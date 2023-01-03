Sean Troy Jasper, AKA, “Chico,” departed this life Suddenly, December 17, 2022, to join his “Magic Mountain, Inc. (MM INC),” In the Sky. Troy was a long-time resident of Bridgeport, WV. Troy was born in Fayetteville, WV on September 17, 1968, to the late Elsie M. Randall Jasper. As a child in Harlem Heights, he attended Rosedale Elementary School in Summerlee, WV. Troy spent most of his time outdoors with: Jeremiah, Chaun, Jhaun and Nicole. Some of his favorite activities were fishing, climbing trees, planting gardens, picking berries, collecting animals to rescue, building tree houses in NaNa’s apple tree, or exploring nature while causing mischief with Ike, his brothers and other neighborhood friends. Troy never met an animal he couldn’t rescue and make a pet. His other favorite activity was watching WWF wrestling on Saturday mornings; then practicing moves on his brothers: Chaun, Jhaun, and Jeremiah. Troy’s favorite was, “The Nature Boy, Rick Flair” of the “4 Horsemen. After NaNa passed in 1980, Chaun, Jhaun, Troy and Nicole landed in Chicago IL, under the sharp eyes of Val and Ronald, our older sister and brother. Troy attended Fellowship Christian Academy; he excelled in Academics, notably, Science and Math. He attended Roseland Bible Church, where he became an AWANA Club Olympian. Troy became a competitive swimmer at Kennedy King College, thanks to Mrs. Yvonne Best. He grew into a roller-skating expert and tennis enthusiast.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO