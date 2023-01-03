ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

moneytalksnews.com

7 Overlooked Ways to Cut Expenses in 2023

If inflation ravaged your budget in 2022, you’re probably looking for ways to cut costs in 2023. Some expenses are relatively easy to trim, and we highlighted many of them in “15 Painless Ways You Can Cut Costs in 2022.” But there are also some less obvious ways to keep a lid on expenses in the new year.
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Will I have to pay taxes on my Social Security?

Every week, Allworth Financial’s Amy Wagner and Steve Sprovach answer your questions. If you, a friend, or someone in your family has a money issue or problem, feel free to send those questions toyourmoney@enquirer.com. B.V. in Milford: I saw that I’ll get more in my Social Security check next...
Bakersfield Channel

Tips for last-minute tax savings as 2022 comes to a close

(KERO) — As 2022 draws to a close, it's a good time to take a look at some of the last-minute ways to reduce what you'll owe Uncle Sam come April. Boosting your retirement savings could offer some big tax benefits. Contributions to your 401k come out of your paycheck before income taxes are deducted, lowering your tax bill for the year. If you're over the age of 50, know that you can make a catch-up contribution of $6,500 for the year 2022.
Fortune

Should you have a mortgage in retirement?

Paying off your mortgage before retirement is not always the best option. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. Retirement planning often includes the goal of eliminating mortgage payments before leaving the workforce behind. This approach is based on the idea that it’s easier to make ends meet in retirement by reducing expenses and not having to deal with a mortgage while on a fixed income.
Fortune

6 things to check off your tax to-do list before 2022 ends

The clock is running out to make big tax-saving moves for 2022. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (3) Many people avoid thinking about taxes until the April deadline rolls around each year. But by then it may be too late to take advantage of the top strategies to cut down your tax bill—or get a bigger refund.
AOL Corp

Here are the biggest retirement changes coming in 2023

Surging inflation this year smashed retirement savings accounts and left retirees battered by escalating prices from gas and food to monthly rent. The fallout from higher prices transformed the landscape for older Americans and those saving for their golden years, while a last-minute spending deal to avert a government shutdown included a handful of changes to the retirement system next year.
Refinery29

Money Diary: An Influencer Manager On 38k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny. This week: "I'm 35 years old and live...

