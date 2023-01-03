Read full article on original website
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Holly Turkovich
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Holly Turkovich with the Clarksburg Visitor’s Bureau joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She talked about Clarksburg’s First Fridays, vendors and entertainment that will be there, and the importance of highlighting local talent. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Emory, a domestic short-haired kitty that is five months old, with her and talked about how to adopt from the humane society. You can watch the full interview above and...
WDTV
Joy Diane McCauley Arbogast “Sadie”
Joy Diane McCauley Arbogast “Sadie”, 65, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her home. Joy was born Tuesday, October 8, 1957, in Elkins, a daughter of the late Earl Eugene McCauley and Brenda Theran Wheeler McCauley who survives. On March 16, 1973, in Monterey, VA, she was married to Bradley Keith Arbogast who survives in Mill Creek. They had celebrated forty-nine years of marriage.
WDTV
Sean Troy “Chico” Jasper
Sean Troy Jasper, AKA, “Chico,” departed this life Suddenly, December 17, 2022, to join his “Magic Mountain, Inc. (MM INC),” In the Sky. Troy was a long-time resident of Bridgeport, WV. Troy was born in Fayetteville, WV on September 17, 1968, to the late Elsie M. Randall Jasper. As a child in Harlem Heights, he attended Rosedale Elementary School in Summerlee, WV. Troy spent most of his time outdoors with: Jeremiah, Chaun, Jhaun and Nicole. Some of his favorite activities were fishing, climbing trees, planting gardens, picking berries, collecting animals to rescue, building tree houses in NaNa’s apple tree, or exploring nature while causing mischief with Ike, his brothers and other neighborhood friends. Troy never met an animal he couldn’t rescue and make a pet. His other favorite activity was watching WWF wrestling on Saturday mornings; then practicing moves on his brothers: Chaun, Jhaun, and Jeremiah. Troy’s favorite was, “The Nature Boy, Rick Flair” of the “4 Horsemen. After NaNa passed in 1980, Chaun, Jhaun, Troy and Nicole landed in Chicago IL, under the sharp eyes of Val and Ronald, our older sister and brother. Troy attended Fellowship Christian Academy; he excelled in Academics, notably, Science and Math. He attended Roseland Bible Church, where he became an AWANA Club Olympian. Troy became a competitive swimmer at Kennedy King College, thanks to Mrs. Yvonne Best. He grew into a roller-skating expert and tennis enthusiast.
Metro News
Community begs for a pause on Morgantown Ice Arena project
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A 90-minute emotional discussion Tuesday night at Morgantown City Council meeting in connection with an ice arena project that including comments from WVU baseball coach Randy Mazey. Council chambers were full of hockey players, hockey families and residents telling them to pause a plan that would...
WDTV
12 killed in Sago mine disaster remembered 17 years later
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Jan. 2, 2006, the world’s attention was on the small Upshur County community of Sago. A mine explosion around 6:30 that morning trapped 13 miners two miles below ground. They were trapped for nearly two days. Investigators believe a lightning strike was the likely...
WDTV
Eleanore V. Chipps
Eleanore V. Chipps of Clarksburg, WV passed away at the Stonerise Nursing Home on January 1, 2023 due to a sudden illness. She was born in Wolf Summit on December 14, 1938, a daughter of the late Clyde Harley and Agnes Gertrude Hammond Chipps. Eleanore never married and was the...
WDTV
First delivery arrives for upcoming renovation of Clarksburg hotel
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A hotel on Emily Drive in Clarksburg set to begin a major renovation next month received its first delivery of materials on Wednesday. Hilton Garden Inn will be the site of a $2.9 million renovation that will begin next month. The hotel received its first delivery...
Bald eagle’s wing amputated after being shot in West Virginia
The Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia found and rescued a bald eagle on New Year's Eve with a severely damaged wing.
WDTV
Grafton City Hospital to house Recovery to Resiliency program
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - For years Grafton City Hospital had been working to create a program to assist struggling addicts. Chief Administrative Officier at the hospital, Melissa Lockwood, said thanks to U.S. Representative David McKinley, they were preparing to create their Recovery to Resiliency program. “The biggest challenge that they...
When will the long waits at Route 50 and Emily Drive end?
The City of Clarksburg said the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is aware of the traffic light issue at the intersection of Emily Drive and Route 50 that is causing long waits at East Pointe.
Human fetus found behind West Virginia building
BUCKHANNON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chief Matt Gregory of the Buckhannon Police Department reports that at around 8:00 p.m., officers received a call regarding the discovery of human remains of a fetus located behind a building along Island Ave. Officers promptly secured the scene and began an investigation. From the...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: WVU Hockey
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ashton and Wyatt with WVU’s D1 hockey team joined First at 4 on Wednesday. They talked about having their jerseys featured nationwide, working with a young team, and how to support the team. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4...
WDTV
Roger Dale Carpenter
Roger Dale Carpenter, 75, of Fairmont, WV, passed away on January 2nd, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Roger was born in Fairmont, WV on August 3,1947, the son of the late Paul G and Jean Wiley Carpenter. Roger attended East Fairmont High School and graduated in 1966. He proudly...
woay.com
Medic Bags to be distributed in Nicholas and Greenbrier counties today through Governor Justice’s EMS WV Initiative
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – As part of Governor Jim Justice’s EMS WV: Answer the Call initiative, organizers will be distributing medic bags to first responders in Nicholas and Greenbrier County this afternoon. One distribution site will be at Nicholas County’s New River Community and Technical College campus...
WDTV
Community comes together to support Clarksburg firefighter with pancreatic cancer
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s National Firefighter Cancer Awareness month, and it hit close to home in Clarksburg. In October 2022, Captain Patrick SanJulian of the Clarksburg Fire Department was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. “He got ill while he was at work. Some testing was done, and...
WDTV
Temperatures to become more winter-like over the coming days
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our stretch of spring-like weather is coming to an end... Over the next few days, temperatures will make their decline back to the upper 30s and low 40s. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Metro News
Morgantown four-day work week gets favorable reviews
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A four-day work week that’s been in effect in Morgantown for more than two years is getting a favorable review. The original plan, introduced by then-City Manager Paul Brake, called for city employees to work 10-hour days Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from July 6, 2020 through June 30, 2021. The plan opened city offices earlier and kept them open later to accommodate people who could not get away during a normal day.
Here’s how much fentanyl the DEA seized in West Virginia in 2022
There were more than 379 million deadly overdoses worth of fentanyl seized in the United States in 2022, including 184,382 fake prescription pills and 316 pounds of fentanyl powder that were seized in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia.
WDTV
Remains of human fetus found behind building in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating after human remains of a fetus were found behind a building in Buckhannon. Chief Matt Gregory of the Buckhannon Police Department said the remains were found Monday evening around 8 p.m., according to a release from the BPD. Officers received a call alleging...
