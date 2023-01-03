UFC's Dana White involved in physical altercation with wife on New Year's Eve

Video evidence shows that White and his wife slapped each other at a nightclub.

UFC president Dana White and his wife, Anne, got into a physical altercation on New Year's Eve that saw each of them slap the other person.

TMZ published the video of the incident on Monday that showed the couple talking while at a club in Mexico's Cabo San Lucas, followed by her putting her head in her hands. She then went to leave and White grabbed her which prompted her to slap him. He then appeared to slap her twice before the couple was separated.

The couple has been married for 26 years, and have three kids.

White spoke to TMZ on Monday and said that both of them were heavily intoxicated, but that was no excuse. He owned up to saying in the past regarding fighters that there is no excuse for a man to put his hands on a woman and acknowledged that goes for him as well.

He said the couple is focused on their family right now, and have shown them the video. They have apologized to each other and their kids.

He said physical violence has never happened before between them and he's not sure why it happened on New Year's Eve. The couple remains on vacation in Mexico and "whatever happened that night happened."

"I don't remember a lot," he said, adding that he and his wife "are cool. We're good."

Anne released the following to TMZ:

"Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years. To say this is out of character for him is an understatement -- nothing like this has ever happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve and things got out of control, on both sides. We’ve talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids."

As of now, Endeavor (the UFC parent company) nor the UFC itself have made a public comment about the matter.