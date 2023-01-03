Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Mount Eerie – “Huge Fire”
After a prolific run in the late 2010s wrestling with grief, memory, and the burden of existence, Phil Elverum hasn’t released an album since 2020’s staggering sonic memoir Microphones In 2020. Today he’s back with his first song since that album. Released once more under the name...
Look: Shania Twain shares 'Giddy Up!' single, dance video
Shania Twain released a single and music video for "Giddy Up!," a song from her new album "Queen of Me."
NME
‘White Noise’: watch the surreal LCD Soundsystem dance scene
The LCD Soundsystem dance scene from White Noise has been shared online – you can watch it below. Released on Netflix on December 30, the ’80s-set absurdist comedy-drama stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. The film was written and directed by Noah Baumbach – a longtime...
NME
Here are 12 Australian artists releasing new music in 2023
2022 was a positively enormous year for new Australian music, with hotly awaited follow-ups from acts like Gang Of Youths, Julia Jacklin, Midnight Oil, Sampa The Great, Camp Cope and Flume – not to mention the five (FIVE!) albums that King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard dropped – coupled with stellar debuts from King Stingray, Body Type, Mallrat, Jaguar Jonze, Romero and oh so many more.
Stereogum
Rozi Plain – “Painted The Room”
Next week, Rozi Plain, the Bristol avant-popper who’s contributed to records from groups like This Is The Kit and the Comet Is Coming, will release her new solo album Prize. Plain has already shared the early singles “Prove Your Good” and “Help.” Today, she’s also dropped one final song before the LP arrives.
Earth, Wind & Fire percussionist Fred White dead at 67
Percussionist Fred White of the genre-defying Chicago-based band Earth, Wind & Fire is dead at 67. “Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie, White,” his brother Verdine White posted on Instagram Sunday. Verdine White,...
Behind the Band Name: Genesis
British singer, songwriter and producer Jonathan King, who had a 1965 hit with “Everyone’s Gone to the Moon,” came up with the band name Genesis for a group of students from his alma mater. King attended the Charterhouse boarding school in Surrey, England, and graduated several years before some of the band’s founding members.
Legendary Musician Dies
There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse founding member and drummer, dies at 45
Jeremiah Green, one of the founding members of Modest Mouse and the band's drummer, died on Saturday of cancer, the band confirmed on social media. He was 45.Modest Mouse posted a loving tribute to their bandmate on Instagram, writing, "Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out.""Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love," the band wrote.Just four days ago, the band disclosed Green's cancer diagnosis on their official platforms, writing that his cancer treatment seemed to be "going smoothly and...
The FADER
King Krule, Pretty V, and Jadasea form new band Aqrxvst, share EP
Archy Marshall, the cult-favorite singer-songwriter known as King Krule has shown a flurry of activity in recent weeks. Just yesterday he shared the audio of his 2019 live film Hey World! on streaming services this month, and in November he released a remix of "Painless" by fellow London-based prodigy Nilüfer Yanya. On Monday (January 2), a three-song EP by a group called Aqrxvst was quietly released on SoundCloud and YouTube. Krule is a member of the band along with rappers Pretty V and Jadasea.
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies at age 67
Drummer Fred White, who backed up his brothers Maurice and Verdine White in the Grammy-winning ensemble Earth, Wind & Fire, has died. He was 67.
Behemoth’s Nergal Slams Majority of New Metal Albums for Sounding ‘Robotic’
On top of his music, Behemoth bandleader Adam "Nergal" Darski is known to metalheads for freely speaking his mind on a wide variety of topics, including the very business of metal — just two months ago, he warned metal musicians against starting new bands. "Do you really want to...
hubpages.com
5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
HipHopDX.com
The Most Disappointing Albums Of 2022
By taking just a quick look at the timeline these days, one would think that Hip Hop deals in only absolutes. Either an album is a classic or trash; with hardly any in-between. When an artist, big or small, drops any type of project, a wave of immediate reactions flood social media, with flames and trash cans dictating the quality of an artist’s personal vision.
Review: Veteran Rocker Iggy Pop Unleashes Raw Power on ‘Every Loser’
When you push play and immediately hear an instantly recognizable voice sing Got a dick and two balls, that’s more than you all / My mind will be sick if I suffer the pricks and I’m in a frenzy You f-cking prick I’m in a frenzy / You g-ddamn dick over crashing hard rock/punk guitars you can’t help but celebrate the return of one of rock and roll’s most irascible, unpredictable and iconic veterans.
‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2: Why Seul-ki Rubs People the Wrong Way
Like the first season, 'Single's Inferno' Season 2 has the spotlight on some contestants more than others. Shin Seul-ki has two suitors to unravel her feelings for before the finale.
Guitar World Magazine
Orianthi breaks down 10 standout guitar tracks from across her repertoire
The Aussie guitar star takes a deep dive into her discography, and unpacks her approach to writing, recording, soloing and more. Last year, Australian electric guitar star Orianthi released Rock Candy – her fifth studio album and the latest addition to a discography that has cemented her reputation as one of today's standout blues rock players.
Fantastic Negrito Announces New Album Grandfather Courage
Fantastic Negrito has announced his new album Grandfather Courage, an acoustic reimagining of his 2022 full-length White Jesus Black Problems. It’s out on February 3rd via his own Storefront Records. Grandfather Courage contains 11 songs in total and brings a new perspective to White Jesus Black Problems, which was...
The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson Is One of Kesha’s ‘Personal Musical Heroes’
The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson appeared on one song with Kesha, with the artist mentioning her admiration for the chart-topping songwriter.
