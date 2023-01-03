ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
WWMT

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition following tackle on field

CINCINNATI, OH - UPDATE --- NFL says Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a hospital after collapsing on the field. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion, got to his feet and then fell backward a second or two later and lay motionless.
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

A terrifying scene unfolded early in Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter. He stayed down for several minutes as concerned players from both teams cried. The NFL world sent their prayers...
chatsports.com

Update: Bills-Bengals postponed after Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin collapses on field, given CPR

A truly traumatic and frightening moment has prompted the temporary suspension of the ‘Monday Night Football’ game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. During the opening quarter with the Bengals on offense, Bills starting safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. Moments after Hamlin returned to his feet, he collapsed onto his back and laid motionless on the ground. At first it was unclear why Hamlin was down during the live broadcast, but ESPN replays showed the distressing scenes.
