The recent storm events that we have seen at the close of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 have now saturated the soils. The storms of this upcoming week and next will likely result in run off and not be absorbed into the soil. Our City’s creeks and streams will have more water in them than usual and the effect of High Tides at creek outfalls will cause water to back up into our storm water pipe network and into those creeks and streams. In areas with limited storm water piping, the water will have to travel over land to the lowest areas to discharge into the bay. We anticipate that there will be some flooding in areas of historic flood activity.

SAN PABLO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO