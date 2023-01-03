Strong Survivor battle royal set for this week's NJPW Strong

The battle royal will determine the next challenger for Fred Rosser's Strong Openweight title.

The first-ever Strong Survivor match will headline this week’s episode of NJPW Strong.

Saturday’s show will have a battle royal with mystery entrants with over the top rope eliminations. Once four finalists are left in the ring, eliminations will then take place by pinfall or submission. The winner of the match will get the next Strong Openweight title match against Fred Rosser.

In the second match on the card, Hikuelo will team with Alan Angels to take on Jay White and El Phantasmo of Bullet Club. The match will air just days after Jay White is set to defend the IWGP World Heavyweight title against Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome.

Matches from this week’s show are part of the NJPW Strong Nemesis tapings that took place on December 11.

Here is the lineup for Saturday's show: