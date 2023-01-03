ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Health Authority accepting applications for psilocybin therapy licenses

By Jenny Young
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZfCwH_0k1RbORf00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — As the state works to bring a new type of therapy to residents, the Oregon Health Authority is currently taking applications for future psilocybin therapy licenses.

Alternative medical providers and entrepreneurs who’ve had their sights set on Oregon’s magic mushroom industry still have a lot of work and a lot of expenses ahead of them before this product is rolled out to the public.

Report ranks Portland as one of the ‘neediest’ cities in the U.S.

There are four main roles for people who want to work in Oregon’s psilocybin industry:

  • Growing mushrooms
  • Testing products
  • Business operations, also known as Service Centers
  • Guiding people under the influence of Psilocybin, also called facilitators

Psilocybin manufacturers, testing labs, service centers, and facilitators must all be licensed through OHA.

Local naturopathic doctor Jarrod Franklin started OHA-required courses back in November and says it will be a few months before he’s ready to apply for a facilitator’s license.

“I’m in the program right now. After completion of the facilitator training program you can submit your application,” he said.

‘Kill them kids’: Anti-abortion billboard vandalized in Portland

Synaptic Integrative Care & Training is a Portland clinic that provides ketamine-assisted therapy and its founder, Matthew Hicks, is also studying to become a psilocybin facilitator. Hicks says he eventually wants to open a service center and plans on applying for that license later this year.

“It’s a lot to think about, it’s also very expensive. It’s $10,000 to have a service center license every year, and so those are kind of big roadblocks,” he said. “Psilocybin, you know, a lot of research has been coming out in the last couple of decades about it. It’s been indicated as really helpful for depression in particular.”

Angela Albee with OHA says the agency hopes to see some open within the next six months, but that will depend on when applications start coming.

“We don’t have a definitive answer of when doors to licensed service centers will be open,” she said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 3

Related
Smithonian

Adults Can Now Use Magic Mushrooms With Supervision in Oregon

On January 1, Oregon became the first state in the nation to allow adults to use psilocybin, a psychedelic compound found in so-called magic mushrooms. Now, anyone aged 21 and older can legally access psilocybin services in Oregon—which means they’ll be able to consume psychedelic mushrooms under the supervision of a state-certified facilitator.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Preparing for psilocybin treatment in Oregon

Authorized by the Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Psilocybin Services is now accepting license applications for future psilocybin treatment centers as of Monday, Jan. 2. While treatment isn’t expected to become available until the middle of 2023, psilocybin advocates are already working to make sure it will be accessible.
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Oregon OKs Amazon plan to buy chain of medical clinics

The Oregon Health Authority has quickly approved Amazon’s plan to buy One Medical, a multi-state medical clinic network, overriding objections by several dozen individuals and groups that the deal merits denial or a more in-depth review. The state said it found no reason to take more than 30 days,...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

NeighborImpact offering grants to expand Central Oregon’s child care offerings

In an effort to address the child care crisis in Central Oregon, NeighborImpact is supporting the expansion of child care services by providing funding and educational opportunities to child care providers and persons wanting to become child care providers in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The post NeighborImpact offering grants to expand Central Oregon’s child care offerings appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
Robbie Newport

Oregon's Measure 110 drug decriminalization experiment nearly two years later/Opinion

Finding effective ways to deal with substance abuse besides incarceration was one of the main reasons Oregon voters passed Measure 110 in 2020. Oregon was the first state in the U.S. to decriminalize personal-use possession amounts of hard drugs like heroin, LSD, methamphetamine, cocaine, and opiates with Measure 110. The law takes profits from cannabis taxes and savings gained from not incarcerating drug addicts and uses them to aid in substance abuse treatment.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Local filmmaker highlights Oregon woman

The subject of the film has overcome many obstacles on her lifelong journey. She's now a Ph.D candidate in Astrophysics at the University of Arizona. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Fagan Will Fine Oregon Democrats for FTX Donation

More than a month after WW’s initial inquiry, the Democratic Party of Oregon still won’t say what it plans to do with a $500,000 contribution made in the name of Nishad Singh, former director of engineering at FTX, the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange run by Sam Bankman-Fried. Among other...
OREGON STATE
Daily Iowan

5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon

Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: FDA Allows Abortion Pills To Be Dispensed by Pharmacies, and Once More—but Not for Much Longer—Portland’s City Bureau Musical Chairs

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon. January IS HERE, Portland....
PORTLAND, OR
News Talk KIT

Find 11 New Laws to Help the Citizens of Oregon in 2023

When the clock strikes midnight every New Year immediately there are brand new laws and revisions that go into effect. Below are 11 new Oregon laws that could affect your life. 1) Mandatory Overtime. Senate Bill 1513 won't allow employers to penalize their tortilla plant workers or bakers if they...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Oregon’s Schools Produce Woeful Results. Use Purse Strings to Hold School Districts Accountable.

Problem: Oregon’s schools produce woeful results. Idea: Use purse strings to hold school districts accountable. Oregon’s schools underperform those in peer states in terms of elementary and high school reading rates, graduation rates, length of school year, and a variety of other measures—and Portland historically underperforms the state’s other large districts.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon’s new paid leave program goes into effect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Paid family and medical leave is now the law in Oregon, which means people will begin seeing a new deduction in their paycheck to pay for this leave. Paid Leave Oregon went into effect Jan. 1, but the state figures it won’t have the funds to pay for these new benefits until September.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

50K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy