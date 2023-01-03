ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOP

Firework explosion shakes DC skating rink

Explosives experts with D.C. police said a large firework may have been behind a loud explosion that shook part of Navy Yard Sunday night. The explosion happened in the 200 block of M Street Southeast inside of the rink at Washington Canal Park, a short walk from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials told WTOP that no one was injured by the explosion.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

How schools in DC, Maryland and Virginia handle AEDs

WASHINGTON — The sudden collapse of a professional football player during a nationally broadcast game Monday has placed renewed focus on the importance of having automated external defibrillators (AEDs) present at all sporting events. On Monday, Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after initially getting up from a...
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Road closures in place for swearing in of DC leadership

WASHINGTON — Swearing in ceremonies in D.C. will close some roads in the District on Monday. Mayor Muriel Bowser will be sworn in for her third term and Brian Schwalb will be sworn in as DC's new Attorney General. Six new DC Council members and four new members of the Board of Education will be sworn in as well.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Washington

DC's Youngest Elected Leader — 18 — Sworn in as ANC

A teenager who is looking forward to his senior prom and being a role model for his generation was sworn in as the youngest elected leader in D.C. Monday. Quentin Colón Roosevelt, 18, is the great, great, great grandson of President Theodore Roosevelt. While he’s quick to say he’s a distant relative, his heritage does play a role in why he ran for advisory neighborhood commissioner.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC Police Chief calls on community to continue 'downward trend' in crime

DC Police Chief Robert Contee III said it is up to all of us to make 2023 a less violent year than 2022. The year came to a close with a total of 203 homicides in the District. In a statement released on New Year's Day, Contee said the violence seen in the city is unacceptable and must stop now.
Washingtonian.com

DC’s New Restaurant Pay Rules Are Already Changing Dining

DC’s dining scene is on the brink of becoming an expensive, soulless wasteland—or, you know, a bastion of fair pay where workers and restaurants thrive. District voters overwhelmingly passed Initiative 82 in November, and as a result, restaurants will start phasing out the current “tip credit” system, which lets businesses pay as little as $5.35 an hour and use gratuities to make up the rest of the minimum wage.
mocoshow.com

$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo on December 27 Remains Unclaimed

A $50,000 winning Bonus Match 5 lottery ticket sold on December 27 at the Fenton Citgo (8333 Fenton Street) in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 3. Other recent MoCo winners of note include a $10,000 winning Powerball ticket sold on December 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Boulevard in Takoma Park and a $20,000 winning Lady Luck scracth-off sold at the 7-Eleven at 29 Olney-Sandy Spring Road in Ashton. Additional information on winners across the state of Maryland below, courtesy of MD Lottery:
MARYLAND STATE
Source of the Spring

Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Silver Spring, Takoma Park; Both Unclaimed

Winning lottery tickets were sold in Silver Spring and Takoma Park last week but have not been claimed, according to the Maryland Lottery. A $50,000 Bonus Match 5 ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the Fenton Citgo at 8333 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring; a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Blvd. in Takoma Park.
SILVER SPRING, MD
bhvfd14.org

Ladder Truck Runs Landover 2nd Alarm

Dec 23rd- Ladder Truck 14 and its volunteer crew were alerted to the 2300 block of Vermont Avenue in Landover on the Working Fire Dispatch, Co. 33 on (Kentland) scene with a 2-story multi-family dwelling w/smoke from a fire in the basement showing from 1st floor & roof. A 2nd alarm was sounded due to the location of fire & weather conditions. As fire suppression operations were underway, a partial collapse of the basement occurred causing a trapped firefighter to signal a “Mayday” distress call. The firefighter was able to self-extricate and escape the collapsed portion of the basement. Truck 14 operated for several hours.
LANDOVER, MD
WUSA9

Grubhub ordered to pay over $3M settlement for 'deceptive practices' including overcharging DC customers

WASHINGTON — Have you used Grubhub in the District? If your answer is yes, you could be entitled to payment thanks to a $3.5 million settlement. The food delivery service has agreed to pay the settlement amount to D.C. customers after charging hidden fees as well as using deceptive marketing tactics to gain a profit, which is in violation of District consumer protection laws, according to the Office of the Attorney General Karl Racine.
WASHINGTON STATE
Commercial Observer

DCHFA Provides $125M in Financing for 2 Affordable Developments in DC

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has provided $125 million in financing for two multifamily developments in Washington, D.C. DCHFA provided $48.8 million in tax-exempt bonds and underwrote $41.5 million in federal low-income housing tax credit equity to the development team of Gilbane Development Company, MED Developers, Equity Plus Manager LLC and Housing Help Plus for Belmont Crossing, a 275-unit garden-style community in Ward 8.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

