Evergy Plaza offering ice hockey in Topeka

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka is now offering ice hockey on Monday nights.

On Monday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. hockey enthusiasts can gather at the Evergy Plaza ice rink to play a friendly game of ice hockey. It is not unusual to see 20-30 skaters waiting their turn to play a 45 minute game of hockey. A new game starts every hour with a 15-minute break between games.

The ice rink is available for open skating from Nov. 12 to Jan. 29. When you purchase a ticket, your skate rental is included in the cost. Purchasing online helps you reserve a spot in the session you’d like to attend. You can also purchase tickets on-site for available sessions.

Open skating sessions are as follows:

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Click here for open skating tickets.







































































