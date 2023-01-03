Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety, collapses on field after scary hit, play temporarily suspended
A terrifying situation is developing in Cincinnati. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been taken to a Level 1 trauma hospital in Cincinnati after collapsing on the field. Hamlin, who is 24-years old, tackled Bengals WR Tee Higgins and got up for a moment before collapsing back to the turf. The game came to a standstill soon after.
Video: Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapses during game
Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin is in "critical condition," according to the NFL, after the 24-year-old safety collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bills game postponed after Bills S Hamlin collapses, goes into cardiac arrest
"Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
WWMT
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition following tackle on field
CINCINNATI, OH - UPDATE --- NFL says Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a hospital after collapsing on the field. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion, got to his feet and then fell backward a second or two later and lay motionless.
WAAY-TV
'Monday Night Football' game suspended after collapse of Bills player Damar Hamlin, who needed CPR
CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, the NFL said, and Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported, and he was surrounded by teammates, some of...
'It silenced an entire stadium': Bills player reacts to Damar Halmin collapse in game
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins talks to CNN's Wolf Blitzer about watching teammate Damar Hamlin collapse and be revived on the field during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was cherishing every moment in the NFL before his collapse
The current NFL season had seen Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin establish him in the team before he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.
KTUL
Green Country school athletic trainers stress student-athlete safety following NFL injury
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Local athletic trainers for some Green Country school districts say that the safety of student-athletes should always be a priority in school sports. NewsChannel 8 reached out to several local schools following Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin's injury during a Monday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KTUL
Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice, his uncle says
The uncle of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is updating the public on his nephew's condition. Tuesday Dorrian Glenn was outside of the hospital in Cincinnati where Hamlin is being treated after he collapsed on the football field Monday night. Officials said the Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest after...
KTUL
Arkansas father reflects on son who died playing basketball after NFL player collapsed
Little Rock (KATV) — The importance of saving lives by using an AEG or defibrillator has gained attention across the country. On Monday, Damar Hamlin who plays safety for the Buffalo Bills suffered cardiac arrest during a nationally televised game. One Central Arkansas man said he lost his son...
KTUL
All NFL teams changed their Twitter profile picture to 'Pray for Damar'
The NFL says Monday’s postponed game between Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed this week. Fans may be wondering about their tickets as the league has not made a final decision on whether they will be made up at a later date. All 32 NFL teams...
VIDEO: Tom Izzo Makes Light Of Assault That Occurred At Michigan Stadium
Discussing the upcoming matchup with Michigan on the hardwood, Michigan State's Tom Izzo made light of one of the ugliest incidents to ever occur at Michigan Stadium.
What Happened to Bills' Damar Hamlin? What We Know After His Collapse
What happened to Hamlin? What we know after his collapse originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday Night Football, causing the National Football League to suspend and then postpone a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience.
Jets OC Says Wilson Would’ve Benefitted From Sitting Early in Career
His comments come a day after coach Robert Saleh said New York would maximize the quarterback’s ability “through hell or high water.”
No. 18 Xavier meets Villanova, aims to win ninth straight
No. 18 Xavier will look for its ninth consecutive victory when it battles host Villanova in a Big East game
Damar Hamlin is awake and holding hands with family, his agent tells CNN, days after his cardiac arrest during NFL game
CNN — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is awake in a Cincinnati hospital, his agent and a teammate said Thursday morning, eliciting immediate relief and joy from supporters across the nation three days after the 24-year-old’s in-game cardiac arrest. Hamlin, who had been sedated during his hospitalization, is...
