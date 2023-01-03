Read full article on original website
Related
Maryland sculptor selected to honor memory of civil rights icon Barbara Johns with bronze statue at U.S. Capitol
RICHMOND, Va. — At just 16 years old, in 1951, Barbara Rose Johns led her classmates in a strike to protest the substandard conditions at her all-black high school in Virginia. Now, she is set to be memorialized with a bronze statue created by renowned Maryland sculptor Steven Weitzman.
NBC Washington
Two Tickets in DC? Metro Says ‘Pleasant Surprise' as Fare Evasion Crackdown Starts Slow
The head of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced last fall a crackdown on passengers who ride without paying, pledging to bring order to a beleaguered transit system that reportedly saw fare evasion rise during the pandemic. But a News4 I-Team analysis found fewer than two tickets were issued...
WTOP
Firework explosion shakes DC skating rink
Explosives experts with D.C. police said a large firework may have been behind a loud explosion that shook part of Navy Yard Sunday night. The explosion happened in the 200 block of M Street Southeast inside of the rink at Washington Canal Park, a short walk from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials told WTOP that no one was injured by the explosion.
'Now is the time to be bold' | Muriel Bowser sworn in for historic 3rd term as DC Mayor
WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser made history Monday becoming the first African American woman to serve three, four-year terms as mayor of an American city. With her family by her side, Bowser officially took the helm of her hometown for a historic third term at the inauguration ceremony.
How schools in DC, Maryland and Virginia handle AEDs
WASHINGTON — The sudden collapse of a professional football player during a nationally broadcast game Monday has placed renewed focus on the importance of having automated external defibrillators (AEDs) present at all sporting events. On Monday, Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after initially getting up from a...
If you’re a DC resident, Congress' delay selecting a new House Speaker is no joke
WASHINGTON — While GOP lawmakers’ inability to select a new House Speaker has become the butt of jokes on social media, the situation could have consequences for District residents if it continues. Republicans won control of the US House of Representatives during the midterms in November. However, after...
Road closures in place for swearing in of DC leadership
WASHINGTON — Swearing in ceremonies in D.C. will close some roads in the District on Monday. Mayor Muriel Bowser will be sworn in for her third term and Brian Schwalb will be sworn in as DC's new Attorney General. Six new DC Council members and four new members of the Board of Education will be sworn in as well.
WTOP
Meet the Maryland family holding office at the local, state and federal levels
Maryland’s newest congressman is also the newest member of his family to hold elected office, though politics wasn’t quite supposed to be the family business — it just turned out that way. Cheverly’s Glenn Ivey is beginning his first term representing Maryland’s 4th Congressional District. His wife,...
NBC Washington
DC's Youngest Elected Leader — 18 — Sworn in as ANC
A teenager who is looking forward to his senior prom and being a role model for his generation was sworn in as the youngest elected leader in D.C. Monday. Quentin Colón Roosevelt, 18, is the great, great, great grandson of President Theodore Roosevelt. While he’s quick to say he’s a distant relative, his heritage does play a role in why he ran for advisory neighborhood commissioner.
Virginia governor calls for investigation into Fairfax County high school over award controversy
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is urging the state's attorney general to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards was withheld from students at a Fairfax County high school until after important college deadlines. Parents of students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology...
fox5dc.com
'I don't want to keep losing people': DC residents talk gun violence issue
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C. Police are investigating a shooting that left two men and a teen boy injured Monday night. Officers were called to the scene at Alabama Avenue and 22nd Street SE at 5 p.m. More than two-dozen bullets littered the ground along the road near the Alabama Plaza.
DC Police Chief calls on community to continue 'downward trend' in crime
DC Police Chief Robert Contee III said it is up to all of us to make 2023 a less violent year than 2022. The year came to a close with a total of 203 homicides in the District. In a statement released on New Year's Day, Contee said the violence seen in the city is unacceptable and must stop now.
2 investigations into Thomas Jefferson High School over national merit award delay
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Virginia's Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Wednesday his office is launching two civil investigations into the prestigious Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology after allegations of National Merit Awards being withheld from students. The news comes after Virginia Gov. Youngkin sent out a letter...
Washingtonian.com
DC’s New Restaurant Pay Rules Are Already Changing Dining
DC’s dining scene is on the brink of becoming an expensive, soulless wasteland—or, you know, a bastion of fair pay where workers and restaurants thrive. District voters overwhelmingly passed Initiative 82 in November, and as a result, restaurants will start phasing out the current “tip credit” system, which lets businesses pay as little as $5.35 an hour and use gratuities to make up the rest of the minimum wage.
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo on December 27 Remains Unclaimed
A $50,000 winning Bonus Match 5 lottery ticket sold on December 27 at the Fenton Citgo (8333 Fenton Street) in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 3. Other recent MoCo winners of note include a $10,000 winning Powerball ticket sold on December 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Boulevard in Takoma Park and a $20,000 winning Lady Luck scracth-off sold at the 7-Eleven at 29 Olney-Sandy Spring Road in Ashton. Additional information on winners across the state of Maryland below, courtesy of MD Lottery:
Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Silver Spring, Takoma Park; Both Unclaimed
Winning lottery tickets were sold in Silver Spring and Takoma Park last week but have not been claimed, according to the Maryland Lottery. A $50,000 Bonus Match 5 ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the Fenton Citgo at 8333 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring; a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Blvd. in Takoma Park.
bhvfd14.org
Ladder Truck Runs Landover 2nd Alarm
Dec 23rd- Ladder Truck 14 and its volunteer crew were alerted to the 2300 block of Vermont Avenue in Landover on the Working Fire Dispatch, Co. 33 on (Kentland) scene with a 2-story multi-family dwelling w/smoke from a fire in the basement showing from 1st floor & roof. A 2nd alarm was sounded due to the location of fire & weather conditions. As fire suppression operations were underway, a partial collapse of the basement occurred causing a trapped firefighter to signal a “Mayday” distress call. The firefighter was able to self-extricate and escape the collapsed portion of the basement. Truck 14 operated for several hours.
Grubhub ordered to pay over $3M settlement for 'deceptive practices' including overcharging DC customers
WASHINGTON — Have you used Grubhub in the District? If your answer is yes, you could be entitled to payment thanks to a $3.5 million settlement. The food delivery service has agreed to pay the settlement amount to D.C. customers after charging hidden fees as well as using deceptive marketing tactics to gain a profit, which is in violation of District consumer protection laws, according to the Office of the Attorney General Karl Racine.
Human trafficking real issue in Maryland, here's how to spot signs
Human trafficking is a scary occurrence that involves trading a person for forced labor, sexual slavery and exploitation and anyone can be a victim.
Commercial Observer
DCHFA Provides $125M in Financing for 2 Affordable Developments in DC
The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has provided $125 million in financing for two multifamily developments in Washington, D.C. DCHFA provided $48.8 million in tax-exempt bonds and underwrote $41.5 million in federal low-income housing tax credit equity to the development team of Gilbane Development Company, MED Developers, Equity Plus Manager LLC and Housing Help Plus for Belmont Crossing, a 275-unit garden-style community in Ward 8.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0