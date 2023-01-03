ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

Utah Running Back Micah Bernard Puts His Name In The NCAA Transfer Portal

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah running back Micah Bernard has put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal for the 2023 college football season. Bernard has been part of the Utah football team for four seasons starting with his redshirt year in 2019 and has already received his degree. The talented running back has been a big part of the Utes’ game plan the past two seasons that included back-to-back Pac-12 Championships and Rose Bowl appearances.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utes looking towards 2023 after disappointing loss

PASADENA, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – The 2022 season ended with bitter disappointment with a 35-21 loss to Penn State in the Rose Bowl. But there is plenty to look forward to for the Utah football season as it starts to prepare for the 2023 season. “I love the team that we have coming back next […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Basketball’s Winning Streak Began With ‘Heart-To-Heart Talk’

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball is currently on a seven-game winning streak. It’s good for the nation’s 10th-longest active streak after unbeaten squads Purdue, and New Mexico both dropped games. A month ago, no one probably envisioned this BYU team reeling off seven consecutive wins, with a...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Football Falls In 2023 Rose Bowl Game To Penn State

PASADENA, Calif. – The Utah Utes fell in the Rose Bowl Game for the second straight season after losing to the Penn State Nittany Lions. The No. 8 Utes and No. 11 Nittany Lions played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Monday, January 2. Utah lost to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Jazz Send Well Wishes To Utah Football Ahead Of Rose Bowl Game

PASADENA, Calif. – The Utah Jazz shared their support of Utah football prior to the Utes’ meeting with the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2023 Rose Bowl Game. The No. 8 Utes and No. 11 Nittany Lions are slated to play at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Monday, January 2.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Cam Rising Leaves Rose Bowl With Injury For Second Straight Year

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah quarterback Cam Rising limped off the Rose Bowl field after suffering a leg injury in the third quarter against Penn State. The Utes (10-3, 7-2) are facing the Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2, 7-2) in “The Grandaddy of Them All”, the Rose Bowl, in Pasadena, CA on Monday, January 2.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Thomas Yassmin Touchdown Ties Rose Bowl In Second Quarter

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah answered a Penn State touchdown drive with a more than seven-minute scoring drive of their own to 7-7 first half tie. The Utes (10-3, 7-2) are facing the Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2, 7-2) in “The Grandaddy of Them All”, the Rose Bowl, in Pasadena, CA on Monday, January 2.
kslsports.com

BYU Football Hires Former Player Justin Ena To Join Defensive Staff

PROVO, Utah – Former BYU football linebacker Justin Ena is returning home to his alma mater. BYU announced Monday that Ena is the newest Cougars revamped defensive staff member. Ena will coach the linebackers. Kelly Poppinga will coach the defensive ends, Sione Po’uha will be on defensive tackles, Jernaro Gilford remains with the cornerbacks, and defensive coordinator Jay Hill will lead the safeties.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Boys Basketball Week 6 Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Rewind recapped Week 6 of the high school boys basketball season in the state of Utah along with an RPI breakdown. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind talked about the first RPI rankings that were released recently. For a full...
UTAH STATE
saltlakemagazine.com

Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah

Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy