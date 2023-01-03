BREAKING: Bills vs. Bengals Temporarily Suspended After Damar Hamlin Injury

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a scary and emotional injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, causing the game to be temporarily suspended.

Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals has been temporarily suspended with 5:58 left in the first quarter following a scary injury to Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin.

After falling to the ground hard to make a tackle, Hamlin stood up at the end of the play but fell down to the ground right away, appearing to lose consciousness. The extent of the injury is not known, but an ambulance and stretcher was brought out onto the field.

Per the ESPN broadcast, medical staff performed CPR on Hamlin while he was on the ground.

Per another report from FOX19 in Cincinnati, Hamlin has a pulse, but is not breathing on his own.

After approximately a 20-minute delay, both teams went back to their respective locker rooms after two separate discussions between Bills coach Sean McDermott and Bengals coach Zac Taylor.

Support for Hamlin on social media began pouring out following the injury.

This season, Hamlin has 63 solo tackles, one forced fumble, 1.5 sacks and two passes defended. The Bills selected him in the sixth round last season.

The Bengals had scored quickly to begin the game. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow found receiver Tyler Boyd for a 14-yard touchdown to cap a five-play, 75-yard drive to give the Bengals a 7-0 lead. The Bills responded with a field goal to make it a 7-3 game before the contest was put on pause.

This is a developing story.

