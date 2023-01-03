Read full article on original website
echo-pilot.com
I-81 closed for 6 hours after driver flees Chambersburg cops, crashes near Shippensburg
The northbound lanes of Interstate 81 in the Shippensburg area were closed for about six hours Monday night after a motorist suspected in at least one hit-and-run in Chambersburg crashed while allegedly fleeing from police, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The incident began in Chambersburg, where a concerned motorist reported...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police take Mifflin County homicide suspect into custody
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lewistown have arrested a man that they say was involved in the homicide of 25-year-old Paige Nikole Kibe back in Dec. 2022. According to state police, 26-year-old Trevor Middaugh was taken into custody on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Police...
Hit and run in Bedford County
Correction: It was previously reported that one person was killed in this crash. No person was killed. Initial information came from a Pennsylvania State Police report and has since been corrected. BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) a hit and run on I-99 in Clair Township sent multiple people to […]
Coroner confirms Pa. woman killed by impact when hit by a tractor-trailer
A woman died from blunt force injuries after she was hit by a tractor-trailer while walking down a York County road last week, the coroner’s office confirmed. 37-year-old Kristi Why, who had no fixed address, was walking with a friend on Arsenal Road at the Interstate 83 off-ramp in Manchester Township on Dec. 28, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
WGAL
Police in Cumberland County investigate multi-vehicle crash
Police in Cumberland County are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Monday evening. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. At around 6:07 p.m., state police were notified of a vehicle that was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg. The operator was reported to be driving recklessly on Rt. 30 (Lincoln...
abc27.com
I-81 north crash in Franklin County cleared, all lanes open
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to 511PA, a crash on I-81 in Franklin County closed all northbound lanes from between 6 p.m. on Jan. 2 and 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. The crash was between Exit 20 for PA 997 Scotland and Exit 29 for PA 174 – King Street.
abc27.com
One person arrested after Dauphin County standoff
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was arrested after a standoff in Dauphin County on Tuesday. According to Lower Paxton Township Police, on Jan. 3 around 9:39 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Kensington Way after a resident called 911 due to an online threat.
Truck carrying 2300 gallons of fuel crashes in Blair Co.
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–One driver sustained a minor injury after driving off Maple Hollow Road Tuesday morning in Duncansville. Allegheny Township Fire Chief Tracy Saylor said the crash occurred before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. He also added that the driver couldn’t see the road and ended up driving into the ditch, hitting two […]
Pa. men left dog tied outside around the Christmas freeze for 64 hours: report
This story has been updated to include information about the condition of the dog. According to Pennsylvania State Police, two people are accused of abandoning a dog on Christmas Day and leaving it tied to a wooden post outside in freezing temperatures for two days in Clearfield County. As result...
WGAL
Crashes causing some problems on south-central Pennsylvania roads this morning
There are a few trouble spots on south-central Pennsylvania roads for the morning commute. In northern Dauphin County, Route 147/River Road is shut down between Locust Street and Tourist Park Road. Cumberland County. UPDATE, CLEARED: The shoulder was closed on I-83 after Exit 40B, Carlisle Road, because of a stalled...
WGAL
Single-vehicle crash seriously injures four people in Adams County
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-car crash early on New Year's Day sent four people to the hospital in Adams County. Related video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads and intersections. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Mount Pleasant Township. Police...
iheart.com
D-A to Give Update Wednesday on Missing Teen Investigation
(York, PA) - The York County District Attorney is expected to give an update Wednesday morning in the case of a missing teen. Kadin Black, who is 19 and from Wrightsville, was last seen at his home on Vickilee Drive in the overnight hours before Sunday, December 18th. His family says the young man didn't show up for work Monday morning and his cell phone stopped relaying a location Sunday morning. The police chief from Lower Windsor Township will also give an update on his force's efforts in the search for the young man.
echo-pilot.com
Woman dies in Waynesboro pedestrian incident on New Year's Eve
A 61-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle on New Year's Eve in Waynesboro. Comings & Goings:Fort Ritchie museum commissions door designer; F&M names Snook to board. Franklin County Coroner Jeff Connors on Tuesday referred questions about the victim's identity to the Waynesboro Police Department. Police said Tuesday...
wkok.com
State Police: Troopers Say Pursuit Ended with One in Custody
LYKENS – Authorities say there was a police pursuit in Upper Dauphin County overnight, which ended in lower Northumberland County. One person is said to be in custody. No other details being released, no injuries were reported by dispatchers in either county. Lykens state police say they’ll have more...
Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Franklin County
A 61-year-old woman was struck and killed Saturday after entering a crosswalk in Franklin County. The Waynesboro Police Department was dispatched at 7:45 p.m. Saturday to the crosswalk at West Main and Mulberry streets. When they arrived, police discovered the woman, who later died from injuries. The identity of the...
WGAL
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County. It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of West Main and Mulberry streets. Police said the driver of the striking vehicle has been identified. Police have not released that person's name.
WGAL
Business evacuated for possible carbon monoxide leak in Hanover, York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a possible carbon monoxide leak Wednesday morning in Hanover, York County. The incident happened at Select Physical Therapy on the 700 block of Tree Court around 11 a.m. Five to six people reported headaches, but there were no serious symptoms, according to...
The Route 75 railroad bridge in Juniata County will be closed for six months, PennDOT says
The bridge over the railroad in Port Royal, Juniata County, will close on Thursday, Jan. 5, and remain closed until June, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said. The Route 75 bridge was supposed to close today, however, “wet, rainy weather” delayed the closure until Thursday.
pahomepage.com
York police searching for 19-year-old homicide suspect
York police searching for 19-year-old homicide suspect. York police searching for 19-year-old homicide suspect. Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland …. Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland County | Eyewitness News. Extradition Hearing. Extradition Hearing 2. Regional police force mobilizes in Luzerne County. Regional police force mobilizes in...
Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials
A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
