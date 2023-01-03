ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, MI

WZZM 13

Calvin tops Albion 72-67 to begin MIAA play

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin opened conference play with a gritty 72-67 victory over Albion Wednesday night at Van Noord Arena. Wednesday's game marked the MIAA opener for the Knights who entered the game ranked 23rd by D3hoops.com. Calvin trailed 34-32 at the break and later 59-58 with just 6:32 remaining but an 11-2 Calvin run fueled by a pair of clutch three-point baskets by junior Marcus Bult (Wheaton, Il./Wheaton Academy) gave the Knights enough breathing room to pull away for the win.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

Kaden Brown breaks Catholic Central's scoring record

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kaden Brown is now at the top of the Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School record books. The Cougars senior guard Kaden Brown broke the boy's basketball scoring record on Tuesday night against East Grand Rapids. Brown finished the night with 18 points passing Javon...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

Meijer Scholar Athlete: Bre Tubergen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The newest Meijer Scholar Athlete does not just succeed in three sports and in the classroom at her high school, she is also viewed as a leader amongst her peers. Northepointe Christian High School senior Bre Tubergen does not lack any effort when it comes...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan receiver who starred in rivalry game to enter transfer portal

Andrel Anthony, the receiver who spurned his hometown school and starred in last year’s rivalry game against Michigan State, is the next Michigan player planning to depart. The wideout from East Lansing made his announcement late Wednesday in a post on social media, thanking head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan staff for the opportunity to play at his dream school.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

1-2 Vandals Vandalize Laingsburg Baseball Field

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022)
LAINGSBURG, MI
WZZM 13

Memorable moments from Meredith TerHaar's time at 13 OYS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After 20 years in local news, Meredith TerHaar announced on Wednesday that her last day at 13 ON YOUR SIDE will be Friday. On Thursday, the 13 OYS Morning team looked back at some memorable on-air moments with Meredith over the years—from her funniest moments to our favorite bloopers. With clips featuring baby goats, Joshua Vinson's now famous "vroom" blooper and more, there were plenty of fun clips to choose from!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Pushed out of Monroe North, Eastern Kille heads for Rockford

A Grand Rapids distillery has big plans for the suburbs. Eastern Kille Distillery plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 4, at its new 16-acre site at 7755 Childsdale Ave. NE in Rockford. The new location, necessary because of Corewell Health’s expansion in the Monroe North neighborhood, will include the distillery operations, headquarters and a bar and restaurant.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Curious Building in (and the town of) Brohman, Michigan

Brohman sits in Newaygo County and became an official community when a post office began operating in 1882. The community was founded by Otia Dingman, who opened a hotel and hired Jared Dingman to run the post office. The post office was originally called “Otia,” changed to “Dingman” in 1883, and back to “Otia” in 1885. It wasn't until 1920 when the town was officially called “Brohman”.
BROHMAN, MI
