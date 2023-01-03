ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheartoswego.com

It's Official: SUNY Oswego is Now Recognized as a University

SUNY Oswego is now formally recognized as a university. The university will continue to be known as SUNY Oswego, but its official state education title will change from “State University of New York College at Oswego” to “State University of New York at Oswego.”. This legal name...
OSWEGO, NY
informnny.com

Officials explain Jefferson County temporary homeless shelter changes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — What was intended to be a temporary homeless shelter in Jefferson County has kept its doors open through the new year. The emergency shelter, located at 137 Main Street in the City of Watertown, was first opened following a severe lake-effect snowstorm in mid-November. This provided shelter and resources to upwards of 30 individuals at times after over a dozen were relocated inside the facility from the Butler Pavilion in the downtown area.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

The Village of Pulaski/Town of Richland Comprehensive Planning Board is updating the joint Climate Action Plan from 2016

The Village of Pulaski/Town of Richland Comprehensive Planning Board is updating the joint Climate Action Plan from 2016. A climate action plan is a strategy document that sets goals and outlines a set of initiatives that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. To collect information and update that document, a survey is being conducted. It is available online at https://fors.gle/kKv6OJTaBp3bQkiA8. Paper copies are in the Pulaski library, at the Pulaski Village Office and the Court House in Pulaski. Completed paper surveys can be turned in at those locations. A copy of the 2016 climate Action Plan is available at https://villagepulaski.digitaltowpath.org:10789/content/Generic/View/8 or in the library. We appreciate your participation.
PULASKI, NY
localsyr.com

Cayuga County offering home lead check

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the month of January, the Cayuga County Health Department Lead Poisoning Prevention Program will offer no-cost home assessments to the residents of Cayuga County. This applies to those live in houses, apartments and mobile homes. According to the Cayuga County Health Department, any...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

New health care for OCJ inmates

Oneida County has contracted with a new company, Wellpath, to provide health and dental care to inmates at the Oneida County jail. Oneida County chooses new health care provider for OCJ inmates. Oneida County has chosen a new health care provider for the inmates at the county jail.
iheartoswego.com

George Helmut Koenig – December 30, 2022

Our beloved George Helmut Koenig left us on December 30 at the age of 84 after a brief and intense illness. The son of German immigrants, George grew up in Bergenfield, NJ with his two brothers. He attended Middlebury College, where he earned a BA and MA in German, and...
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

Indium Corporation hires new senior manager

CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Indium Corporation has hired a new senior manager for Corporate Quality, Robert Atwood. Atwood has more than 16 years of experience. Prior to this new role, he served in quality manager roles for the semiconductor, power and population and aerospace industries. More recently, he worked for Ametek Advanced Motion Solutions.
CLINTON, NY
WKTV

Homes at high risk of radon in Madison County

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- Madison County has been reported as a high-risk radon county. Radon is a cancer-causing radioactive gas. According to a member of the county's Board of Supervisors, about 40% of basements in Madison County homes have elevated levels. Radon comes from the breakdown of uranium in soil, rock and water which can enter a building through any cracks or openings. The only way to know for sure if you have a radon problem in your home is to get it tested. All homes are vulnerable.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Interim principal appointed at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A new interim principal was appointed recently at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica. Richard F. Ambruso will serve as principal through June 2024. Ambruso started his career at Notre Dame in 1978 when he worked as a teacher and varsity coach. Throughout his career, Ambruso has also provided services in parochial, institutional, public, nonprofit and private educational consulting. He was also an adjunct professor at SUNY Oswego.
UTICA, NY
iheartoswego.com

Mary L. Gummer – December 30, 2022

Mary L. Gummer, 85, a resident of Oswego, passed away December 30, 2022 in Syracuse. Mary was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late George and Esther (Bailey) Rice. She was a life resident of the area. Mary was a homemaker, who loved the outdoors and visiting her friends....
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

First New Year's baby born at Rome Health on Jan. 3

ROME, N.Y. – The first New Year’s baby born at Rome Health made her debut on Jan. 3. Paisleigh Green Hart was born Tuesday at 3:47 a.m. weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. She is the daughter of Jason and Kaitlyn Hart, of Rome.
ROME, NY
localsyr.com

Owners of sick pets have limited options for care

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Laurie Cederquist has always had pets. She just adopted her dachshund, Coco, but had a 10-year-old cat named Lola. Cederquist said Lola didn’t have a regular vet because she says Lola wasn’t very friendly. Last month Lola started breathing very rapidly and Cederquist...
AUBURN, NY
wwnytv.com

Welcome Julian! Watertown’s first baby of 2023 is born

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center welcomed it’s first baby of 2023 in the early morning hours Sunday. Hayley Ruttan-Wood brought a baby boy named Julian into the world at 1:38 AM, weighing 5 lbs 14 ounces. To signify the milestone, the hospital framed a certificate for...
WATERTOWN, NY

