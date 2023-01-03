ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut’s first recreational pot dispensaries to open next week

By Kristina D'Amours
 2 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In just one week, nine of Connecticut’s first recreational marijuana dispensaries will open their doors to customers.

But how will this affect dispensaries in our area?

22News spoke with Jim Robinson, the owner of Jim Buddy’s Rec Shop in Chicopee. The cannabis dispensary on Memorial Drive has been open since October.

Robinson told 22News that business has been going strong so far, and why Massachusetts dispensaries will remain more desirable compared to Connecticut’s.

“Higher potency, more availability, and less taxes,” Robinson said. “You know you don’t want to pay more taxes based on the potency of the product that you get. There are potency levels set on the cannabis, and on the vape cartridges in Connecticut. A fluctuating tax structure where the taxes will be higher based on the potency of the cannabis. We don’t have any of that here in Massachusetts.”

Connecticut dispensaries can begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and over, beginning Tuesday, January 10.

Comments / 2

