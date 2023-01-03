Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety, collapses on field after scary hit, play temporarily suspended
A terrifying situation is developing in Cincinnati. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been taken to a Level 1 trauma hospital in Cincinnati after collapsing on the field. Hamlin, who is 24-years old, tackled Bengals WR Tee Higgins and got up for a moment before collapsing back to the turf. The game came to a standstill soon after.
Bills game postponed after Bills S Hamlin collapses, goes into cardiac arrest
"Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: [WATCH] Bills Vs. Bengals Suspended After Bills’ Damar Hamlin Collapses On Field
Several videos which have now went viral show Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin take a hard helmet to the chest during the Bills game vs. Cincinnati and soon after collapsed on the field, temporarily suspending the game. Hamlin suddenly fell to the ground after tackling receiver Tee Higgins, which required the...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Bills Player Collapsed on Field; 'MNF' Game Officially Suspended
Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was officially suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was transported to the hospital in an ambulance, ESPN's John Parry confirmed during the game's live broadcast.
WWMT
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition following tackle on field
CINCINNATI, OH - UPDATE --- NFL says Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a hospital after collapsing on the field. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion, got to his feet and then fell backward a second or two later and lay motionless.
Bills say Hamlin is in ICU but steadily improving | Here's what we know
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was much anticipation for the Buffalo Bills Monday Night Football Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the game was halted after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field right after completing a tackle. Here’s what we know so far. Hamlin collapses during game.
Damar Hamlin update: Here's everything that's been reported on the Bills safety after collapse on the field
The NFL world — and beyond — continues to send prayers for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. During the first quarter of Monday’s Week 17 game between Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed on the field after tackling receiver Tee Higgins. After an ambulance came on...
NFL World Is Praying For Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
A terrifying scene unfolded early in Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter. He stayed down for several minutes as concerned players from both teams cried. The NFL world sent their prayers...
chatsports.com
Update: Bills-Bengals postponed after Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin collapses on field, given CPR
A truly traumatic and frightening moment has prompted the temporary suspension of the ‘Monday Night Football’ game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. During the opening quarter with the Bengals on offense, Bills starting safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. Moments after Hamlin returned to his feet, he collapsed onto his back and laid motionless on the ground. At first it was unclear why Hamlin was down during the live broadcast, but ESPN replays showed the distressing scenes.
Bill Belichick recalls 'chilling' injury to Reggie Brown in remarks about Damar Hamlin
Bill Belichick grew on a “chilling” personal experience as he grappled with the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s life-threatening injury on Monday night.
Jets OC Says Wilson Would’ve Benefitted From Sitting Early in Career
His comments come a day after coach Robert Saleh said New York would maximize the quarterback’s ability “through hell or high water.”
Damar Hamlin is awake and holding hands with family, his agent tells CNN, days after his cardiac arrest during NFL game
CNN — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is awake in a Cincinnati hospital, his agent and a teammate said Thursday morning, eliciting immediate relief and joy from supporters across the nation three days after the 24-year-old’s in-game cardiac arrest. Hamlin, who had been sedated during his hospitalization, is...
