ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

BREAKING: Bills vs. Bengals Temporarily Suspended After Damar Hamlin Injury

By Zach Dimmitt
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rKkGa_0k1RcDhT00

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a scary and emotional injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, causing the game to be temporarily suspended.

Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals has been temporarily suspended with 5:58 left in the first quarter following a scary injury to Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin.

After falling to the ground hard to make a tackle, Hamlin stood up at the end of the play but fell down to the ground right away, appearing to lose consciousness. The extent of the injury is not known, but an ambulance and stretcher was brought out onto the field.

Per the ESPN broadcast, medical staff performed CPR on Hamlin while he was on the ground.

Per another report from FOX19 in Cincinnati, Hamlin has a pulse, but is not breathing on his own.

After approximately a 20-minute delay, both teams went back to their respective locker rooms after two separate discussions between Bills coach Sean McDermott and Bengals coach Zac Taylor.

Support for Hamlin on social media began pouring out following the injury.

This season, Hamlin has 63 solo tackles, one forced fumble, 1.5 sacks and two passes defended. The Bills selected him in the sixth round last season.

The Bengals had scored quickly to begin the game. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow found receiver Tyler Boyd for a 14-yard touchdown to cap a five-play, 75-yard drive to give the Bengals a 7-0 lead. The Bills responded with a field goal to make it a 7-3 game before the contest was put on pause.

This is a developing story.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Look: Brawl Breaks Out After Bowl Game Monday Afternoon

Mississippi State won the game and the fight in Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl. As the Bulldogs picked up the scoop-and-score TD on Illinois' last-gasp effort, an Illini player decided to blindside block a member of MSU's defense 20 yards away from the play; leading to a brawl near midfield. The fight...
STARKVILLE, MS
KSNT News

Monday Night Football suspended after scary collapse

CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Monday Night Football with the Bills at the Bengals has been suspended. With just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after the tackle, then fell to the ground untouched. Medical personnel soon came out, […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden

The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
WASHINGTON, DC
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy