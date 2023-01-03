Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field in Cincinnati; remainder of the game postponed

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO