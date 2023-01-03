ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Klay's 54-point explosion causes LeBron, Twitter to go wild

For the last month, Klay Thompson has been sending a clear message to his critics: He's not done. Not even close. The five-time NBA All-Star reiterated that by dropping a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' thrilling 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center.
Nets' Jacque Vaughn hasn't spoken to Ben Simmons about free throws or shooting the ball

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn has been a breath of fresh air for the Nets after some moments of drama and turmoil. Since Vaughn took over for Steve Nash following a 2-5 start to this season, Brooklyn is 23-7 and is arguably the hottest team in the NBA right now. However, one thing that has yet to change, at least on a consistent basis, is guard Ben Simmons’ lack of shots and futility at the free-throw line.
Harden getting accustomed to Embiid's 'Paul Pierce moments'

Joel Embiid added another injury scare late in the fourth quarter Monday night. James Harden apparently wasn’t at all terrified, though. Seconds after sinking a mid-range jumper and giving the Sixers a nine-point lead over the Pelicans, Embiid sprinted back and tried to block a Jaxson Hayes layup from behind. It didn’t go well. Tobias Harris fouled Hayes and Embiid landed awkwardly, then let out two screams in quick succession. He got helped up to his feet, but Embiid bent down and took one unsteady step before putting his large left arm around Harden.
LeBron James record tracker: How far is he from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James needs 484 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA's all-time regular-season scoring record (38,387 points). James broke the record for most total points — regular season and playoffs — in February. At his career pace of 27.2 points per game, James...
