Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Bison documentary features small Wyoming town.Yanasa TVWright, WY
Man Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Plotting to Kidnap Michigan Governor WhitmerLarry LeaseMichigan State
New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each monthJake WellsGrand Rapids, MI
WZZM 13
Calvin tops Albion 72-67 to begin MIAA play
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin opened conference play with a gritty 72-67 victory over Albion Wednesday night at Van Noord Arena. Wednesday's game marked the MIAA opener for the Knights who entered the game ranked 23rd by D3hoops.com. Calvin trailed 34-32 at the break and later 59-58 with just 6:32 remaining but an 11-2 Calvin run fueled by a pair of clutch three-point baskets by junior Marcus Bult (Wheaton, Il./Wheaton Academy) gave the Knights enough breathing room to pull away for the win.
WZZM 13
Kaden Brown breaks Catholic Central's scoring record
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kaden Brown is now at the top of the Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School record books. The Cougars senior guard Kaden Brown broke the boy's basketball scoring record on Tuesday night against East Grand Rapids. Brown finished the night with 18 points passing Javon...
Down to 5 players, GRCC keeps winning
The Grand Rapids Community College men's basketball team is off to a 10-0 start including two wins where the Raiders had to play with only 5 guys
WZZM 13
Meijer Scholar Athlete: Bre Tubergen
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The newest Meijer Scholar Athlete does not just succeed in three sports and in the classroom at her high school, she is also viewed as a leader amongst her peers. Northepointe Christian High School senior Bre Tubergen does not lack any effort when it comes...
Michigan receiver who starred in rivalry game to enter transfer portal
Andrel Anthony, the receiver who spurned his hometown school and starred in last year’s rivalry game against Michigan State, is the next Michigan player planning to depart. The wideout from East Lansing made his announcement late Wednesday in a post on social media, thanking head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan staff for the opportunity to play at his dream school.
Michigan’s Dickinson dissociates from Hitler-Izzo comment
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson said he was part of a decision to remove a published Barstool Sports podcast in which one of his co-hosts compared Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo to Adolf Hitler.
WLNS
1-2 Vandals Vandalize Laingsburg Baseball Field
It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022)
wkar.org
Details of multi-million dollar donations to MSU revealed after Detroit Free Press lawsuit
Details have been released about several donations worth tens of millions of dollars given to Michigan State University’s athletics program. That’s after the Detroit Free Press won a lawsuit against the school to release records of donor agreements that were related to football coach Mel Tucker’s $95 million 10-year contract.
'PURE EXCITEMENT' | Rockford band returns home after historic performance
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As part of the Rockford High School Marching Band gets off two Great Lakes Motorcoach buses, they seem a bit tired. But you'll have to excuse them, because the last 48 hours have been a whirlwind of activity for them. For example, band director Brian...
Rockford H.S. Marching Band Dissed By NBC During Rose Bowl Parade
It has been a rough road to the Tournament of Roses Parade for the marching band from Rockford High School. And to top it all off, just as they appeared on the screen during the broadcast of the parade -- NBC cut to a commercial!. Getting the Invite to the...
WZZM 13
Memorable moments from Meredith TerHaar's time at 13 OYS
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After 20 years in local news, Meredith TerHaar announced on Wednesday that her last day at 13 ON YOUR SIDE will be Friday. On Thursday, the 13 OYS Morning team looked back at some memorable on-air moments with Meredith over the years—from her funniest moments to our favorite bloopers. With clips featuring baby goats, Joshua Vinson's now famous "vroom" blooper and more, there were plenty of fun clips to choose from!
Hudsonville Ice Cream names new CEO
Hudsonville Ice Cream announced Wednesday that it has appointed its new CEO.
New year, new biz: See what’s coming to Grand Rapids in 2023
Even with a mountain of obstacles popping up, businesses have continued to choose West Michigan as a viable market.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Pushed out of Monroe North, Eastern Kille heads for Rockford
A Grand Rapids distillery has big plans for the suburbs. Eastern Kille Distillery plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 4, at its new 16-acre site at 7755 Childsdale Ave. NE in Rockford. The new location, necessary because of Corewell Health’s expansion in the Monroe North neighborhood, will include the distillery operations, headquarters and a bar and restaurant.
City of Kentwood needs help finding a Yeti on the loose
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department is warning that there have been rumors of a Yeti in the area. They are asking families to grab a flashlight and head out to East Paris Nature Park for the Flashlight Yeti Hunt 3.0 on Friday, Jan. 27.
The Curious Building in (and the town of) Brohman, Michigan
Brohman sits in Newaygo County and became an official community when a post office began operating in 1882. The community was founded by Otia Dingman, who opened a hotel and hired Jared Dingman to run the post office. The post office was originally called “Otia,” changed to “Dingman” in 1883, and back to “Otia” in 1885. It wasn't until 1920 when the town was officially called “Brohman”.
Grand Rapids Distillery Breaks Ground on New Rockford Location This Week
A Grand Rapids' Distillery is relocating its main operations to Rockford - and they're breaking ground this week!. Eastern Kille Distillery Moving to Plainfield Township. Eastern Kille Distillery first opened in Grand Rapids' North Monroe neighborhood in 2015 under the name Gray Skies Distillery LLC. The business underwent a name change in 2019, following a trademark dispute with Skyy Vodka.
Egg Prices Soar To $7 A Dozen At Grand Rapids Meijer
A couple of months ago you could get an entire box of 60 eggs for roughly $9 around Michigan, but over the course of a few months, we've seen those prices move further and further from a reasonable price. Now it seems Michigan is truly doomed, as a mere dozen...
West Michigan scrambles for affordable eggs as prices flap higher
The price of a dozen large eggs keeps getting more expensive in West Michigan because of recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza
