Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
BlackRock says throw out your old investment playbook, we’re headed for a ‘new regime of greater macro and market volatility’
BlackRock warned investors to expect a recession, persistent inflation, and an era that requires a more “nimble” approach in its 2023 Global Outlook this week.
5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy at Bargain Prices for 2023
The U.S. stock market was off to a weak start in the New Year, extending the last year’s worst decline since 2008. Concerns over higher inflation and rising rates continued to weigh on investors’ sentiments. This has provided a compelling opportunity for investors to buy cheap heading into 2023.
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide. The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Billionaire investor Bill Gross warns of chaos ahead for US housing and bond markets if the Fed keeps pushing up interest rates
The Federal Reserve's tightening campaign could plunge markets into crisis next year, Gross said Tuesday.
2 Remarkable Growth Stocks Set to Soar in 2023, According to Wall Street
For many investors, 2022 was nothing short of catastrophic. Fueled by high inflation and rising interest rates, the S&P 500 delivered its worst performance since the financial crisis in 2008 (down 19.5% for the year), and the Bloomberg Aggregate U.S. Bond Index fell more than 13%, marking its worst performance since its inception in 1976.
Top Stocks To Buy In 2023? 2 Tech Stocks To Watch
Technology stocks, also known as tech stocks, are shares of companies that produce and sell technology products and services. These companies can range from small startups to large, well-established firms, and they can operate in a variety of tech-related industries, such as software, hardware, the internet, and telecommunications. Tech stocks...
Best Performing Dividend ETFs of 2022
The S&P 500 (SPY) finished 2022 down 18%, its worst year since 2008. If you were overweight in tech, growth, high beta or small-caps or high beta, your portfolio's performance was likely even worse. If your portfolio was tilted towards dividend stocks, you didn't do nearly as bad. The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend ETF (DTD), a proxy for all dividend payers, lost a mere 4% last year. The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) did slightly worse, losing a little more than 6%. The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) actually managed to finish the year flat.
Find Strong Stocks to Buy for January with this ROE Screen
The benchmark S&P 500 fell 19% in 2022 for its worst performance since 2008. S&P 500 futures pointed to a solid start to January trading on Tuesday, but the stock market turned red relatively quickly on the first day of 2023 trading. The S&P 500 was down around 1% through...
Stocks Nudge Higher, Goldman Sachs, TSMC, Tesla, Solana - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday December 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher With Eyes On China Risk. U.S. equity futures nudged higher Thursday, extending a pattern that has dominated markets for much of the holiday-shortened week, as investors continue to track developments in China's Covid crisis and its impact on domestic growth prospects.
Here's Why Casey's (CASY) Stock Seems a Lucrative Pick
Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY appears robust, thanks to its sturdy business strategies. CASY’s price and product optimization strategies, increased penetration of private brands and digital capabilities are commendable. The company’s focus on technology advancements, merchandise ordering efficiency, inventory management along with data analytics position it well for future growth.
3 Top Stocks With Dividend Yields Above 10%
It’s common for investors to park their hard-earned cash into income-generating assets. After all, there are few sweeter feelings than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, many investors have turned to dividend-paying stocks. It’s easy to understand why; dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, and of course,...
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
Asian stock markets gain ahead of Fed update
Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Tokyo retreated. Oil prices were little-changed.Wall Street fell Tuesday in the year's first trading day after recording its biggest annual decline in 14 years in 2022.Traders worry the Fed and other central banks might be willing to push the world into recession to extinguish inflation that is at multi-decade highs. They hope minutes from the Fed's December...
Is iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 07/24/2000, the iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Growth category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a...
Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) Surges 7.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) shares soared 7.1% in the last trading session to close at $6.15. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 28.1% gain over the past four weeks. The upswing in Backblaze’s share...
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)?
Looking for broad exposure to the Financials - Regional Banks segment of the equity market? You should consider the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/01/2006. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency,...
Die-Hard Vanguard Investors Known as Bogleheads Not Scared of Market Volatility
Die-hard Vanguard investors who call themselves Bogleheads after the late Jack Bogle, founder of the Malvern-based investment giant, are not easily frightened by market volatility, writes Kim Clark for the Kiplinger.
Why Booz Allen (BAH) Stock is Up 13% in the Past Six Months
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH has had an impressive run over the past six months. The stock has gained 12.6% compared with the 12.4% rise of the industry it belongs to and 0.5% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Reasons for the Upside. Booz Allen has developed its...
