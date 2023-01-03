Read full article on original website
25-year-old Noblesville man hit and killed while changing tire on I-65
JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville was killed in a crash in northwest Indiana Wednesday. Miles Williams was outside of his vehicle near the 230 mile-marker of Interstate 65 southbound around 9:45 a.m. when he and his Nissan Altima were hit by a southbound Chevrolet Equinox, state police said. Williams suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.
4 injured after driver hits multiple vehicles in police chase on Indy's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A police chase on the northeast side of Indianapolis ended in a multi-vehicle crash with five people, including the suspect, being injured Wednesday night. The chase started just before 8:15 p.m. when an officer saw a driver commit a traffic infraction near 33rd Street and Keystone Avenue and started following the driver.
WISH-TV
Man arrested after crashing into police car while driving intoxicated
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a man after he crashed into a police car while driving intoxicated. The crash happened just before midnight on Tuesday westbound on Country Club Drive near South Banta Drive. A deputy saw a person driving a Jeep and flashing their fog lights in the area. The deputy slowed down to see what was going on, and the person driving the Jeep started slowing down as well.
IMPD: 2 injured, 1 critically, in crash on north side
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash on Indianapolis' north side early Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, IMPD officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West 86th Street and Ditch Road. The drivers of both cars were transported to a local hospital,...
IMPD: DUI suspect hits police cars, leads officers on vehicle and foot chase on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A DUI suspect hit two police cars and led officers on a lengthy vehicle and foot chase on Indianapolis' east side Thursday morning. Shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man who drove over a median into oncoming traffic near the intersection of East 10th Street and North Shadeland Avenue.
Mistake over identical cars may have led to homicide of 16-year-old at Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager is dead and a second victim remains in the hospital following a shooting at Castleton Square Mall. Police are still investigating what led to the deadly shooting in the mall parking lot, but the father of the victim who survived claims it started with a mistake over two identical cars. Around […]
PHOTOS: 2 semis catch fire on I-70 in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two semi trailers suffered heavy damage after a fiery crash on I-70 Wednesday morning. According to Henry County Sheriff’s Office, one semi driver had pulled over on the side of I-70 East near mile marker 133 to check on his load at around 4:51 a.m. Another driver also headed east had […]
WATCH: Man arrested after crashing into Monroe County deputy's car
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly crashing into a Monroe County sheriff's deputy's patrol car Tuesday night. On Jan. 3 around 11:50 p.m., a Monroe County deputy was on-duty and driving westbound on West Country Club Drive, near South Banta Drive, when he saw an eastbound Jeep flash its fog lights as if to alert oncoming traffic to a hazard.
Indianapolis police: Motorist fleeing officers crashes, dies
A motorist who fled from Indianapolis police in a stolen vehicle died early Tuesday after it crashed into a utility pole and caught fire, police said. An off-duty Indianapolis officer noticed the vehicle on Interstate 465 about 3:30 a.m. traveling with its lights off, below the speed limit at about 45 mph while straddling the highway's shoulder, said Lt. Shane Foley, a spokesman for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
IMPD: Driver fleeing from police killed in crash on city's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A driver fleeing from police was killed in a crash on Indianapolis' northwest side early Tuesday, IMPD said. The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. near the intersection of West 62nd Street and Zionsville Road, a few blocks east of Interstate 465, when the car hit a pole and caught fire.
bloomingtonian.com
Driver arrested at head-on collision with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office vehicle Tuesday in Bloomington, Indiana
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office sent the following information Wednesday about a crash involving an MCSO vehicle:. “On January 3, 2023, at approximately 11:51 PM, Deputy Zeiser was on-duty and patrolling westbound on Country Club Drive near South Banta Drive when he observed an eastbound motorist flashing their fog lights as if alerting oncoming traffic to a hazard. Deputy Zeiser began to slow his vehicle to investigate the apparent signaling and observed the Jeep was also reducing speed. It was later determined that the Jeep was slowing to report the erratic/impaired driving behavior of a vehicle following them after recognizing Deputy Zeiser’s vehicle as a police car. At the same moment, a Honda Civic following extremely closely behind the Jeep abruptly crossed the center line and collided head-on with Deputy Zeiser’s Dodge Charger patrol vehicle. Deputy Zeiser was able to significantly reduce his vehicle’s speed before the collision and sustained a minor cut to his wrist.
1 dead after shooting on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s near east side. Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ingram Street. Police found a person in a vehicle that had been shot and killed. IMPD is looking for witnesses and...
Juvenile male killed in shooting outside Castleton Square Mall, man injured
UPDATE: The coroner on Wednesday identified the juvenile killed as 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot, including a juvenile who has since died, in the parking lot of an Indianapolis mall on Tuesday night. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that a juvenile male was killed and an […]
Police ask for help finding Hancock County man last seen walking away from his home
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since Monday. The sheriff’s department said Chad Denzler was last seen walking away from his home at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday. Denzler’s home is located on South Havens Drive in Sugar […]
bcdemocrat.com
POLICE BLOTTER: Shelbyville man charged with arson, two additional felonies
VAN BUREN TWP. — Wesley Shadley, a 27-year-old from Shelbyville, faces three felonies, including arson, after an incident last month. Around 3 p.m. on Dec. 12, Sgt. Colton Magner with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling Hamilton Creek and Bob Allen roads when dispatch alerted of smoke in the area of Poplar Grove and Hamilton Creek roads, near the Civil Service Conservation Club.
wbiw.com
Medical emergency ends in heroin arrest
DALEVILLE – Indiana State Troopers from the Pendleton District stopped to assist a motorist which quickly turned into a medical emergency to start out the new year. On January 1, 2023, at approximately 4:30 P.M., Trooper John Clawson stopped to check on a motorist pulled over on the side of the road on State Road 67 just outside of Daleville. As Trooper Clawson approached the vehicle, he quickly realized that one of the female passengers was in immediate need of medical attention. Clawson radioed for an ambulance and provided medical aid until they arrived.
wbiw.com
Austin man killed while attempting to run across I-65
CLARK CO. – Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed attempting to cross I-65 on Thursday as Larry W. Caudill, 62, of Austin, Indiana. Investigators do not believe Caudill was a stranded motorist and are unsure as to why he was attempting to cross the interstate on foot.
WTHR
Hancock County deputy pulls over Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberer
A Hancock County sheriff's deputy pulled over Bryan Kohberger on Dec. 15, 2021. Kohberger has since been arrested for the murders of 4 Unviersity of Idaho students.
Arrest made after ISP trooper’s car hit on I-465 while assisting with earlier crash
INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest in a suspected drunk driving crash in which an Indiana State Police trooper’s vehicle was struck while assisting with an earlier crash on the west side of Indianapolis. The earlier, multi-car crash happened on southbound I-465 (mile marker 18.2) around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. ISP said at least eight vehicles […]
korncountry.com
Columbus pair jailed two after man shot with pellet gun
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Two Bartholomew County residents were arrested by the Columbus Police Department (CPD) after a man was shot in the face with a pellet gun on Monday night. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Union Street at 6:30 p.m. to check on a disturbance taking place outside a home, per CPD’s Lt. Matt Harris.
WTHR
