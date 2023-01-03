Read full article on original website
Alaska has no active warnings or advisories in effect
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mild winter temperatures showed up in Southcentral Alaska mid-week. Anchorage warmed to above average, seeing a high of 31, and wet weather was noted in Seward and Southcentral coasts. Traveling between Anchorage and Seward tonight or early tomorrow could be tough going on the roads, with a sloppy icy mess. Temperatures will go below freezing and it is still possible for snow in the mountains and a mix of rain and snow closer to the coasts overnight and early Thursday.
Anchorage home buyers face slim pickings
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When it comes to buying a home in Alaska, the odds are good but the goods are odd. “Slim pickings would be a really good description of what the likely inventory levels are going to be next year,” Anchorage Economic Development Corporation CEO and President Bill Popp said.
Its slim pickings for homebuyers in Anchorage
The all-consuming task of snow removal in Anchorage intersected with the topic of public safety and public health during early morning discussions at the Jan. 4 meeting of the Anchorage Assembly Health Policy Committee. Mat-Su assembly asks state lawmakers to standardize marijuana DUI enforcement. Updated: 5 hours ago. According to...
New Year’s weekend fires show importance of safety precautions
Assembly plans for better plow-outs
According to Mat-Su Borough Assemblymember Tim Hale, having the state set a standard for enforcement offers valley-based cannabis shops an opportunity to allow on-site consumption. Its slim pickings for homebuyers in Anchorage. Updated: 6 hours ago. Popp said that Alaskans saw an extremely tight inventory in the housing market in...
New Year, New Me: I want to exercise more
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s the first week of 2023 and for many of us, there’s a desire for a “New Year, New Me.”. One of the most common New Year’s resolutions is to get more exercise. As with most things we want to change about ourselves, it’s difficult, and heading into the gym at the New Year, it’s easy to feel out of shape and a little out of place. As with most goals, it’s best to start slow.
Anchorage parents claim Alaska’s first reported birth of 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It didn’t take long, but the Fritz family in Anchorage unofficially claimed the title of having the first arrival of the new year early Sunday morning at Alaska Regional Hospital. Just 12 minutes past midnight, Madison Fritz gave birth to nine-pound, 14-ounce Samuel Eugene Fritz,...
2023 kicks off with warm conditions for many Alaskans
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage hit a high temperature of 35 degrees on Jan.1, followed by a high of 38 on Jan. 2. This is the warmest the city has been in more than seven weeks. Several areas in Southcentral topped out in the 40s with more areas seeing rain than snow.
Unraveling The Unexplained: The Mysterious Disappearance of Thousands in the Alaska Triangle
Have you ever heard of the Alaska Triangle? Most people haven’t, but it is a mysterious region in Alaska that has been the site of thousands of unexplained disappearances. Since the 1940s, airplanes, boats, and hikers have vanished without a trace, and, to this day, the causes of these disappearances remain largely unknown.
Alaska is getting a new tallest building — an upgraded air traffic control tower
Work is underway on what will be Alaska’s tallest building. A new air traffic control tower is planned for the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. It’ll stand at 306 feet — 10 feet higher than the current record holder, the ConocoPhillips building in downtown Anchorage. The new...
The rising cost of food is outpacing inflation. Here’s how some Alaskans are coping.
Bobby Superb left the Carrs Safeway in Midtown Anchorage last week, awkwardly carrying an armful of loose groceries: a jug of juice, some pastries, a bag of tamales and two bananas. “Just a few items. I avoid getting a bag because they charge for it. Just, you know, odds and...
Snow emergency declaration in Whittier - clipped version
A woman accused of defrauding a Yakutat widow out of $700,000 and using the money to purchase a home in Bosque County, Texas will not serve as treasurer there. Last November, Carla Sigler was elected county treasurer but failed to obtain the required bond needed to maintain that position. Judge’s...
Anchorage is still struggling to remove snow, weeks after a trio of winter storms
Anchorage officials say they’re continuing work on widening roads and hauling snow away after a trio of storms brought more than 4 feet of snow to the city last month. But some residents and city leaders, like Anchorage Assembly vice chair Chris Constant, say they’re unhappy with the amount of snow still covering some streets and sidewalks.
New Year, New Me: Are New Year’s resolutions a good idea?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The new year is just underway and for many, this is a time to make a change and look at improving ourselves. New Year’s resolutions fall in and out of fashion like many things, but gyms are oftentimes suddenly packed on Jan. 1. In an...
Orphaned polar bear cub settles into new zoo home
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News/TMX) – An orphaned polar bear cub was captured by wildlife officials and transported to the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage because it was becoming too comfortable around humans, raising concerns for future conflicts. The male cub, estimated to be about 10 or 11 months old, was...
Assembly committee meetings to focus on how to better prepare for big snow events
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The ample snow this winter has Anchorage Assembly members and Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration agreeing on something: it’s important to look back at the decisions made this winter to see what was done well, and what can be improved upon. “It’s a balance and...
America’s best youth and junior biathletes compete in Anchorage for chance to represent Team USA
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On the surface, Nordic skiing and shooting sports are unrelated. However, hundreds of years ago, they were combined to create the biathlon — and over the weekend, 70 of America’s top youth and junior biathletes competed at the Kincaid Range in Anchorage for a chance to represent Team USA on the global stage.
The Sunday Minefield – January 1, 2023
I hope everyone had a good time ringing in the New Year! 2022 really flew by. It’s been a pretty slow week in Alaska politics due to the holidays. But things are about to heat up. The legislative session starts in just over two weeks and the House is still no where close to being organized. Many legislators and staff are getting in last minute vacations before heading to Juneau. The Anchorage Assembly is losing two members, Forrest Dunbar and Jamie Allard, who were both elected to serve in the Legislature. The Assembly will choose their replacements to serve until April’s election. Seven of the 12 Assembly seats are up in April, and there will be at least four new members due to members leaving or being termed out.
Ski Tracks: APU’s Hailey Swirbul claims national championship in Michigan (plus notes on Tour de Ski & Tuscobia 160)
Hailey Swirbul’s decision to race at the U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships instead of the Tour de Ski in Europe is paying off. Swirbul, a native of Aspen, Colo., who lives in Anchorage and represents the Alaska Pacific University Nordic Ski Center, cruised to a 19-second win Monday in Houghton, Mich., by covering the 10-kilometer freestyle interval race in 27 minutes, 32 seconds.
Mayor says Golden Lion Hotel included in solutions for homelessness in the new year
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - So far, 2023 looks a lot like 2022 when it comes to people experiencing homelessness in Anchorage. The Sullivan Arena is once again a homeless shelter and people are still struggling on the streets, but the new year is bringing new hope, according to Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and others.
