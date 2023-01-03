ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

WTAJ

Hit and run in Bedford County

Correction: It was previously reported that one person was killed in this crash. No person was killed. Initial information came from a Pennsylvania State Police report and has since been corrected. BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) a hit and run on I-99 in Clair Township sent multiple people to […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police in Cumberland County investigate multi-vehicle crash

Police in Cumberland County are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Monday evening. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. At around 6:07 p.m., state police were notified of a vehicle that was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg. The operator was reported to be driving recklessly on Rt. 30 (Lincoln...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One person arrested after Dauphin County standoff

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was arrested after a standoff in Dauphin County on Tuesday. According to Lower Paxton Township Police, on Jan. 3 around 9:39 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Kensington Way after a resident called 911 due to an online threat.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Truck carrying 2300 gallons of fuel crashes in Blair Co.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–One driver sustained a minor injury after driving off Maple Hollow Road Tuesday morning in Duncansville. Allegheny Township Fire Chief Tracy Saylor said the crash occurred before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. He also added that the driver couldn’t see the road and ended up driving into the ditch, hitting two […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
WGAL

Single-vehicle crash seriously injures four people in Adams County

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-car crash early on New Year's Day sent four people to the hospital in Adams County. Related video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads and intersections. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Mount Pleasant Township. Police...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

D-A to Give Update Wednesday on Missing Teen Investigation

(York, PA) - The York County District Attorney is expected to give an update Wednesday morning in the case of a missing teen. Kadin Black, who is 19 and from Wrightsville, was last seen at his home on Vickilee Drive in the overnight hours before Sunday, December 18th. His family says the young man didn't show up for work Monday morning and his cell phone stopped relaying a location Sunday morning. The police chief from Lower Windsor Township will also give an update on his force's efforts in the search for the young man.
WRIGHTSVILLE, PA
echo-pilot.com

Woman dies in Waynesboro pedestrian incident on New Year's Eve

A 61-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle on New Year's Eve in Waynesboro. Comings & Goings:Fort Ritchie museum commissions door designer; F&M names Snook to board. Franklin County Coroner Jeff Connors on Tuesday referred questions about the victim's identity to the Waynesboro Police Department. Police said Tuesday...
WAYNESBORO, PA
wkok.com

State Police: Troopers Say Pursuit Ended with One in Custody

LYKENS – Authorities say there was a police pursuit in Upper Dauphin County overnight, which ended in lower Northumberland County. One person is said to be in custody. No other details being released, no injuries were reported by dispatchers in either county. Lykens state police say they’ll have more...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Franklin County

A 61-year-old woman was struck and killed Saturday after entering a crosswalk in Franklin County. The Waynesboro Police Department was dispatched at 7:45 p.m. Saturday to the crosswalk at West Main and Mulberry streets. When they arrived, police discovered the woman, who later died from injuries. The identity of the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County. It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of West Main and Mulberry streets. Police said the driver of the striking vehicle has been identified. Police have not released that person's name.
WAYNESBORO, PA
pahomepage.com

York police searching for 19-year-old homicide suspect

York police searching for 19-year-old homicide suspect. York police searching for 19-year-old homicide suspect. Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland …. Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland County | Eyewitness News. Extradition Hearing. Extradition Hearing 2. Regional police force mobilizes in Luzerne County. Regional police force mobilizes in...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials

A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

