Read full article on original website
Related
Keeping your New Year's Resolutions and ending "doomscrolling"
Taking it small and day-to-day could help you keep your New Year's resolution for the remainder of the year
verywellmind.com
The Psychology Behind Why New Year’s Resolutions Fail
When the clock strikes midnight signaling the start of a new year, many adults will have committed themselves to a New Year’s resolution. Whether it’s to lose weight, get out of debt, pursue a coveted hobby, socialize more, or something else, for many, making New Year's resolutions is part of the festivities. And with so many people committing to goals for the new year, the hope and optimism that change can happen is in the air. The reality is, however, that over 90% of New Year’s resolutions will be abandoned within just a few months.
'I Drastically Changed My New Year's Resolutions—the Results Were Amazing'
This New Year's resolution made me so much happier, and I kept it up for years.
thebiochronicle.com
Stop Feeling Anxious Today! 10 Tips For Success!
Reflecting on one’s accomplishments is seen as soothing by many. More could be completed in the same amount of time if the workload was organized and weekly targets were set. Fortunately, you can choose from a number of restful accommodations. Consistency has been demonstrated to significantly increase the odds of success.
Psychologist reveals 5 evidence-based tips for helping New Year's resolutions stick
Each New Year’s Eve, millions of us have the annual urge to change our ways, make a fresh start, form new habits or otherwise transform into a better version of ourselves. The problem is many of us kick off the new year with all the good intentions, only to be derailed from our goals after a few weeks—or even a few days. It's disheartening to make New Year's resolutions each year and fail at keeping them, but creating new habits is a notoriously difficult thing for humans to do. Is there a foolproof way to stick with a New Year's resolution? Probably not. But there are some science-backed ways to make it more likely that you'll stick with whatever you want to achieve.
OPINION: Changing habits is hard until you find the right strategy
The key to making positive, long-lasting change takes time is to spend time understanding your goals or resolutions.
psychologytoday.com
Ask Yourself "What's Next?" in the New Year
Saying yes to change opens the door to better mental well-being and adventure. Self-care involves a healthy diet, exercise, adequate sleep, and attention to mental health. Develop a plan for the year and celebrate small successes along the way. The question “What’s next?” may sound too familiar to parents. In...
momcollective.com
My Twist on Resolutions
I have always had mixed feelings toward New Year’s Resolutions. While, in theory, the idea of setting new goals and starting fresh for the New Year is great, I feel there has always been so much pressure put on setting a goal for the year and sticking to it. It always had to be all or nothing!
Making and Keeping New Year’s Resolutions that Last
(Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made)Photo byAndreas DressonUnsplash. Enthusiastically resolve to change, but within days or weeks lose interest and can’t motivate yourself? Wonder why you get sidetracked by distractions or become easily discouraged when quick results aren’t forthcoming?
Opinion: Expert Advises on 5 Ways to Succeed After Setting New Year Resolutions
What’s the best way to ensure your goals will come to fruition?. It's a new year, and for many people, this transition is a chance at a new start in a variety of ways. Whether it's making financial goals, vowing to change toxic habits, or reevaluating relationships in one's life, a list of New Year's resolutions can include just about anything and everything. But often, making the list is a lot easier than seeing it all the way through.
findingfarina.com
Quit Drinking New Year Resolution? How To Follow Through
It is that time of the year again. Completed another revolution around the sun, and we are filled with the zeal to start a new everything. Every new year’s eve, we are high on adrenaline and make empty promises to ourselves. A very common one would be your “Quit...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
78K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0