Cincinnati, OH

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
News 8 WROC

Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills vs Bengals

CINCINNATI (WIVB) — Before the Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals in one of the most highly anticipated games of the season, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will get you prepped with everything you need to know. You can watch at 7 p.m. on this page or on WROC. Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. Who […]
NBC Chicago

Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Skip Bayless Facing Backlash for Tweet After Damar Hamlin's Collapse

While the sports world awaits updates on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, one media personality is doing damage control. Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless is under fire for a tweet he posted after Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was taken off in an ambulance after being administered CPR on the field, and the Bills later announced that Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest and was in critical condition.
Tony Dungy Shares Stories, Thoughts on Damar Hamlin Incident

Ex-NFL coach shares thoughts on Hamlin incident originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday night, Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly lost his life on the field while undergoing cardiac arrest after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. While he was down on the field, players,...
