ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Evergy Plaza offering ice hockey in Topeka

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka is now offering ice hockey on Monday nights.

On Monday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. hockey enthusiasts can gather at the Evergy Plaza ice rink to play a friendly game of ice hockey. It is not unusual to see 20-30 skaters waiting their turn to play a 45 minute game of hockey. A new game starts every hour with a 15-minute break between games.

Topeka’s Regal Hollywood movie theater set to close this week

The ice rink is available for open skating from Nov. 12 to Jan. 29. When you purchase a ticket, your skate rental is included in the cost. Purchasing online helps you reserve a spot in the session you’d like to attend. You can also purchase tickets on-site for available sessions.

Open skating sessions are as follows:

  • 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
  • 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
  • 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Click here for open skating tickets.

Click here for more Local News stories | KSNT.com
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37zN1z_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VydA6_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J6H6f_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fN21w_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hbSrk_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bPF6k_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hKvf_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrFiy_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZtW7_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14kbyL_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HsFtl_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EXukk_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P55u5_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODqnW_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uS4Kr_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31hiig_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPPL9_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bs9I3_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vVV5X_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34SL9S_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zcjQL_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h1VFa_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2op4t8_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qWhaJ_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MEzGO_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dc8Ka_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hRxsL_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NIpZK_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hTo1o_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Cm24_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pJgh7_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fDSVP_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29AcGs_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J1qnn_0k1RctKd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iRYEz_0k1RctKd00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Jason Mansfield officially introduced as K-State head volleyball coach

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State volleyball’s new leader landed in Manhattan on Tuesday night, and immediately met the Wildcat community. K-State announced Jason Mansfield as the new volleyball coach on Dec. 27. He was officially introduced Wednesday. Mansfield spent the past five seasons at the University of Washington. Before that, he coached at Illinois and […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Jayhawks grab first conference road win of season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KSNT)- Kansas men’s basketball was able to fend off the Red Raiders in Lubbock for its first conference road win of the season. The Jayhawks went wire-to-wire with Tech, and even had to get a stop in the final thirty seconds with only a one point lead. KU forced a turnover and extended […]
LUBBOCK, TX
WIBW

Dutch Bros Coffee to open new Topeka location

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A drive-through coffee chain will open a new location in the Capital City - its third in Kansas. Dutch Bros Coffee tells 13 NEWS it hopes to open its new location in Topeka by April 2023. It said this may be its only location in Topeka, however, a location in Lawrence may open in the near future as well.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

K-State stuns No. 6 Texas in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KSNT)- K-State went into Austin a major underdog but the ‘Cats played as if they were the favorite. K-State beat No. 6 Texas 116-103 in Austin on Tuesday night. The win is the first Big 12 road victory for the Wildcats this season, and the first of Jerome Tang’s K-State career. Kansas State […]
AUSTIN, TX
KSNT News

Xtreme Bull riding returns to Landon Arena

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Xtreme bull riding returned to the Stormont Vail Events Center Saturday night for a New Year’s Eve party in Topeka. The PRCA sponsored New Year’s Eve Xtreme Bull riding competition inside Landon Arena saw some of PRCA’s best riders in the country compete against the top bulls from the 10-time Stock Contractor of the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas running back Ky Thomas enters transfer portal

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas sophomore running back Ky Thomas has entered the transfer portal. Thomas announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday night. Thomas spent one year with the Jayhawks after transferring from Minnesota. Thomas, a Topeka native and graduate of Topeka High, said wanted to play closer to home before the 2022 season. After 166 […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Kansas WBB’s Taiyanna Jackson earns Player of the Week award

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas women’s basketball center Taiyanna Jackson has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week. The honor comes after Jackson’s Big 12-leading eighth double-double of the season with a 17-point, 19-rebound performance in the Jayhawks’ Big 12 opening win at Oklahoma State. This is Jackson’s first time with a weekly honor. […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Topeka businesses countdown to the new year

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the new year quickly approaching, businesses everywhere are getting ready. One Topeka business welcomed people and their dogs to the celebration. “You know, what’s better than going to drink with your dog?” Happy Basset Manager Opal Bullock said. “So, people like to hang out on the patio and let their dogs […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Fork in the Road: The Chef offers local, homemade breakfast

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re hungry for some home local breakfast head on to downtown Manhattan to The Chef. The Chef reopened in 2008 after being closed for a couple of decades as they wanted to make it a friendly spot to come and enjoy some homemade breakfast.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Roll Credits: Topeka’s Hollywood Theaters set to close

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roll the credits, Topeka’s Regal Hollywood Theaters is set to close its doors in 2023. The manager for the theater tells 13 NEWS that it will permanently shutter its doors on Friday, Jan. 6. That means Topekans only have through Thursday to use their Regal gift cards at this location.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Sun Bear health scare at the Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Zoo officials are saying that one of their animals is showing improvement after a recent health scare. The Topeka Zoo said that their Maylayan Sun Bear, “Hoho,” is now “looking bright eyed” after receiving medical care. He was being monitored this week due to age-related concerns. “We are thrilled to report that […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

New home for veterans to be built in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Plans are in place for a newly proposed veterans home in the capital city. It is expected the proposal for the new project will be announced whether it will reach priority project status for the VA in the spring this year. If the proposal by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly reaches this status […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

St. Jude Dream Home update

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Work continues on the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home, located in Aquarian Acres. St. Jude and Drippe’ Homes broke ground on the newest St. Jude Dream Home in October, 2022 in Aquarian Acres. Work so far includes excavation for the foundation and basement, concrete work and underground plumbing. The new home will […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas hoops move up a spot in AP Poll

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball has moved up one spot to No. 3 in the latest AP Poll. After a thrilling come-from-behind win for the Jayhawks against Oklahoma State Saturday, KU moves up to No. 3 after two-straight weeks at No. 4. Kansas and Houston (No. 4) both move up one spot after then-No. […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Chiefs hold on to late lead to beat Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Undefeated in the AFC West this season, the Chiefs hosted the Denver Broncos on Sunday for the team’s final home game of the year. Kansas City came away with a 27-24 win. The game started off well for the Chiefs. They forced a three-and-out for Denver and marched down the […]
DENVER, CO
KSNT News

KSNT News

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy