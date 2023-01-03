Read full article on original website
Bill Simmons Proposes Blockbuster Trade Which Sends Fred VanVleet And Gary Trent Jr. To Miami Heat
This proposed blockbuster trade nets the Miami Heat Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr.
Kings-Jazz gameday live: Will Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk play? Collin Sexton ruled out
Here are the latest injury updates on Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk and Collin Sexton as the Sacramento Kings prepare to visit the Utah Jazz.
Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight assists for the Pacers. T.J. McConnell […]
Scorching Doncic vs. Tatum: Mavs, Celtics GAMEDAY Preview
Two MVP candidates in Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum going at it in an electric Dallas atmosphere.
NBA Names Willie Green Western Conference Coach Of The Month
Willie Green was named Western Conference coach of the month.
NBC Sports
Brogdon's admission about how Celtics approached OKC game is troubling
The Boston Celtics didn't respect their opponent Tuesday night, and they paid dearly for it. The Celtics entered Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record to take on a lottery-bound Thunder team that had lost two straight and three of four. About 90 minutes before tip-off, the C's learned OKC would be without star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 30.8 points per game and is by far the team's most talented player.
chatsports.com
Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers’ team effort overcomes Pacers in OT
Paul Reed- 2 De’Anthony Melton- 1 The Philadelphia 76ers collected their 11th consecutive home win with a 129-126 overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers. The Sixers were without Joel Embiid who was ruled out earlier in the day with a foot injury, so the hosts would need someone else to step up in his absence.
Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins highlight depleted Warriors absences vs. Pistons
The Golden State Warriors will look to extend their season-long winning streak on Wednesday night absent not just a leading MVP candidate and elite 3-and-D wing, but also multiple key rotation players. A silver lining of that unfortunate reality? Golden State just earned an instant-classic victory with the exact same active roster it will have against the young, rebuilding Detroit Pistons.
FOX Sports
Knicks play the Raptors, aim for 4th straight win
New York Knicks (21-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (16-22, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Toronto. The Raptors are 11-15 in conference play. Toronto ranks fifth in the league with 12.4 offensive...
NBC Sports
Embiid ruled out vs. Pacers following 16 straight appearances
The day after being named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Month, Joel Embiid was sidelined for the Sixers. A little under two hours before tipping off Wednesday night against the Pacers at Wells Fargo Center, the team officially ruled Embiid out because of left foot soreness. Embiid played...
NBA Twitter reacts to Montrezl Harrell, Sixers beating Pacers in OT
The Philadelphia 76ers, while missing Joel Embiid, were able to hold off the Indiana Pacers at home 129-126 in overtime. Philadelphia led by as many as 13 and they saw that turn into a 4-point deficit with less than a minute remaining, but they were able to rally and come away with the win.
NHL best bets today (Bet on Golden Knights during Penguins slump)
We took a bit of a step back with my NHL picks last night, going 1-2 with the New Jersey Devils being our only winner. That’s OK. Not every night can be a profitable one. Luckily, we have a big slate of 10 games to choose from tonight. Let’s...
Sixers C Joel Embiid out vs. Pacers
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been ruled out for Wednesday night’s game against the visiting Indiana Pacers due to
NBA Odds: Pacers vs. 76ers prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023
The Indiana Pacers (21-17) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (22-14) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 7:10 ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-76ers prediction and pick. Indiana has won four straight games to bump them up to sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers...
Chicago Bears admit to tanking with latest quarterback change
The Chicago Bears are heading toward a top-two draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and their latest move at quarterback further seconds that notion. Heading into a Week 18 battle vs. the Minnesota Vikings, the Chicago Bears are on the verge of obtaining either the No.1 or No. 2 overall pick. Given their current belief in Justin Fields, it seems like the franchise will avoid picking a signal-caller in April.
