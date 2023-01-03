Read full article on original website
Police respond to false active shooter alarm at Cedar Falls factory
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:07 pm, the Black Hawk County Consolidated Dispatch received a report of an internal “active shooter” alarm at a Viking Pump facility at 711 W. Viking Road. Responders helped evacuate employees and a perimeter was established. Law enforcement conducted a primary...
No Evidence of Active Shooter Found at Cedar Falls Plant
Law enforcement officials did not find an active shooter at Viking Pump in Cedar Falls after a call was triggered from an alarm company at the plant Wednesday afternoon. According to Cedar Falls Public Safety Director Craig Berte, employees were evacuated and no injuries and no shots fired were reported. The call came in around 2:07PM. Cedar Falls Police, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, UNI Police, and Iowa State Patrol were all on scene at the time. An investigation into what caused the alarm to be set off is underway.
Hazardous Devices Unit removes improvised explosive device from Cedar Rapids alley
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police and a hazardous devices unit say they removed an improvised explosive device from an alley in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday. Police said they received a report about a suspicious device in the alley in the 1700 block of Park Avenue Southeast. The Cedar Rapids...
Arrest Made in Waterloo Shooting
Waterloo Police made an arrest after a shooting at Flirt’s Gentlemen’s Club early Saturday morning. Oshea Wright is accused of being one of the people who opened fire outside the club just after midnight– after multiple officers identified him on scene. Two people were taken to the hospital after the shooting, but are expected to recover. Police say Wright was arrested Tuesday for possession of a firearm by a felon and was brought up multiple times in the shooting investigation. Wright has not been formally charged with the shooting at the club.
A fire destroyed a garage in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning.
Man Sentenced For Throwing Pocket Knife Through Car Window
A man has been sentenced to two years of probation for throwing a pocketknife through the window of a vehicle carrying children in Dubuque. 29 year old Joshua Krogman was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of child endangerment and one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief. Krogman was arguing with his ex-girlfriend on July 19th while she drove Krogman and two children on West Third Street. The woman stopped and made Krogman get out of the vehicle. As he left, Krogman threw a pocket knife through the vehicle window, causing the glass to shatter. That caused a laceration on the forehead of a 2-year-old girl. She was treated for her injuries at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
Vacant Residence Destroyed in Dubuque County Fire
(Dubuque County, IA) -- Investigators in Dubuque County say vacant residence is destroyed after a fire Tuesday. Multiple agencies responded to reports of the fire at 20138 Four By Four Lane. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and no injuries were reported. The fire is estimated to have caused $25,000 in damage.
Man Dies of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound After Traffic Stop
Authorities say a man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a traffic stop Monday night near Farley. The Farley Police Department stopped a vehicle just before 11:30pm near U.S. Highway 20 and Sullivan Road. According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, as officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle. The driver, a 29-year-old man, had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A release states that officers rendered aid and requested medical assistance. Dyersville EMS responded, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.
Man Who Committed Suicide May Have Been Murderer
Investigators believe that a man that committed suicide in Waterloo may have been responsible for a double murder near Moab, Utah, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. In August of 2021 Kylen Schulte and her wife, 38 year old Crystal Turner were found dead at a remote mountainside campsite. Turner’s coworker at a McDonald’s was a man named Adam Pinkusiewicz, who, following the murders, left town and failed to pick up his last paycheck. Investigators say he had been confrontational with his fellow employees before the murders. Pinkusiewicz made his way to Waterloo to see his boyfriend. Despite his family reporting that he was in a good place mentally in Waterloo, he committed suicide at the Motel 6 on LaPorte Road.
Dr. David Graeff from Animal Care Hospital joins us to talk about caring for older dogs. Galesburg World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday. A World War II veteran from Galesburg, Illinois, just turned 100 years old. Better Business Bureau explains cold weather-related utility scam.
Icy conditions cause multiple crashes on Iowa roads
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Freezing drizzle caused some roads to ice over this morning, leading to multiple crashes. The Iowa DOT advised against travel on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta Wednesday morning due to the slick conditions. On Highway 150 there were several reports of vehicles in the median...
Iowa City man reportedly took money from register after being told he was being terminated
An Iowa City man who was told he was being let go from his job at a downtown restaurant allegedly tried to take money from the register on his way out. At approximately 11pm Tuesday, 29-year-old Jarvarise Harper of Westside Drive was at Panchero’s Mexican Grill on South Clinton Street when he was told he was being let go. Harper reportedly left the store, but returned. Police say he opened the cash register and took money out of the drawer.
Cedar Rapids man loses 250 pounds, plans to do RAGBRAI in 2023
A fire destroyed a garage in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning.
According to a press release from the Dubuque County Sherriff's Department, a man took his own life after being stopped by police around 11:30 p m Monday, January 2nd. The release states the Farley Police Department stopped a vehicle near Highway 20 and Sullivan Rd just before 11:30 pm . They were assisted on the stop by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office. As officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle.
Crews in Cedar Rapids continue to monitor road conditions into the evening and overnight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - During icy and snowy road conditions, the three shifts city workers go through play equally important roles during the kind of weather residents experienced on Wednesday. According Cedar Rapids Assistant Public Works Director, Michael Duffy, the third shift workers, who started at 11 p.m. on...
Fire causes damage to Cedar Rapids home
New year tends to mean new customers for area fitness businesses. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne learned how setting a goal at New Year's can impact people focused on fitness, and how it gives local gyms a boost. Iowa City residents reflect, look ahead toward promise of new year.
Two facing second drug-related arrest in three months, also charged with child endangerment
MAYNARD, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people from Maynard were arrested and charged after law enforcement executed a second drug-related search warrant at their home in the span of three months. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Karylann Lewin and 37-year-old Jaron Evans were charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession...
