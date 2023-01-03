(York, PA) - The York County District Attorney is expected to give an update Wednesday morning in the case of a missing teen. Kadin Black, who is 19 and from Wrightsville, was last seen at his home on Vickilee Drive in the overnight hours before Sunday, December 18th. His family says the young man didn't show up for work Monday morning and his cell phone stopped relaying a location Sunday morning. The police chief from Lower Windsor Township will also give an update on his force's efforts in the search for the young man.

WRIGHTSVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO