Chelsea, MA

Man stabbed outside Chelsea Market Basket over parking spot dispute

By Ross Cristantiello
 2 days ago

The victim was conscious enough to help officers track down a suspect.

A man was reportedly stabbed twice in a Market Basket parking lot due to a dispute over a parking space.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Monday outside the store on Everett Avenue in Chelsea, WCVB reported. Police reportedly told the station that a road rage incident over a parking spot spurred the attack.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, WCVB reported. However, he was conscious at the scene and gave officers information about a suspect’s vehicle and license plate.

Police then used that information to find the suspect in Revere, the station reported. The suspect was arrested.

