Dec 23rd- Ladder Truck 14 and its volunteer crew were alerted to the 2300 block of Vermont Avenue in Landover on the Working Fire Dispatch, Co. 33 on (Kentland) scene with a 2-story multi-family dwelling w/smoke from a fire in the basement showing from 1st floor & roof. A 2nd alarm was sounded due to the location of fire & weather conditions. As fire suppression operations were underway, a partial collapse of the basement occurred causing a trapped firefighter to signal a “Mayday” distress call. The firefighter was able to self-extricate and escape the collapsed portion of the basement. Truck 14 operated for several hours.

LANDOVER, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO