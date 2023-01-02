Read full article on original website
Hainan Airlines Resumes International Nonstop Flight to Beijing From mid-Jan 2023
Hainan Airlines from mid-January 2023 is adjusting international flights into Beijing. Effective 12JAN23, the airline will resume nonstop flight to Beijing, replacing 1-stop flight for quarantine purposes. Beijing Capital – Belgrade 1 weekly A330-300 (Inbound no longer operates via Dalian) HU7969 PEK0400 – 0800BEG 333 6. HU7970 BEG1430...
TUI Airways Outlines TUIfly Nordic Boeing 787 NS23 Operation
TUI Airways in Northern summer 2023 season filed selected long-haul route to be operated by TUIfly Nordic’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, mainly operates service to Cancun. As of 01JAN23, the 345-seater TUIfly Nordic aircraft to operate following service. Effective dates listed below are based on Europe departure. Dublin –...
Korean Air Jan 2023 Mainland China Service Adjustment – 03JAN23
Korean Air on Monday (02JAN23) announced service changes to Mainland China during the month of January 2023, as selected routes will see service reductions or suspensions. Planned flight cancellation dates on selected routes as follow. These adjustments appeared in booking system on Tuesday 03JAN23. Seoul Incheon – Dalian 11JAN23 /...
IndiGo Jan 2023 Domestic Network Additions
Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo in the first half of January 2023 schedules new domestic routes, to/from Bangalore and Goa Dabolim. Planned operation as follows.
British Airways NS23 London Gatwick Short-Haul Additions
British Airways yesterday (04JAN23) announced short-haul network additions from London Gatwick, for Northern summer 2023 season. Planned service additions as follow. London Gatwick – Corfu eff 30MAY23 3 weekly A320. BA2812 LGW0715 – 1230CFU 320 2. BA2812 LGW0835 – 1350CFU 320 3. BA2812 LGW1700 – 2215CFU 320...
