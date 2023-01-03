Read full article on original website
Lots of PC gamers swear by their mouse and keyboard, but some titles are just meant to be played using a controller. But with so much choice, where do you even start? After testing nearly a dozen gamepads, we've picked out four standouts that cover everyone from casual gamers to aspiring esports pros.
What was the best year for PC gaming?
There are great PC games every year, but which single year brought us the greatest collection of great games?
Digital Trends
Our most anticipated Xbox Series X games of 2023
Next year is shaping up to be the most important for Xbox ever. A number of significant titles that could finally give Microsoft a foothold during this console generation are scheduled to release in 2023. We’ll also likely learn whether or not Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will go through. As such, there’s a lot for Xbox fans to look forward to in 2023.
PlayStation Plus games for January have already leaked online
Well this has come surprisingly early, hasn’t it? Although we still have plenty of days in December to go, it seems that we already know PlayStation Plus’ January 2023 lineup. As VGC reports, reliable PS Plus leaker billbil-kun (via Dealabs) has struck again. Before we get into it,...
game-news24.com
Now, there are 2 more games that will add to Game Pass today
Today, “State in Bed” was unexpectedly added to Game Pass subscription that is already available. It sounds like its not the only game that will get used to the subscription today. A Twitter user noticed that the possibility of adding games to the subscription was unknown. At the...
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
IGN
Xbox Games With Gold for January 2023 Revealed
Microsoft has announced that the Xbox Games with Gold for January 2023 are Iris Fall and Autonauts. As detailed on Xbox Wire, all Xbox Live Gold members and those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will get access to these two games when they arrive next month. Iris Fall will...
notebookcheck.net
4 entertaining open-world games for less than US$15 thanks to Steam's Winter Sale
The Steam Winter Sale is in full swing, discounting some of the best games to much more reasonable prices. Let's take a look at some excellent open-world games that have had their prices slashed to below US$15 thanks to Steam's biggest annual event. 1. Subnautica - 66% off. If you've...
King's Field: How FromSoftware’s first game started a cycle that's still in motion
From King's Field to Elden Ring, there's more to the cycle of mythology than you may have realized
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold's First Free Game of 2023 Is Now Available
The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.
The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game
The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
These great Nintendo Switch controllers will help you step up your game
Besides being the most family-friendly console, there’s just something special about the Nintendo Switch’s quirky approach to gaming that puts inventive gameplay ideas over high visual fidelity more common with Sony and Microsoft. That’s reflected the most through its Joy-Con controllers. Alongside the Joy-Cons included with the Switch, there are other controller methods available for Switch Lite, Switch and Switch OLED owners as well.
ComicBook
Xbox Exclusive Is Officially Lowest-Rated Flop of 2022
The second lowest-rated game of 2022, and arguably the biggest flop, is none other than an Xbox exclusive that can only be played if you own an Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or an Xbox Series X. While Xbox Game Pass had another big year, Xbox had a pretty disappointing year in terms of exclusivity. Not many exclusive games were released, and a few of those that did, didn't quite hit the mark. There is no bigger example of this than CrossfireX, which according to Metacritic's "The 10 Worst Video Games of 2022" list, is the second lowest-rated game of the year, with a score of 38. The only game with a lower score this year is POSTAL 4: No Regerts, with a score of 30. That said, where there was anticipation for CrossfireX, there was none for POSTAL 4: No Regerts, so you can't really label it as the "biggest flop" of the year.
game-news24.com
PSVR2 getting Gran Turismo 7 and Beat Saber full list of PSVR2 launches games
The PlayStation VR2 has just got two new games (pic: Sony). Sony announced a new title for the PSVR2 and its going to become a free upgrade for the PS5 version of Gran Turismo 7. The CES (Consumer Electronics Show) hasn’t been a huge deal for video game companies in...
ComicBook
Nintendo Insider Teases Return of Fan-Favorite SNES Series in 2023
According to a Nintendo insider, a fan-favorite and dormant series that got its start on the SNES will get its moment in 2023. Whether this will be with a new game release or just an announcement or something else entirely, we don't know, as the tease is very brief and vague. What's clear though is that fans of said series should anticipate something for the coming year.
Polygon
The Last of Us multiplayer game still on track for 2023 reveal
PlayStation developer Naughty Dog gave The Last of Us fans another tease of the studio’s upcoming multiplayer game on Wednesday, and pledged to reveal “new details” about the stand-alone project later this year. Following up on a concept art reveal from last June, Naughty Dog co-president Neil...
IGN
Gran Turismo 7 is Getting PSVR 2 Support
Gran Turismo 7 is getting support for PSVR 2, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan announced tonight during Sony's CES 2023 press conference. Released nearly a year ago, Gran Turismo 7 is the eighth mainline installment in Sony's long-running racing sim franchise. In our review of Gran Turismo 7, which we gave a 9, my colleague Luke Reilly praised the title's graphical fidelity, an abundance of racing options, and the haptic feedback available thanks to the PS5's DualSense controller.
Buy Hitman 3 for $21 right now and you'll get the first two games for free
The cheapest way to get the entire Hitman trilogy for the foreseeable future.
PlayStation's awesome new free games have players 'hooked'
We're not in Kansas anymore. Gone are the days where children and adults would deck each other in the playground over the console wars. Nay, the gaming ecosystem is now governed by subscription services and January's been a brilliant month for PlayStation Plus. Long may it continue. PlayStation Plus subscribers...
