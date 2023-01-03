ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trafalgar, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

25-year-old Noblesville man hit and killed while changing tire on I-65

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville was killed in a crash in northwest Indiana Wednesday. Miles Williams was outside of his vehicle near the 230 mile-marker of Interstate 65 southbound around 9:45 a.m. when he and his Nissan Altima were hit by a southbound Chevrolet Equinox, state police said. Williams suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Man arrested after crashing into police car while driving intoxicated

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a man after he crashed into a police car while driving intoxicated. The crash happened just before midnight on Tuesday westbound on Country Club Drive near South Banta Drive. A deputy saw a person driving a Jeep and flashing their fog lights in the area. The deputy slowed down to see what was going on, and the person driving the Jeep started slowing down as well.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 2 injured, 1 critically, in crash on north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash on Indianapolis' north side early Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, IMPD officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West 86th Street and Ditch Road. The drivers of both cars were transported to a local hospital,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

PHOTOS: 2 semis catch fire on I-70 in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two semi trailers suffered heavy damage after a fiery crash on I-70 Wednesday morning. According to Henry County Sheriff’s Office, one semi driver had pulled over on the side of I-70 East near mile marker 133 to check on his load at around 4:51 a.m. Another driver also headed east had […]
HENRY COUNTY, IN
WTHR

WATCH: Man arrested after crashing into Monroe County deputy's car

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly crashing into a Monroe County sheriff's deputy's patrol car Tuesday night. On Jan. 3 around 11:50 p.m., a Monroe County deputy was on-duty and driving westbound on West Country Club Drive, near South Banta Drive, when he saw an eastbound Jeep flash its fog lights as if to alert oncoming traffic to a hazard.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WFYI

Indianapolis police: Motorist fleeing officers crashes, dies

A motorist who fled from Indianapolis police in a stolen vehicle died early Tuesday after it crashed into a utility pole and caught fire, police said. An off-duty Indianapolis officer noticed the vehicle on Interstate 465 about 3:30 a.m. traveling with its lights off, below the speed limit at about 45 mph while straddling the highway's shoulder, said Lt. Shane Foley, a spokesman for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Driver arrested at head-on collision with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office vehicle Tuesday in Bloomington, Indiana

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office sent the following information Wednesday about a crash involving an MCSO vehicle:. “On January 3, 2023, at approximately 11:51 PM, Deputy Zeiser was on-duty and patrolling westbound on Country Club Drive near South Banta Drive when he observed an eastbound motorist flashing their fog lights as if alerting oncoming traffic to a hazard. Deputy Zeiser began to slow his vehicle to investigate the apparent signaling and observed the Jeep was also reducing speed. It was later determined that the Jeep was slowing to report the erratic/impaired driving behavior of a vehicle following them after recognizing Deputy Zeiser’s vehicle as a police car. At the same moment, a Honda Civic following extremely closely behind the Jeep abruptly crossed the center line and collided head-on with Deputy Zeiser’s Dodge Charger patrol vehicle. Deputy Zeiser was able to significantly reduce his vehicle’s speed before the collision and sustained a minor cut to his wrist.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

1 dead after shooting on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s near east side. Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ingram Street. Police found a person in a vehicle that had been shot and killed. IMPD is looking for witnesses and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

POLICE BLOTTER: Shelbyville man charged with arson, two additional felonies

VAN BUREN TWP. — Wesley Shadley, a 27-year-old from Shelbyville, faces three felonies, including arson, after an incident last month. Around 3 p.m. on Dec. 12, Sgt. Colton Magner with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling Hamilton Creek and Bob Allen roads when dispatch alerted of smoke in the area of Poplar Grove and Hamilton Creek roads, near the Civil Service Conservation Club.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Medical emergency ends in heroin arrest

DALEVILLE – Indiana State Troopers from the Pendleton District stopped to assist a motorist which quickly turned into a medical emergency to start out the new year. On January 1, 2023, at approximately 4:30 P.M., Trooper John Clawson stopped to check on a motorist pulled over on the side of the road on State Road 67 just outside of Daleville. As Trooper Clawson approached the vehicle, he quickly realized that one of the female passengers was in immediate need of medical attention. Clawson radioed for an ambulance and provided medical aid until they arrived.
DALEVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Austin man killed while attempting to run across I-65

CLARK CO. – Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed attempting to cross I-65 on Thursday as Larry W. Caudill, 62, of Austin, Indiana. Investigators do not believe Caudill was a stranded motorist and are unsure as to why he was attempting to cross the interstate on foot.
AUSTIN, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus pair jailed two after man shot with pellet gun

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Two Bartholomew County residents were arrested by the Columbus Police Department (CPD) after a man was shot in the face with a pellet gun on Monday night. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Union Street at 6:30 p.m. to check on a disturbance taking place outside a home, per CPD’s Lt. Matt Harris.
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy