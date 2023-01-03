The Village of Pulaski/Town of Richland Comprehensive Planning Board is updating the joint Climate Action Plan from 2016. A climate action plan is a strategy document that sets goals and outlines a set of initiatives that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. To collect information and update that document, a survey is being conducted. It is available online at https://fors.gle/kKv6OJTaBp3bQkiA8. Paper copies are in the Pulaski library, at the Pulaski Village Office and the Court House in Pulaski. Completed paper surveys can be turned in at those locations. A copy of the 2016 climate Action Plan is available at https://villagepulaski.digitaltowpath.org:10789/content/Generic/View/8 or in the library. We appreciate your participation.

PULASKI, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO