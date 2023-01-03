Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
LSU Preview: Sahara Jones, Kay Kay Green
Junior guards Sahara Jones and Kay Kay Green discuss the upcoming road game with LSU before leaving College Station. (Jan. 4, 2023)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (16) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
Texas A&M-Florida start on ESPNU delayed due to forgotten jerseys
The start time of an SEC college basketball game on ESPNU was delayed for an extremely unusual reason on Wednesday night. The Texas A&M Aggies realized that they didn’t have their jerseys shortly before the tip-off of Wednesday’s game against the Florida Gators in Gainesville. That’s a big whoops, and a nightmare moment for an Read more... The post Texas A&M-Florida start on ESPNU delayed due to forgotten jerseys appeared first on Awful Announcing.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M lands pledge from Florida WR who had been pledged to Georgia
Wide receiver Raymond Cottrell, a four-star recruit from Milton, Fla., has committed to Texas A&M. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Cottrell, who had been been pledged to Georgia, made the announcement via social media Monday. He had 46 receptions for 651 yards with nine touchdowns as a senior. He added 279 yards rushing on 38 carries with five scores. He also completed 7 of 15 passes for 74 yards and two scores. He added 15 punt returns for 510 yards and seven kickoffs for 192 yards.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station police investigating homicide
The College Station Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station, according to the department's Twitter page. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
'That could have been me or one of my teammates': TAMU-CC players put their trust in athletics trainers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Athletes and head trainers at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi are sending their thoughts and prayers to the family of Buffalo Defensive back Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was given...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's basketball team rolls with punches to win SEC opener at Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — In a game that saw the Texas A&M men’s basketball team comically unprepared to start, the Aggies’ readiness to roll with challenges helped them beat Florida 66-63 in their Southeastern Conference opener. The Aggies (9-5, 1-0) began Wednesday’s game trailing 1-0 after drawing a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station author surprises herself by winning international writing competition
Despite suffering a recent rejection in a writing competition, Whitney Whitener challenged herself to take another bite of the apple. Writing on the theme of beauty, the 38-year-old College Station resident defeated hundreds of writers from around the world in the Wild Atlantic Writing Awards of Ireland for flash fiction.
Bryan College Station Eagle
As SEC play opens, Williams looks to new formula to simplify success for Texas A&M men's basketball team
Last year, the Texas A&M men’s basketball team defeated Alcorn State in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament, head coach Buzz Williams handed the media a packet filled with numbers and statistics he crunched to support why the Aggies deserved to be in the NCAA tournament. Nearly...
News Channel 25
Texas HS football coach's family accepting donations after fiery bus crash
BRYAN, Texas — A Texas family is asking for donations after a fiery crash that killed one person and seriously injured two others. Among those injured was Rudder High School Assistant Coach, Calvin Hill. The overnight crash involved an SUV and a Santa's Wonderland bus near Post Oak Mall,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A growing legacy for leadership education
Continuing the legacy of leadership in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, a campaign to fund a multi-million dollar endowment in memory of Dr. Joe Townsend, and honoring Dr. Chris Townsend, has kicked off. For more than 30 years, “Dr. Joe” served as Texas A&M associate vice...
College Station PD assists in arrest of wanted murder suspect
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – College Station Police have assisted in apprehending a wanted murder suspect after a multiple-county pursuit. The department said Wednesday afternoon that the suspect is from Bastrop County. The pursuit started in Bryan and ended in Grimes County. The department says the suspect was transported by helicopter to an area […]
kagstv.com
First blessings box has landed in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — We're three days into the new year, yet one Bryan woman is already marking off one of her New Year resolutions. Bryan native, Samantha Moore's vision to help the Brazos valley became clearer in 2023 as she unveiled her first blessings box in Bryan. If you travel throughout BCS neighborhoods, you'll see pink. The Pink Box BCS, created by Moore in December of 2022. A blessings box contains of an array of items where anyone can come and take whatever household or food items needed.
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas and Texas A&M Vying for a No. 1 Spot Nobody is Proud Of
Much like their annual matchup at AT&T Stadium, the Arkansas and Texas A&M football programs are neck-and-neck — this time vying for the top spot on an undesirable list. On Tuesday, reserve defensive back Trent Gordon — who was declared academically ineligible for the Liberty Bowl — became the Razorbacks’ 25th scholarship player to either enter the transfer portal or announce his intention to do so since August.
KBTX.com
College Station police investigate shooting death of Bryan man
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station. This shooting happened in the parking lot of the complex around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. On Wednesday, police confirmed the victim, Rashawn Jones, 26, died at...
beckersasc.com
Texas hospital to develop 4-story medical office building with ASC
Dallas-based Baylor Scott and White Health plans to construct a four-story medical office building next to its hospital in College Station, Texas, according to a Jan. 3 report from WTAW. The city's planning office approved the land expansion in December 2022, which was proposed as an amendment to the original...
Navasota Examiner
Murder suspect chase ends in Navasota
The pursuit of a potential murder suspect from Bastrop County ended in Grimes County Jan. 4. Navasota Police Officers responded to reports of a white Nissan Altima traveling southbound on Texas State Highway 6 toward Navasota. Officers staged with spikes awaited the suspect. Northbound and southbound lanes of Hwy. 6 were closed to traffic.
