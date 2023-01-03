Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Rare Video of Steph Curry Trash Talking Ja Morant
Steph was on fire during the Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies series
NBC Sports
Klay's 54-point explosion causes LeBron, Twitter to go wild
For the last month, Klay Thompson has been sending a clear message to his critics: He's not done. Not even close. The five-time NBA All-Star reiterated that by dropping a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' thrilling 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center.
LeBron James Bows Down To Donovan Mitchell After 71-Point Game
LeBron had no problem with Mitchell breaking his Cavaliers scoring record
LeBron James Reacts to Klay Thompson's 54-Point Explosion vs. Hawks
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James
Kevin Durant Reacts to Donovan Mitchell's 71-Point Game vs. Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers star caught the attention of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant with 71 vs. the Chicago Bulls
Michael Jordan Said LeBron James May Beat Him In 20 Years And Become 'The Most Popular Athlete In American History'
Michael Jordan admitted that LeBron James might beat him in popularity when the time comes and the people voting on it change.
Video: James Harden And Joel Embiid “Fight” Over The Last-Second Shot Against The Pelicans
James Harden and Joel Embiid's hilarious fight during the final few seconds against the Pelicans.
Kyrie Irving Reveals He Knew Donovan Mitchell Was 'Locked In' Before 71-Point Game After Playing Call Of Duty With Him
Kyrie Irving said that Donovan Mitchell was locked in for his 71-point performance earlier in the day when the pair played Call of Duty.
New Laker Joins Starting Lineup for First Game of 2023
He'll look to provide a scoring punch.
Yardbarker
Chris Broussard Claims LeBron James Can No Longer Be The No. 1 Player On A Good Team
LeBron James has been on a tear recently in terms of individual performances, he had a huge 47-point game on his birthday to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win. He has been averaging over 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists over his last 6 games, but the Los Angeles Lakers still find themselves struggling in the Western Conference.
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Status In Pelicans-76ers Game
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.
Lakers News: LA Could Be Without Top Four Scorers Wednesday Against Heat
2023 is off to an injured start.
Shannon Sharpe Says Lakers Are Dangerous If LeBron Plays At This Level When Anthony Davis Returns
At 16-21, the Los Angeles Lakers are now an afterthought to make the NBA playoffs. When Anthony Davis returns and if LeBron James keeps playing at this pace, the Lakers could be back in the postseason. At least that's how Fox Sports 1 analyst Shannon Sharpe feels. The Lakers, who...
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
Nets' Jacque Vaughn hasn't spoken to Ben Simmons about free throws or shooting the ball
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn has been a breath of fresh air for the Nets after some moments of drama and turmoil. Since Vaughn took over for Steve Nash following a 2-5 start to this season, Brooklyn is 23-7 and is arguably the hottest team in the NBA right now. However, one thing that has yet to change, at least on a consistent basis, is guard Ben Simmons’ lack of shots and futility at the free-throw line.
76ers: Doc Rivers Calls Zion Williamson 'Fast Shaq'
Doc Rivers had high praise for Pelicans star Zion Williamson on Monday night.
NBC Sports
Harden getting accustomed to Embiid's 'Paul Pierce moments'
Joel Embiid added another injury scare late in the fourth quarter Monday night. James Harden apparently wasn’t at all terrified, though. Seconds after sinking a mid-range jumper and giving the Sixers a nine-point lead over the Pelicans, Embiid sprinted back and tried to block a Jaxson Hayes layup from behind. It didn’t go well. Tobias Harris fouled Hayes and Embiid landed awkwardly, then let out two screams in quick succession. He got helped up to his feet, but Embiid bent down and took one unsteady step before putting his large left arm around Harden.
Kyrie Irving's Shocking Highlight Had The Arena In Awe
Kyrie Irving had an incredible highlight during Monday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets.
BREAKING: Star Player Ruled Out For Celtics-Thunder Game
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder.
FOX Sports
LeBron James record tracker: How far is he from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James needs 484 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA's all-time regular-season scoring record (38,387 points). James broke the record for most total points — regular season and playoffs — in February. At his career pace of 27.2 points per game, James...
Comments / 0