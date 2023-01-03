ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Social Security update: SSI recipients to get first 2023 payment of $914 on Dec. 30

Supplemental Security Income recipients will be given the second of two payments this month on Dec. 30, with the second payment at $914 being slightly larger than the first. Dec. 30's payment will be slightly bigger than the first SSI payment of $841 that recipients were given on Dec. 1 in response to increasing inflation. The two payments will equal a total of $1,755, according to the Social Security Administration.
Bakersfield Channel

Tips for last-minute tax savings as 2022 comes to a close

(KERO) — As 2022 draws to a close, it's a good time to take a look at some of the last-minute ways to reduce what you'll owe Uncle Sam come April. Boosting your retirement savings could offer some big tax benefits. Contributions to your 401k come out of your paycheck before income taxes are deducted, lowering your tax bill for the year. If you're over the age of 50, know that you can make a catch-up contribution of $6,500 for the year 2022.
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Will I have to pay taxes on my Social Security?

Every week, Allworth Financial’s Amy Wagner and Steve Sprovach answer your questions. If you, a friend, or someone in your family has a money issue or problem, feel free to send those questions toyourmoney@enquirer.com. B.V. in Milford: I saw that I’ll get more in my Social Security check next...
Blogging Big Blue

SSI Payments: Who will receive $941 before December 30?

Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will receive their second monthly payment of $1,755 on December 30. When December 30th rolls around, SSI recipients’ bank accounts will be credited with $914. Who Is Eligible For $941 SSI Payments?. As a result of rising inflation, the Social Security Administration...
moneytalksnews.com

7 Overlooked Ways to Cut Expenses in 2023

If inflation ravaged your budget in 2022, you’re probably looking for ways to cut costs in 2023. Some expenses are relatively easy to trim, and we highlighted many of them in “15 Painless Ways You Can Cut Costs in 2022.” But there are also some less obvious ways to keep a lid on expenses in the new year.
CNET

New Retirement Savings Rule Changes: Here's What's Coming for Your 401(k) and IRA

Congress stands poised to make major changes to the rules for retirement accounts like 401(k) plans, IRAs and Roth IRAs before the end of the year. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Senate released its $1.7 trillion federal spending bill for 2023. The proposed legislation includes many of the retirement rule changes contained in earlier versions and follow-ups to the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act.
Fortune

6 things to check off your tax to-do list before 2022 ends

The clock is running out to make big tax-saving moves for 2022. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (3) Many people avoid thinking about taxes until the April deadline rolls around each year. But by then it may be too late to take advantage of the top strategies to cut down your tax bill—or get a bigger refund.
ConsumerAffairs

IRS announces standard mileage deductions for 2023 tax season

While many Americans are preparing to file their 2022 taxes, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is announcing new updates for 2023 taxes. The agency has released the standard mileage rates that will be eligible for tax deductions for cars, vans, panel trucks, or pickup trucks for charities, moving, business, or medical purposes. These updates will hold up for: diesel-powered cars, gas-powered cars, hybrid vehicles, and electric vehicles.
entrepreneurshiplife.com

7 Tips to Save Money with Low Income

People with low incomes often struggle to save money due to their limited resources. This is because they find it difficult to make ends meet, and the idea of saving can seem impossible. Nonetheless, no matter how small the salary may be, saving is an essential part of life. But if you are on a low income, there are still ways to maintain financial discipline and save money. Here are seven tips to save money:

