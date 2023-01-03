Read full article on original website
Breaking news Jan. 4, 2023: County closes roads due to the storm
Gilroy Hot Springs Road closed at Coyote Reservoir due to flooding. Recent storms have significantly impacted county-maintained roads, causing more closures due to mudslides, flooding, and downed trees. The County of Santa Clara’s Road Maintenance crews are working to reopen impacted roads. Emergency road closure information is available at www.sccgov.org/roadclosures.
San Mateo County declares local state of emergency ahead of powerful storm
San Mateo County declared a local state of emergency and activated its Emergency Operations Center due to the recent heavy rains and the promise of more on the way. In addition, the County has seccured local hotel rooms for residents displaced by flooding; secured space for additional shelters on the coast if necessary; is prepping an area for mass evacuation if that’s necessary; and ordered 24,000 sandbags for countywide distribution, according to the County.
Storm prompts evacuations, road closures throughout Bay Area
Evacuation warnings and road-closing landslides plagued several Bay Area cities on Wednesday as an atmospheric river brought historic rains and intense winds to the region. Richmond Mayor Tom Butt announced "a potential geologic hazard" on a slope above a Seacliff neighborhood development in Point Richmond led engineers and city officials to recommend an evacuation of 15 homes in the area below the "incipient slide." Displaced Seacliff residents who had no...
Highway 99 connector ramp to State Route 4 in Stockton closed for emergency repairs
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Highway 99 connector ramp to State Route 4 in Stockton is closed Wednesday morning for emergency guard rail repairs, according to Caltrans. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 4) Caltrans said the full closure is expected to end today at 2 p.m. Drivers are asked...
Emergency water main repair blocks lanes of Ygnacio Valley Road in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK -- Eastbound lanes of a major roadway through Walnut Creek were blocked Tuesday afternoon because of an emergency water main repair, authorities said.Walnut Creek police urged drivers to avoid eastbound Ygnacio Valley Road east of Oak Grove Road because of the repair work. Two out of the three lanes were expected to remain closed until midnight. Drivers were asked to use alternate routes or expect delays. As of 2:50 p.m., eastbound traffic was backed up solidly from Oak Grove to Wiget Lane.
Section Of HWY 4 To Remain Closed For Weeks
HWY 4 flood damage that has closed a section of HWY 4 in the Farmington area west of the Calaveras County Line. Calaveras County Line, CA — Travelers heading towards Stockton on Highway 4 will have to find an alternative route as Caltrans reports flooding has closed a section of the highway in the Farmington area, west of the Calaveras County Line.
Mudslides block travel, cause headaches for East Bay residents
FREMONT, Calif. - Mudslides and flooding are wreaking havoc for residents in southern Alameda County. The California Highway Patrol closed CA-84, also known as Niles Canyon Road, Wednesday morning because of landslides and flooding. All lanes are closed between Mission Boulevard in Fremont to Pleasanton-Sunol Road in Sunol. Residents who...
Stay off Oakland’s roads during the ‘bomb cyclone’ if you can
East Bay residents are being urged to stay home over the next few days in order to avoid the “bomb cyclone” storm that could cause tragedies on rain-soaked roads. In a public safety statement yesterday, the city of Oakland said residents should avoid “walking, riding or driving across standing water” as this can cause someone to become stranded or drown. “If possible, stay indoors and off the road. If you need to travel anywhere, be extra cautious: slow down, avoid hard braking or turning sharply and allow ample stopping distance between you and the cars and other vehicles in front of you.”
East Bay Regional Parks Closed Through Thursday due to storms
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 4, 2023) — Due to expected storm conditions and high winds, all East Bay Regional Parks are closed Wednesday, January 4, 2023, through Thursday, January 5, 2023. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch and high wind warning for the San Francisco...
Heavy Winds and Rain Cause Widespread Flooding and Power Outages Across Bay Area
Gusting winds of up to 85 mph in parts of the Bay Area bore down on the region Wednesday afternoon, but the heaviest rainfall of the 'bomb cyclone' was still expected to come in the evening. The storm has already prompted evacuation warnings, triggered landslides, closed roads and downed trees....
Bay Area storm: Here's what to do if your house floods
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — San Mateo County’s health officials are outlining steps to take if your home or property becomes flooded during this week’s atmospheric river-powered rainstorm. “County Health urges residents to take precautions to protect themselves and their families. Floodwater may contain raw sewage, animal waste, toxic substances, chemical compounds, fungus, bacteria, and […]
City offers help filling sandbags for Concord residents
CONCORD, CA (Jan. 3, 2023) — As another big storm sweeps into the Bay Area, the City of Concord has arranged for help residents who need sandbags but are unable to fill them yourself. Residents who are unable to fill their own, such as seniors and persons with disabilities,...
Bay Area jurisdictions declare local emergencies as latest atmospheric river arrives
Santa Cruz County, already reeling from ongoing storm damage before the New Year's atmospheric river, was among the jurisdictions declaring a local emergency ahead of the latest wave of wet weather hitting the region Wednesday. The cities of San Jose and Danville, as well as San Mateo County, have each proclaimed a local emergency in response to the latest atmospheric river storm. The local emergency declaration allows jurisdictions to expedite their disaster response.Damage from storms last Friday and Saturday caused an estimated $10 million in damage in Santa Clara County, according to a press release from county administrative officer Carlos Palacios....
Another Major Storm Expected Today, Valley Water Identifies Problem Areas and Offers Free Sandbags
Another atmospheric river will drench the Bay Area today. Santa Clara Valley Water District listed the following “hot spots” as areas that could flood:. Uvas Creek, with potential flooding of Highway 101 in Gilroy. San Francisquito Creek in Palo Alto. Ross Creek at Cherry Avenue in San Jose.
Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
Injuries Reported in Two-Vehicle Wreck on I-680 in San Ramon
On the morning of Friday, December 30, 2022, CHP traffic officials reported a two-vehicle crash with injuries on I-680 in the San Ramon area. The car wreck occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate 680 at the Crow Canyon Road offramp, authorities reported. Details on the Two-Vehicle Crash on...
Power outages persist across Bay Area, Danville residents frustrated over flooding
DANVILLE, Calif. - It has already been a nightmare start to the new year for some Danville residents. The neighborhood in the area of Brookside Drive flooded during Saturday’s historic rains, damaging homes and leaving the streets covered in thick mud. "I couldn’t believe it," said resident Diana Yuen....
Here's a list of Bay Area schools closing due to severe weather from the Level 5 storm
Several schools throughout the Bay Area have announced closures due to extreme weather. Here's a list:
North Bay business closes Wednesday due to storm
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, concerns about the impending storm prompted a business to shut down for the day, and the CHP issued a warning: If you don't have to go out, don't. One section of Highway 101 in Larkspur right before the turn-off for the San Rafael-Richmond Bridge is always […]
City of San Pablo Storm Event Response
The recent storm events that we have seen at the close of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 have now saturated the soils. The storms of this upcoming week and next will likely result in run off and not be absorbed into the soil. Our City’s creeks and streams will have more water in them than usual and the effect of High Tides at creek outfalls will cause water to back up into our storm water pipe network and into those creeks and streams. In areas with limited storm water piping, the water will have to travel over land to the lowest areas to discharge into the bay. We anticipate that there will be some flooding in areas of historic flood activity.
