McFarland boys hockey goes 2-1 at Lake Delton Tournament

Senior forward Payton Hauge scored the go-ahead goal for the McFarland boys hockey team in a 2-1 win against Rice Lake on Friday, Dec. 30 as the Spartans wrapped up play at the Lake Delton Tournament.

With the score tied at 1-1, Hauge scored at the 16:53 mark in the third period, assisted by senior defensemen Tegan O’Brien and junior forward Mason Pommerening.

Junior forward Drew Snyder scored the other McFarland goal, assisted by O’Brien and Pommerening. Junior goalie Raymond Wheaten recorded 14 saves.

McFarland went 2-1 at the tournament. The Spartans are 5-6 on the season.

McFarland 1, Aquinas 0

Kai Swanson’s goal proved to be the difference in a McFarland boys hockey 1-0 win against Aquinas/Holmen on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The senior forward scored in the second period off an assist from senior defenseman Tegan O’Brien. Junior goalie Raymond Wheaten recorded 38 saves in the shutout.

Onalaska/La Crosse 5, McFarland 3

Noah Gillette scored a hat trick for the Onalaska/La Crosse Hilltoppers in a 5-3 loss for the McFarland boys hockey team on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Gavin Schuster scored the other two goals for the Hilltoppers. For McFarland, junior forward Mason Pommerening scored on a power play, assisted by senior forward Payton Hauge and senior defensemen Tegan O’Brien.

Junior forward Drew Snyder scored in the second period, assisted by senior forward Kai Swanson and Pommerening. In the third period, junior forward Caleb DeChambeau scored on a short-handed goal.

Junior goalie Raymond Wheaten recorded 22 saves.