field. Hamlin, who is 24-years old, tackled Bengals WR Tee Higgins and got up for a moment before collapsing back to the turf. The game came to a standstill soon after.
Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field During ‘Monday Night Football’ Game
The Buffalo Bills safety was administered CPR and taken to a hospital, and the Bills-Bengals game subsequently was temporarily suspended.
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Damar Hamlin: 5 Things About NFL Player, 24, Who Collapsed During Game
Damar Hamlin, who plays for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed during the team’s Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 24-year-old safety tackled another player, and although he initially stood up, he fell to the ground on the field and suffered cardiac arrest. CPR was administered for 10 minutes...
Bills' Demar Hamlin Left Field Alive Because of Two Previous Tragedies
Former Arkansas NCAA tourney opponent's death, horrible night on Arkansas high school football field echoed forward in history in positive way
Monday Night Football game suspended after player collapses
The Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football game has been delayed after Bills CB Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and received CPR. The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023 Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the The post Monday Night Football game suspended after player collapses appeared first on KESQ.
Breaking: NFL Wide Receiver Cut On Monday Following His Arrest
The Atlanta Falcons are moving on from practice squad wide receiver Cameron Batson. The NFC South franchise cut Batson on Monday afternoon, the team announced. "We’ve released Cameron Batson from the practice squad," the Falcons announced. Batson was arrested in Georgia over the ...
Donations to Bills' Damar Hamlin's Charity Skyrocket in Wake of Scary Collapse
NFL fans reacted with an outpouring of donations to the Bill's Chasing M's Foundation after he was taken by ambulance from Buffalo's Monday night game in Cincinnati.
Millions of dollars in donations pour in for Damar Hamlin's toy drive
As we all wait to hear further news of the condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, there are many fans and observers who are doing all they can to do good work in the young man’s name. Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night’s game between...
Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation
ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old... The post Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden
The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game
The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Damar Hamlin Situation
The NFL world is still in shock after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. Tom Brady joined many concerned onlookers in sending his best wishes to Hamlin. "We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Brady wrote Tuesday morning. "Moments like this...
Patriots React to Scary Situation Involving Bills' Safety Damar Hamlin
Buffalo's 24-year-old safety was administered CPR and taken off the field by ambulance Monday night.
Look: Boomer Esiason Really Hates 1 NFL Quarterback
NFL analyst Boomer Esiason was a former star quarterback in his own right. Now an analust, there's one current quarterback that Esiason just can't stand. Appearing on the "Greg Hill Show," Esiason made it clear that he downright hates New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. He said that Jones' body language, facial expressions and on-field "gyrations" annoy him to no end to the point where he believes there's "a douchiness" to him.
Comments / 2