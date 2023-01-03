ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Holly Turkovich

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Holly Turkovich with the Clarksburg Visitor’s Bureau joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She talked about Clarksburg’s First Fridays, vendors and entertainment that will be there, and the importance of highlighting local talent. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Emory, a domestic short-haired kitty that is five months old, with her and talked about how to adopt from the humane society. You can watch the full interview above and...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Joy Diane McCauley Arbogast “Sadie”

Joy Diane McCauley Arbogast “Sadie”, 65, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her home. Joy was born Tuesday, October 8, 1957, in Elkins, a daughter of the late Earl Eugene McCauley and Brenda Theran Wheeler McCauley who survives. On March 16, 1973, in Monterey, VA, she was married to Bradley Keith Arbogast who survives in Mill Creek. They had celebrated forty-nine years of marriage.
MILL CREEK, WV
WDTV

Sean Troy “Chico” Jasper

Sean Troy Jasper, AKA, “Chico,” departed this life Suddenly, December 17, 2022, to join his “Magic Mountain, Inc. (MM INC),” In the Sky. Troy was a long-time resident of Bridgeport, WV. Troy was born in Fayetteville, WV on September 17, 1968, to the late Elsie M. Randall Jasper. As a child in Harlem Heights, he attended Rosedale Elementary School in Summerlee, WV. Troy spent most of his time outdoors with: Jeremiah, Chaun, Jhaun and Nicole. Some of his favorite activities were fishing, climbing trees, planting gardens, picking berries, collecting animals to rescue, building tree houses in NaNa’s apple tree, or exploring nature while causing mischief with Ike, his brothers and other neighborhood friends. Troy never met an animal he couldn’t rescue and make a pet. His other favorite activity was watching WWF wrestling on Saturday mornings; then practicing moves on his brothers: Chaun, Jhaun, and Jeremiah. Troy’s favorite was, “The Nature Boy, Rick Flair” of the “4 Horsemen. After NaNa passed in 1980, Chaun, Jhaun, Troy and Nicole landed in Chicago IL, under the sharp eyes of Val and Ronald, our older sister and brother. Troy attended Fellowship Christian Academy; he excelled in Academics, notably, Science and Math. He attended Roseland Bible Church, where he became an AWANA Club Olympian. Troy became a competitive swimmer at Kennedy King College, thanks to Mrs. Yvonne Best. He grew into a roller-skating expert and tennis enthusiast.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Metro News

Community begs for a pause on Morgantown Ice Arena project

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A 90-minute emotional discussion Tuesday night at Morgantown City Council meeting in connection with an ice arena project that including comments from WVU baseball coach Randy Mazey. Council chambers were full of hockey players, hockey families and residents telling them to pause a plan that would...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

12 killed in Sago mine disaster remembered 17 years later

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Jan. 2, 2006, the world’s attention was on the small Upshur County community of Sago. A mine explosion around 6:30 that morning trapped 13 miners two miles below ground. They were trapped for nearly two days. Investigators believe a lightning strike was the likely...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Eleanore V. Chipps

Eleanore V. Chipps of Clarksburg, WV passed away at the Stonerise Nursing Home on January 1, 2023 due to a sudden illness. She was born in Wolf Summit on December 14, 1938, a daughter of the late Clyde Harley and Agnes Gertrude Hammond Chipps. Eleanore never married and was the...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

First delivery arrives for upcoming renovation of Clarksburg hotel

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A hotel on Emily Drive in Clarksburg set to begin a major renovation next month received its first delivery of materials on Wednesday. Hilton Garden Inn will be the site of a $2.9 million renovation that will begin next month. The hotel received its first delivery...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Grafton City Hospital to house Recovery to Resiliency program

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - For years Grafton City Hospital had been working to create a program to assist struggling addicts. Chief Administrative Officier at the hospital, Melissa Lockwood, said thanks to U.S. Representative David McKinley, they were preparing to create their Recovery to Resiliency program. “The biggest challenge that they...
GRAFTON, WV
Lootpress

WDTV

First at 4 Forum: WVU Hockey

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ashton and Wyatt with WVU’s D1 hockey team joined First at 4 on Wednesday. They talked about having their jerseys featured nationwide, working with a young team, and how to support the team. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Roger Dale Carpenter

Roger Dale Carpenter, 75, of Fairmont, WV, passed away on January 2nd, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Roger was born in Fairmont, WV on August 3,1947, the son of the late Paul G and Jean Wiley Carpenter. Roger attended East Fairmont High School and graduated in 1966. He proudly...
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

Morgantown four-day work week gets favorable reviews

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A four-day work week that’s been in effect in Morgantown for more than two years is getting a favorable review. The original plan, introduced by then-City Manager Paul Brake, called for city employees to work 10-hour days Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from July 6, 2020 through June 30, 2021. The plan opened city offices earlier and kept them open later to accommodate people who could not get away during a normal day.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Remains of human fetus found behind building in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating after human remains of a fetus were found behind a building in Buckhannon. Chief Matt Gregory of the Buckhannon Police Department said the remains were found Monday evening around 8 p.m., according to a release from the BPD. Officers received a call alleging...
BUCKHANNON, WV

