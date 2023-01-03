Read full article on original website
Related
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County DSS Foster Care Unit Receives Donation From Hades Hounds Featured
The Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) Foster Care Unit recently received a donation from Hades Hounds, LEMC (Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club), Lake City Chapter. A dozen winter coats and snowsuits were donated to help foster children stay warm during these cold winter months. “We welcome this generous gift...
iheartoswego.com
It's Official: SUNY Oswego is Now Recognized as a University Featured
SUNY Oswego is now formally recognized as a university. The university will continue to be known as SUNY Oswego, but its official state education title will change from “State University of New York College at Oswego” to “State University of New York at Oswego.”. This legal name...
wwnytv.com
‘It’s a lot of anxiety,’ says homeless man about shelter’s closing
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter is set to close at the end of this week. Jefferson County officials say part of the reason is that the shelter’s residents aren’t doing enough to help themselves. Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter has gone from being open...
informnny.com
Officials explain Jefferson County temporary homeless shelter changes
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — What was intended to be a temporary homeless shelter in Jefferson County has kept its doors open through the new year. The emergency shelter, located at 137 Main Street in the City of Watertown, was first opened following a severe lake-effect snowstorm in mid-November. This provided shelter and resources to upwards of 30 individuals at times after over a dozen were relocated inside the facility from the Butler Pavilion in the downtown area.
The Village of Pulaski/Town of Richland Comprehensive Planning Board is updating the joint Climate Action Plan from 2016
The Village of Pulaski/Town of Richland Comprehensive Planning Board is updating the joint Climate Action Plan from 2016. A climate action plan is a strategy document that sets goals and outlines a set of initiatives that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. To collect information and update that document, a survey is being conducted. It is available online at https://fors.gle/kKv6OJTaBp3bQkiA8. Paper copies are in the Pulaski library, at the Pulaski Village Office and the Court House in Pulaski. Completed paper surveys can be turned in at those locations. A copy of the 2016 climate Action Plan is available at https://villagepulaski.digitaltowpath.org:10789/content/Generic/View/8 or in the library. We appreciate your participation.
Oswego County Today Alumna Gives Birth To First Baby Of 2023 – Evelyn Frances Bradshaw
OSWEGO – Oswego County Today is pleased to announce the birth of Evelyn Frances Bradshaw; the first baby born into the 2023 new year at Oswego Health by our very own former Editor-in Chief Kassadee (Paulo) Bradshaw and her husband Paul. Little Evelyn made her big appearance at 9:10...
localsyr.com
Cayuga County offering home lead check
CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the month of January, the Cayuga County Health Department Lead Poisoning Prevention Program will offer no-cost home assessments to the residents of Cayuga County. This applies to those live in houses, apartments and mobile homes. According to the Cayuga County Health Department, any...
WKTV
New health care for OCJ inmates
Oneida County has contracted with a new company, Wellpath, to provide health and dental care to inmates at the Oneida County jail. Oneida County chooses new health care provider for OCJ inmates. Oneida County has chosen a new health care provider for the inmates at the county jail.
iheartoswego.com
George Helmut Koenig – December 30, 2022 Featured
Our beloved George Helmut Koenig left us on December 30 at the age of 84 after a brief and intense illness. The son of German immigrants, George grew up in Bergenfield, NJ with his two brothers. He attended Middlebury College, where he earned a BA and MA in German, and...
WKTV
Indium Corporation hires new senior manager
CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Indium Corporation has hired a new senior manager for Corporate Quality, Robert Atwood. Atwood has more than 16 years of experience. Prior to this new role, he served in quality manager roles for the semiconductor, power and population and aerospace industries. More recently, he worked for Ametek Advanced Motion Solutions.
WKTV
Homes at high risk of radon in Madison County
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- Madison County has been reported as a high-risk radon county. Radon is a cancer-causing radioactive gas. According to a member of the county's Board of Supervisors, about 40% of basements in Madison County homes have elevated levels. Radon comes from the breakdown of uranium in soil, rock and water which can enter a building through any cracks or openings. The only way to know for sure if you have a radon problem in your home is to get it tested. All homes are vulnerable.
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap
With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
WKTV
Interim principal appointed at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A new interim principal was appointed recently at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica. Richard F. Ambruso will serve as principal through June 2024. Ambruso started his career at Notre Dame in 1978 when he worked as a teacher and varsity coach. Throughout his career, Ambruso has also provided services in parochial, institutional, public, nonprofit and private educational consulting. He was also an adjunct professor at SUNY Oswego.
iheartoswego.com
Mary L. Gummer – December 30, 2022 Featured
Mary L. Gummer, 85, a resident of Oswego, passed away December 30, 2022 in Syracuse. Mary was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late George and Esther (Bailey) Rice. She was a life resident of the area. Mary was a homemaker, who loved the outdoors and visiting her friends....
WKTV
First New Year's baby born at Rome Health on Jan. 3
ROME, N.Y. – The first New Year’s baby born at Rome Health made her debut on Jan. 3. Paisleigh Green Hart was born Tuesday at 3:47 a.m. weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. She is the daughter of Jason and Kaitlyn Hart, of Rome.
localsyr.com
Owners of sick pets have limited options for care
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Laurie Cederquist has always had pets. She just adopted her dachshund, Coco, but had a 10-year-old cat named Lola. Cederquist said Lola didn’t have a regular vet because she says Lola wasn’t very friendly. Last month Lola started breathing very rapidly and Cederquist...
cnycentral.com
14 fentanyl-related overdoses in 36 hours days before Christmas in Onondaga County
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — On December 22nd, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon dedicated a portion of a planned briefing on winter weather to tell the community about 14 overdoses in 36 hours. "This isn't new, but this has been scattered throughout the community these aren't 14 overdoses just in one area," explained McMahon.
syracuse.com
Central NY town nixes $100 million project that called for 278 apartments, townhomes
Cicero, NY – The Cicero Town Board has voted against a zone change in a bustling part of the municipality, essentially blocking a project that included 278 apartments and townhomes. The Apex at Metro North was proposed for 32 acres behind EchoPark Automotive, near Wegmans and Walmart on Brewerton...
waer.org
New center in Syracuse takes unique approach to caring for patients with Alzheimer’s disease
A new specialty center for Alzheimer's patients is opening in Syracuse this year. More than 400,000 New Yorkers live with Alzheimer's, and that's expected to jump by 15% in the next three years. The Loretto Health facility will provide care for Alzheimer's patients and treatment. But it doesn't look like...
wwnytv.com
Welcome Julian! Watertown’s first baby of 2023 is born
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center welcomed it’s first baby of 2023 in the early morning hours Sunday. Hayley Ruttan-Wood brought a baby boy named Julian into the world at 1:38 AM, weighing 5 lbs 14 ounces. To signify the milestone, the hospital framed a certificate for...
Comments / 0