WSMV
Body found near Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department confirmed a body has been found along the bank of the Cumberland River. According to NFD, crews were dispatched to 1318 Adams Street after receiving a call that a body was found. A boat was dispatched to retrieve the victim, and the body will be turned over to the Metro Nashville Police Department upon recovery.
WSMV
Nashville power outage affects thousands of NES customers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service (NES) experienced two major outages and thousands of people woke up without power on Thursday morning. According to NES, a car struck a power pole in the Elm Hill neighborhood, which cut power to roughly 800 customers near Nashville International Airport. Crews were sent out to replace the pole and restore power to the area.
WSMV
Insurance agency flooded by busted pipes offers advice for water damage victims
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After nearly 20 years working as an insurance agent, Kay Cordell knows the difficulties of material loss, and now she’s living through her own. The owner of Cordell Insurance Agency, she entered her Old Hickory office to find it flooded on Christmas Day. “As an...
WSMV
Family deals with nearly 2 years of leaks at Spring Hill apartment complex
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Maintenance issues at a Spring Hill apartment complex have one family pleading for help and said their problems are creating a dangerous situation that is affecting their safety system and their health. What started off as a leaking roof now has at least one family...
WSMV
Witnesses chase after stolen car with infant inside
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Witnesses say a Tullahoma mom was in a UPS Store when a 15-year-old boy stole her car with her baby inside. Some people who watched it unfold chased after the driver to save the infant. It was supposed to be a normal trip to the Tullahoma...
wgnsradio.com
Two Killed in Tuesday Night Accident in Murfreesboro (UPDATE WITH AUDIO STATEMENT FROM POLICE)
(MURFREESBORO, TN) UPDATE - Murfreesboro Police have confirmed that two people have died as a result of a serious auto accident that occurred on Fortress Boulevard around 5 o’clock Tuesday night. The accident was directly in front of the Cross Creek at Murfreesboro apartment complex. MPD Public Information Officer...
fox17.com
One victim transported to hospital after East Nashville alley shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One victim was transported to the hospital after an alley shooting in East Nashville, police confirm. Metro Police report that the status of the victim's injuries are unknown at this time. A witness saw a red Kia flee from the scene after the incident, police...
1 injured in shooting at Nashville convenience store
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting at a Nashville convenience store.
fox17.com
One person is dead in Madison shooting near public park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One man is dead after a Madison shooting on Wednesday night, police confirm. A homicide detective confirmed that the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The body is currently inside a white vehicle on the scene, police confirm. A dark, four-door sedan was seen leaving the...
WSMV
Pedestrian dies after Clarksville crash
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Clarksville Tuesday morning has died, according to police. Jer Rion Thurmond, 21, of Clarksville, was hit at about 6:30 a.m. on Outlaw Field Road near Airport Road. Thurmond was treated for injuries but later died. Anyone who might have...
WKRN
Man loses wife, home in fire
The mayor's office provides an update on efforts to address homelessness throughout Davidson County. Missouri executes transgender inmate convicted of …. A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Severe weather in...
‘I was yelling, I was screaming’: Mother warns others after bottle rocket starts fire outside her La Vergne home
While parts of Middle Tennessee ban shooting fireworks, La Vergne does not, leaving one family to watch as part of their property went up in flames.
Portland firefighters deliver baby in couple’s garage
A Portland couple is thanking first responders who helped deliver their baby boy after they couldn’t make it to the hospital.
WSMV
Nashville women warn of suspicious man ‘stalking’ neighborhood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some East Nashville women have spoken out about a man they claim is driving around their neighborhood following and calling out to women walking alone. More than three women have come forward to admit they are terrified for their safety. Although neighbors said multiple police reports...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Missing Shelbyville Woman Safely Located
(SHELBYVILLE, TENN.) UPDATE - In nearby Bedford County, a woman who’s been missing since Christmas Eve has been located. Shelbyville Police confirmed that Celia Caitlin Nunn was located on Tuesday afternoon and is safe. Nunn, who is in her late twenties, was previously listed as a missing / endangered...
WBBJ
Nashville police ID West TN couple found dead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville police have given an update on a murder-suicide involving a West Tennessee couple. The department says that Irene Bond, 45, and Geremy Causey, 31, both of Shelby County, were found Monday inside a hotel room on 4th Avenue North in Nashville. Police say Causey was...
Clarksville man struck, killed on Outlaw Field Road
A 21-year-old man has died after being hit by a car early Tuesday morning in Clarksville.
WSMV
Police find man reported missing near downtown Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police said a man with dementia who was reported missing has been found safe. Ray Killingbeck, 74, was found in the downtown Franklin area after a citizen tip. Killingbeck had last been seen walking from the Williamson County Administrative Complex on West Main Street toward downtown Franklin around 1:15 p.m.
