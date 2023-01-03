GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After 20 years in local news, Meredith TerHaar announced on Wednesday that her last day at 13 ON YOUR SIDE will be Friday. On Thursday, the 13 OYS Morning team looked back at some memorable on-air moments with Meredith over the years—from her funniest moments to our favorite bloopers. With clips featuring baby goats, Joshua Vinson's now famous "vroom" blooper and more, there were plenty of fun clips to choose from!

