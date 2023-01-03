ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight assists for the Pacers. T.J. McConnell […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Brogdon's admission about how Celtics approached OKC game is troubling

The Boston Celtics didn't respect their opponent Tuesday night, and they paid dearly for it. The Celtics entered Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record to take on a lottery-bound Thunder team that had lost two straight and three of four. About 90 minutes before tip-off, the C's learned OKC would be without star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 30.8 points per game and is by far the team's most talented player.
BOSTON, MA
chatsports.com

Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers’ team effort overcomes Pacers in OT

Paul Reed- 2 De’Anthony Melton- 1 The Philadelphia 76ers collected their 11th consecutive home win with a 129-126 overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers. The Sixers were without Joel Embiid who was ruled out earlier in the day with a foot injury, so the hosts would need someone else to step up in his absence.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins highlight depleted Warriors absences vs. Pistons

The Golden State Warriors will look to extend their season-long winning streak on Wednesday night absent not just a leading MVP candidate and elite 3-and-D wing, but also multiple key rotation players. A silver lining of that unfortunate reality? Golden State just earned an instant-classic victory with the exact same active roster it will have against the young, rebuilding Detroit Pistons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Knicks play the Raptors, aim for 4th straight win

New York Knicks (21-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (16-22, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Toronto. The Raptors are 11-15 in conference play. Toronto ranks fifth in the league with 12.4 offensive...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Embiid ruled out vs. Pacers following 16 straight appearances

The day after being named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Month, Joel Embiid was sidelined for the Sixers. A little under two hours before tipping off Wednesday night against the Pacers at Wells Fargo Center, the team officially ruled Embiid out because of left foot soreness. Embiid played...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Chicago Bears admit to tanking with latest quarterback change

The Chicago Bears are heading toward a top-two draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and their latest move at quarterback further seconds that notion. Heading into a Week 18 battle vs. the Minnesota Vikings, the Chicago Bears are on the verge of obtaining either the No.1 or No. 2 overall pick. Given their current belief in Justin Fields, it seems like the franchise will avoid picking a signal-caller in April.
CHICAGO, IL

