4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
The visits by McConnell and Biden in Kentucky provide a strategic plan for the White HouseJoseph GodwinKentucky State
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF GameOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bengals' Tee Higgins offers support to Damar Hamlin after Bills player's terrifying incident
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins offered his support for Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills safety was rushed to the hospital when he collapsed on the field.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Video of Joe Burrow Warming Up After Damar Hamlin Collapse Sparks Debate
A clip of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throwing a football after Damar Hamlin collapsed has led to some saying that players were told to warm up
Patriots React to Scary Situation Involving Bills' Safety Damar Hamlin
Buffalo's 24-year-old safety was administered CPR and taken off the field by ambulance Monday night.
'Monday Night Football' game suspended after collapse of Bills player Damar Hamlin, who needed CPR
CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, the NFL said, and Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported, and he was surrounded by teammates, some of...
How declaring Bills/Bengals a ‘no contest’ would affect playoff seeding in the AFC
If Monday night’s abandoned game between the Bills and Bengals is declared a “no contest,” it could have significant implications on the AFC playoff race.
Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills vs Bengals
CINCINNATI (WIVB) — Before the Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals in one of the most highly anticipated games of the season, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will get you prepped with everything you need to know. You can watch at 7 p.m. on this page or on WROC. Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. Who […]
NFL Week 18 schedule remains unchanged, Bills-Bengals game won’t resume for now
While it plays second-fiddle to the scary situation we saw Monday night in Ohio, the NFL Week 18 schedule is
Bills-Bengals MNF suspended after injury to Damar Hamlin
The Cincinnati Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” has been suspended until further notice after an injury to Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. Hamlin suffered a scary injury with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after making a tackle. An ambulance entered the field...
Patrick Mahomes is one of us when it comes to Bills-Bengals clash
Monday Night Football will be headlined by a heavyweight matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, two of the best teams in the AFC. And just like all of us, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will be watching. After all, one of these teams will likely be standing in their way en route to another Super Bowl appearance.
Bengals inactive players vs. Buffalo Bills in Week 17
The Cincinnati Bengals had one major question on the final injury report before “Monday Night Football” against the Buffalo Bills — would the questionable Sam Hubbard be able to play?. As expected, Hubbard was a game-time decision, as was the decision on who starts in place of...
Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Damar Hamlin in Critical Condition After Collapsing on Field, NFL Postpones Bills-Bengals Game
The National Football League has officially postponed Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance. After Hamlin was transported to a nearby hospital, players from both teams went back...
Skip Bayless Facing Backlash for Tweet After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
While the sports world awaits updates on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, one media personality is doing damage control. Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless is under fire for a tweet he posted after Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was taken off in an ambulance after being administered CPR on the field, and the Bills later announced that Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest and was in critical condition.
Zac Taylor's perspective on Bills DB Damar Hamlin's collapse and how Bengals move forward
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke on Wednesday afternoon for the first time since the tragic events that took place at Paycor Stadium on Monday. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter and suffered a cardiac arrest. He was then administered CPR for nearly 10...
Bengals fan who went viral supporting Hamlin: “Just keep praying for Damar”
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Collins and his son are Bengals season ticket holders. They bring a sign and sharpie to every single game — and Collins said when Damar Hamlin got injured, he knew what he had to do to show support. “70,000 people were as quiet as a Christmas Eve night,” Collins […]
Bengals Joe Burrow gifts offensive line a cruise vacation but says he's 'not a boat guy'
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed out for his offensive line this past Christmas, gifting them all a cruise trip. But it sounds like the quarterback won't be joining them, saying, "I don't like boats, not a boat guy." He added, "You're stuck out there, what if something happens?"
Tony Dungy Shares Stories, Thoughts on Damar Hamlin Incident
Ex-NFL coach shares thoughts on Hamlin incident originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday night, Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly lost his life on the field while undergoing cardiac arrest after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. While he was down on the field, players,...
