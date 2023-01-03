Read Deuce Vaughn’s heartfelt letter to K-State football fans on NFL Draft decision

One of the greatest running backs in the history of Kansas State football has played his final game with the Wildcats.

Deuce Vaughn, the 5-foot-6 running back who made one highlight play after the next over the past three seasons while twice earning consensus All-America honors , has declared as an early entrant in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Vaughn leaves K-State after piling up 3,604 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns to go along with 1,280 yards and nine touchdowns as a receiver. He ranks third in school history in all-purpose yards with 4,884.

The junior playmaker from Round Rock, Texas, announced his decision to focus on the NFL on Monday evening, two days after he rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown against Alabama during a 45-20 loss at the Sugar Bowl .

He shared a few hundred words with K-State fans explaining his decision.

“To the best fan base in the country, I can’t thank you enough for the support throughout my journey here at K-State,” Vaughn wrote. “The love y’all give to not only myself but this program does not go unnoticed. The impact you all have had on my life is hard to put into words. All I can say is I am so thankful.”

Vaughn went on to say that: “I am excited to embark on this next chapter of my career and chase my life long dream.”

His decision does not come as a surprise. On average, running backs tend to have shorter careers than many other positions so it makes good business sense for Vaughn to start his NFL career as early as possible.

There was also nothing left for him to prove at the college level. Vaughn already led K-State to a Big 12 championship and played so well over three seasons that he is already considered a lock to join other all-time greats on the Ring of Honor inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Even though K-State fans hoped for Vaughn to return to school for one more season, most can understand his decision.

It seemed as though K-State coaches knew Vaughn had played his final game at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans over the weekend. Offensive coordinator Collin Klein said he wished he could continue coaching Vaughn for another 10 years before the postseason game. And head coach Chris Klieman gave him a long, emotional hug afterward.

“I was the only smart one to recruit this kid, because nobody else did,” Klieman said as he put his hand on Vaughn’s shoulder. “And he’s been pretty special to me and will be forever.”

Most NFL mock drafts project Vaughn to be selected in the middle rounds next spring. He likely helped his stock late this season by reeling off an 88-yard touchdown run against the Crimson Tide and a 44-yard touchdown run against TCU.

The player who was once thought to be too small to play at this level torched two of the best teams in the country.

“To my coaches and support staff,” Vaughn wrote, “you believed in an undersized kid coming out of high school and for that I am forever grateful. Not only have I learned so much about this game but also what it means to be a man. I am blessed to have been a part of a culture that will win championships for years to come.”

K-State fans will now wait on similar decisions from fellow NFL Draft hopefuls Felix-Anudike Uzomah and Cooper Beebe. Both remained undecided when they left New Orleans.

The Wildcats will look different in the backfield next season, as DJ Giddens will look to take over as the team’s lead running back after rushing for 518 yards and six touchdowns this season.

He gets the nearly impossible task of trying to follow one of the best running backs in school history.