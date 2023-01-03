ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
WWMT

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition following tackle on field

CINCINNATI, OH - UPDATE --- NFL says Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a hospital after collapsing on the field. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion, got to his feet and then fell backward a second or two later and lay motionless.
KTUL

Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice, his uncle says

The uncle of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is updating the public on his nephew's condition. Tuesday Dorrian Glenn was outside of the hospital in Cincinnati where Hamlin is being treated after he collapsed on the football field Monday night. Officials said the Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest after...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Chicago

What Happened to Bills' Damar Hamlin? What We Know After His Collapse

What happened to Hamlin? What we know after his collapse originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday Night Football, causing the National Football League to suspend and then postpone a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience.
BUFFALO, NY

