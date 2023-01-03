ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

'Yellowstone' star shares racy New Year's resolution regarding her 'big butt'

By Erin Keller
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YU0oT_0k1RYpIX00

Lainey Wilson is assuring fans that her big booty isn’t going anywhere in 2023.

The 30-year-old country singer — who also stars in the fifth season of “Yellowstone” — recently went viral on TikTok after a video of her bountiful behind garnered more than 7 million views.

The cheeky star referenced the clip in a tweet shared on Sunday, stating: “This year’s resolution is going to be to maintain my big a– so more people can kiss it. Love y’all. Happy new year.”

The viral video showing Wilson’s booty was originally filmed in June 2022 as she played a show at Walnut Creek in North Carolina.

However, the fan who captured the footage didn’t share it on social media until last month, declaring: “Didn’t want to be a gatekeeper of my Lainey view.”

Thousands of viewers fawned over Wilson’s derriere, with one drooling: “Alright that’s it. I’m declaring that thing a National Treasure AND the 8th Wonder of the World.”

Wilson addressed the attention in an Instagram video several days later, admitting that she couldn’t scroll through TikTok without seeing her “fat butt on everything.”

“Whatever brings the people in,” she laughed, also suggesting fans should listen to her newest album, “Bell Bottom Country.”

“However you found me, I’m happy,” she declared. “I’m happy you’re here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SLHbr_0k1RYpIX00
Lainey Wilson is topped the 2022 CMA Awards nominations in her first year as a nominee.
Getty Images for ACM

Indeed, Wilson’s star has been rising of late — and it’s not just her physique that’s drawing attention.

The singer’s acting chops have also won praise after she made her debut in “Yellowstone” late last year.

The star plays Abby, a musician who shared a steamy kiss with Ian Bohen’s character Ryan during last Sunday’s episode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LM1nC_0k1RYpIX00
Lainey Wilson in a scene from the fifth season of “Yellowstone,” which premieres on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Wilson was seen on the small-screen performing on CBS’ “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.”

She appeared alongside other country music stars including Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, and Sheryl Crow.

ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

