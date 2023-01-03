Read full article on original website
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Natural History Museum of UtahAndy MonroeSalt Lake City, UT
10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
kslsports.com
Utah Wide Receiver Coach Chad Bumphis Thanks Utah, Announces He’s Leaving
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah wide receiver coach Chad Bumphis announced Wednesday morning he is leaving Utah after two seasons. Bumphis has yet to say where he is headed but going back to his alma mater at Mississippi State seems to make the most sense and was first reported by Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
kslsports.com
Utah Running Back Micah Bernard Puts His Name In The NCAA Transfer Portal
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah running back Micah Bernard has put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal for the 2023 college football season. Bernard has been part of the Utah football team for four seasons starting with his redshirt year in 2019 and has already received his degree. The talented running back has been a big part of the Utes’ game plan the past two seasons that included back-to-back Pac-12 Championships and Rose Bowl appearances.
Utes looking towards 2023 after disappointing loss
PASADENA, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – The 2022 season ended with bitter disappointment with a 35-21 loss to Penn State in the Rose Bowl. But there is plenty to look forward to for the Utah football season as it starts to prepare for the 2023 season. “I love the team that we have coming back next […]
kslsports.com
Utah Basketball To Debut New Throwback Home Uniforms Against Oregon State
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah basketball will be returning home to the Huntsman Thursday night and will have a new look as they host Oregon State. On Tuesday night, the Runnin’ Utes gave a preview of their new home threads- a throwback nod to the 2000’s that the Utes plan to wear against the Beavers.
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball’s Winning Streak Began With ‘Heart-To-Heart Talk’
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball is currently on a seven-game winning streak. It’s good for the nation’s 10th-longest active streak after unbeaten squads Purdue, and New Mexico both dropped games. A month ago, no one probably envisioned this BYU team reeling off seven consecutive wins, with a...
kslsports.com
Utah Football Falls In 2023 Rose Bowl Game To Penn State
PASADENA, Calif. – The Utah Utes fell in the Rose Bowl Game for the second straight season after losing to the Penn State Nittany Lions. The No. 8 Utes and No. 11 Nittany Lions played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Monday, January 2. Utah lost to...
kslsports.com
Jazz Send Well Wishes To Utah Football Ahead Of Rose Bowl Game
PASADENA, Calif. – The Utah Jazz shared their support of Utah football prior to the Utes’ meeting with the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2023 Rose Bowl Game. The No. 8 Utes and No. 11 Nittany Lions are slated to play at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Monday, January 2.
kslsports.com
Cam Rising Leaves Rose Bowl With Injury For Second Straight Year
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah quarterback Cam Rising limped off the Rose Bowl field after suffering a leg injury in the third quarter against Penn State. The Utes (10-3, 7-2) are facing the Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2, 7-2) in “The Grandaddy of Them All”, the Rose Bowl, in Pasadena, CA on Monday, January 2.
kslsports.com
Utah RB Ja’Quinden Jackson Bursts For Tying Touchdown In Rose Bowl Game
PASADENA, Calif. – Utah Utes running back Ja’Quinden Jackson flew past the Penn State defense and into the end zone for a game-tying touchdown before halftime of the 2023 Rose Bowl Game. The No. 8 Utes and No. 11 Nittany Lions played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena,...
kslsports.com
Thomas Yassmin Touchdown Ties Rose Bowl In Second Quarter
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah answered a Penn State touchdown drive with a more than seven-minute scoring drive of their own to 7-7 first half tie. The Utes (10-3, 7-2) are facing the Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2, 7-2) in “The Grandaddy of Them All”, the Rose Bowl, in Pasadena, CA on Monday, January 2.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Hires Former Player Justin Ena To Join Defensive Staff
PROVO, Utah – Former BYU football linebacker Justin Ena is returning home to his alma mater. BYU announced Monday that Ena is the newest Cougars revamped defensive staff member. Ena will coach the linebackers. Kelly Poppinga will coach the defensive ends, Sione Po’uha will be on defensive tackles, Jernaro Gilford remains with the cornerbacks, and defensive coordinator Jay Hill will lead the safeties.
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: High School Boys Basketball Week 6 Recap
SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Rewind recapped Week 6 of the high school boys basketball season in the state of Utah along with an RPI breakdown. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind talked about the first RPI rankings that were released recently. For a full...
Look: Basic Rose Bowl Concession Prices Are Absurd
Any fan that attends sporting events these days likely understands that concession prices often aren't a great deal. Food and drink prices today at the Rose Bowl, however, are taking the term "rip off" to a new level. Utah Utes beat writer Josh Newman posted this photo in Pasadena on ...
saltlakemagazine.com
Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah
Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Utah’s most photogenic restaurants in 2022, according to Yelp
Utah may not be known for its extraordinary cuisine, but the Salt Lake valley has no shortage of mouth-watering and visually pleasing dishes.
The great housing market ‘reset’ of 2022: The year the Fed had no mercy
What did the 2022 real estate crash mean for the housing market? Perhaps the best way to describe it is a “reset” from the pandemic buying frenzy. What are the housing market predictions for 2023?
Family, colleagues react to death of Utah man killed in plane crash
Nathan Ricks was a retired executive of Provo-based company Nu Skin, and the company wrote that “his influence continues to be felt by Nu Skin teams around the world.”
Rally car driver Ken Block killed in Utah snowmobile accident
Professional rally car driver Ken Block was reportedly riding on a steep slope when he was killed after the snowmobile upended on Monday.
Wirth Watching: ABC4 pioneers nationwide broadcast of choir singing Handel’s Messiah at Wasatch Mountains on New Year’s Day 1956
Utah's Channel 4 delivered one of the most ambitious projects in the early days of live TV with the help of our station's pioneer engineers.
