Updates in the Lamplighter shooter case
One person who was outside the bar when the shooting happened says McDermott brought the gun into the bar, and the two men got into an argument.
2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls
Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
Records: Ward County corrections officer knocked unconscious in incident with inmate
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Ward County Jail corrections officer suffered a head injury and momentarily lost consciousness in a confrontation with an inmate, according to court records. State prosecutors charged 28-year-old Robert L. Christianson with B-felony aggravated assault, serious bodily injury, law enforcement. In a criminal affidavit filed...
Ultimate workshare: Minot woman donates kidney to co-worker
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – When it comes to organ donations, the outcome oftentimes depends on the cards you’re dealt. Carla Clifford hit the jackpot thanks to one of her co-workers. “How fast this all went was mind-blowing,” said Carla. Carla was only on the transplant list for...
Des Lacs-Burlington becomes ‘Vision Zero’ school
DES LACS, N.D. (KMOT) – Students at one school in our viewing area are doing their part to promote safe driving practices and help save lives on North Dakota roadways. Six students at Des Lacs-Burlington High School will serve as Vision Zero ambassadors for the school. They were recognized...
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Garrison’s Karli Klein
GARRISON, N.D. (KMOT) - What type of work goes into scoring one thousand points?. “She really deserved it. She works the hardest on the team,” said Mia Gehring, a senior at Garrison. Karli Klein would know best. “It takes a lot for your body and your mental health, just...
Happy New Year! Minot welcomes first baby of 2023
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot’s first baby of 2023 came into the world at Trinity Health’s Family Birth Center shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Olivia Charboneau was born at 3:10 a.m. to parents Laura Price and Joseph Charboneau. The couple’s second child weighed in at 7 lbs., 9 oz.
Victim identified in Minot murder
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Police have identified the man killed in a shooting outside a bar early Friday morning as Kenny C. Javar, 36, from Minot. Police say Javar was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Lamplighter Lounge. Officers arrived at about 1:40 a.m. Friday.
EPIC Companies move forward with The Tracks Plaza
Council members expressed their support for the project because of the new developments coming to Southwest Minot and the need for housing in the city.
McHenry County residents share frustrations over snow removal efforts
TOWNER, N.D. (KMOT) – The snowstorms over the past month have kept road crews at all levels busy, and some fighting to catch up to Mother Nature. A group of concerned citizens of McHenry County shared their frustrations over recent snow removal efforts with the county commissioners during a special meeting Tuesday afternoon in Towner.
Sebeka Man Facing DWI Charges Following Car Crash Near Wadena
A Sebeka man is facing DWI charges after being involved in a motor vehicle crash near Wadena. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Thursday, Dec. 29, Andrew York rear-ended a car driven by Julie McCammitt of Minot, ND. The crash caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and end up in the ditch.
NCAA posthumously honors former Minot State professor Dean Frantsvog
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The NCAA has honored late Minot State business professor Dean Frantsvog with one of its honors for Division II athletics schools. The NCAA’s Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee chose Frantsvog as the 2022 Dr. Dave Pariser Faculty Mentor Award. The award recognizes faculty at...
PLAN NOW! Platinum Country Star To Headline ND State Fair
Thou it may be cold, chilly, snowy and we are all dreaming of summer. Happy New Year to North Dakota, as summer concerts are shaping up to make for a 'Record Year' of concerts. Released over the weekend was news that had many of us jumping for joy. Causing some of us to immediately start marking our 2023 calendars and planners for events that only come about at times it seems, once in a blue moon. The North Dakota State Fair is working hard again to put together another round of amazing concerts in Minot. The North Dakota State Fari kicks off July 21, 2023 and runs through July 29, 2023 and already is being billed as "The 2023 NDSF is gonna be BIG!"
Michigan man loses appeal in North Dakota fentanyl case
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Michigan man serving 15 years in prison for transporting fentanyl through North Dakota has lost his appeal. Federal prosecutors say 27-year-old Larry Owens III transported hundreds of pills on the Fort Berthold Reservation. He was arrested in 2020 for intending to distribute 190 fentanyl pills, posted bond, and was arrested in Minot months later with more than 5,000 fentanyl pills in his possession. He was indicted in Feb. 2021 on federal drug distribution charges.
Class-A Basketball Poll: New #1′s
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you’re ranked number one, there is only one direction to head in the weekly high school basketball polls. In Class-A, both Minot teams were sent south in the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association voting. Mandan beat the Magicians at the buzzer in...
Basketball: First day of WDA action of the new year isn’t short of drama
The WDA played its first games of the 2023 calendar year, and the matchups had no shortage of drama, especially between Mandan and Minot. WDA Basketball Scores: Boys: Mandan Braves 60 Minot Magicians 57 Final Girls: Mandan Braves 70 Minot Majettes 80 Final Boys: Bismarck Demons 65 Century Patriots 95 Final Girls: Bismarck Demons 44 […]
