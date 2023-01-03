Read full article on original website
journalaz.com
Camp Verde teen admits to ‘killing a man’ while turning himself in to YCSO
On Dec. 26, a 16-year-old boy came to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office’s eastern substation and reported that he wanted to turn himself in for “killing a man.”. The suspect reported that on or about Nov. 28, in a remote area of Camp Verde, he shot the 62-year-old victim, leaving the deceased man in the wilderness.
theprescotttimes.com
2022 NEW YEAR’S EVE TRI-CITY DUI TASK FORCE RESULTS
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 3, 2023) – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office along with neighboring law. enforcement agencies conducted a New Year’s Eve- Tri-City DUI Enforcement Task Force. Thirteen total. law enforcement officers took part in this detail over multiple jurisdictions within Yavapai County. One. hundred one traffic stops...
theprescotttimes.com
Wanted For Multiple Reckless Driving Incidents
Motorcycle Ride Wanted for Multiple Reckless Driving Incidents and Felony Flight from Law Enforcement. The Prescott Police Department has been actively investigating multiple incidents involving the driver of a motorcycle in the downtown area of Prescott. Over the past several months officers have observed a male subject on a 2000’s...
knau.org
Navajo Police ask for public's help in locating missing person
The Navajo Nation Police Tuba City District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. 49-year-old Duwayne Max Yazzie was last seen in Flagstaff on November 28, 2022. He stated to his family that he wanted to go to a rehabilitation center and was reportedly picked up at a Shell gas station. Authorities say Yazzie may be in Phoenix.
theprescotttimes.com
Ronald W. Bryden ARRESTED FOR MOLESTING 4-YEAR-OLD CHILD ￼
PRESCOTT, ARIZONA – (December 29, 2022) – On 28 December at approximately 5:30 PM, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Caren Way in Rimrock for a reported sex offense. Upon arrival, Deputies and Detectives were told 57-year-old Ronald W. Bryden was caught on video sexually molesting a 4yr old victim.
theprescotttimes.com
IT’S TIME FOR CATCH-22 WITH OPPORTUNITIES FOR BIG REWARDS
It’s time again for CATCH 22, and we are back as relentless as ever. Since 1997 Yavapai Silent Witness has been featuring some of the most wanted felons in our county and offering rewards for information leading to their arrests. Since then, the public has been providing information aiding law enforcement in finding and capturing 117 fugitives for which we have paid $57,000 in rewards. This program has helped us find burglars, high-dollar fraud suspects, and very violent offenders over the years.
SignalsAZ
Prescott East Hwy Phase 3 Work Underway
Phase three work for Prescott East Hwy is now underway. Work is taking place from Sunset Lane to Antelope Lane and will consist of full-depth recycling of the asphalt, cement treatment and paving, and re-establishment of the concrete curb and median. Mini traffic circles will be added to assist traffic...
Arizona teen confesses to killing 62-year-old in the woods
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A 16-year-old boy has allegedly confessed to killing a 62-year-old man who he believed was trying to "get with" the teen's younger sister, officials said. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said the boy came forward with the crime after his parents discovered a gun in...
theprescotttimes.com
YAVAPAI SILENT WITNESS IS OFFERING A CASH REWARD FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO AN ARREST IN AN EVIDENCE TAMPERING CASE.
On November 23, 2021, the homicide victim, 22-year-old Tristan Roque of Paulden was shot and killed at a residence on Alpine Drive in Paulden. After an extensive investigation by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Detectives, the murder weapon has still not been found. The Detectives believe the weapon may have been given to a third party and hidden or disposed of illegally. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the firearm used in this crime and the person or persons involved in tampering with the evidence. Anyone who provides information leading to an arrest, in this case, could earn up to a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous.
Northern Arizona arts organizations receive grants from Arizona Commission on the Arts
The funding, which represents a significant boost to the agency's primary funding streams, will be distributed across twelve of Arizona's fifteen counties, including Flagstaff, where the Hopi Arts & Cultural Festival and the Museum of Northern Arizona are among the recipients.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police New Year Traffic Enforcement
This New Year’s Weekend, the Prescott Valley Police Department will be out in force conducting DUI, seat belt, and other traffic enforcement. The Prescott Valley Police will continue its support of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety DUI Traffic Enforcement Program with this latest round of enforcement, which begins Saturday, December 31, 2022, and continues through Monday, January 2, 2023.
theprescotttimes.com
Chino Valley School District Staff Changes
CHINO VALLEY, AZ- The Chino Valley Unified School District starts the search for. Principals at two of the districts four campuses. Heritage Middle School Principal Julie. Bryce has announced her retirement and Chino Valley High School principal Heidi Wolf. has accepted the position of CVUSD Human Resource Director. Both positions...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley News- PRESCOTT VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT RECEIVES MULTIPLE GRANTS FROM GOHS
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awarded four (4) new grants for the FFY 2023 to the Prescott Valley Police Department, all of which promise to improve safety on our streets and highways. The Prescott Valley Police Department would like to thank the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for partnering with us to improve the safety of the roadways in and around Prescott Valley.
knau.org
School closures for multiple Northern Arizona schools Monday
A major winter storm has led to delayed start times at schools across northern Arizona Monday. Here is a current, running list of closures and delays across the region:. Most charter and private schools follow the lead of the main district as far as weather delays and closures. It’s best to check your individual school’s website and social media pages for specific information.”
AZFamily
Snow in Pine and Strawberry leaving businesses struggling to open
PINE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The small towns of Pine and Strawberry got hit hard with snow this weekend, totaling six inches. “Nothing like pine trees with a bunch of powder on it. It is so gorgeous,” said Todd Niezgodski, co-owner of So N So Mountain Boutique. “It’s fantastic. We love it. As residents of Pine we call it our snow days. So, mainly all the businesses shut down, we get in our side-by-sides and ride out into the forest and enjoy the beauty of what is Pine Strawberry in the snow.”
kjzz.org
Northern Arizona dries out for now; more snow to come
After the bout of winter storms earlier this week that brought snow to northern Arizona, things seem to be drying out — for now. Meteorologist Carter Humphreys with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff says some lower elevations may see snow melt as high temperatures reach into the 60s.
travellemming.com
25 Best Things to Do in Sedona (in 2023)
A vibrant town in a mountainous desert region, there are things to do in Sedona for all tastes. It’s a place characterized by beautiful red rocks, towering buttes, and deep canyons. The Arizona town is known for having a rich artistic culture and contains a huge variety of galleries. Plus, the energetic activity in the area draws a vibrant new-age community.
Interstate 40 closed from Ash Fork to Winslow; I-17 northbound closed at SR 179
At 8:45 p.m. Jan. 1, the Arizona Department of Transportation has announced that I-40 eastbound and westbound is closed in both directions from Winslow to Ash Fork. Also, northbound I-17 is closed at the Sedona exit (SR 179).
Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lights
An Arizona witness at Cottonwood reported watching three hovering lights in a triangle formation 300 feet overhead at about 8 p.m. on October 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
