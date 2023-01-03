Read full article on original website
Why Cristiano Ronaldo has Newcastle United clause inserted in Al-Nassr contract
Ronaldo could make a loan move to Newcastle next season if they qualify for the Champions League
Report: Manchester United Preparing Offer For World Cup Star Striker
A report suggests that Manchester United will prepare to make an offer for a world cup star striker.
Joao Felix mysteriously left out of Atletico Madrid squad against Real Oviedo amid Man Utd and Chelsea transfer links
JOAO FELIX was left out of Atletico Madrid’s victory over Real Oviedo fuelling the fire around a potential move away from the Spanish capital. Atletico overcame their opposition 2-0 in the Copa del Rey without the influence of the Portuguese playmaker who wasn’t in the squad at all.
Moment Cristiano Ronaldo is unveiled as new Al Nassr player in front of thousands of fans
Cristiano Ronaldo has officially been unveiled as the newest player to join the Al Nassr FC squad.The former Manchester United striker joined the Saudi Arabian football club in a free transfer.His second spell with the Red Devils was ended by mutual consent after he criticised the club in an interview with Piers Morgan.According to reports, Ronaldo’s salary is worth around £173m a year.On Tuesday, 3 January, thousands of fans at Mrsool Park cheered as Ronaldo was officially introduced in Riyadh."It's a pleasure to be here," Ronaldo said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Al Nassr’s stadium ahead of official unveiling‘I’m here to win’: Cristiano Ronaldo gives first press conference as Al Nassr playerCristiano Ronaldo completes shock move to Saudi side Al Nassr
Inter Milan condemn leaders Napoli to first Serie A defeat of season
Edin Dzeko’s bullet header wrecked Napoli’s unbeaten record as Inter Milan held on for a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Serie A leaders at San Siro.Napoli’s defeat, which also ended their 11-match domestic winning streak, enabled second-placed AC Milan to narrow the gap at the top to five points following their 2-1 win at Salernitana.Napoli struggled for rhythm on their return after the seven-week World Cup and festive break, and Dzeko’s 56th-minute effort, when he got on the end of a cross from Federico Dimarco at close range, proved enough.The visitors laid siege to the Inter goal in the dying...
Cristiano Ronaldo "Very Proud" To Join Al Nassr And Insists Move To Saudi Pro League "Isn't The End" Of His Career
Ronaldo attended his first press conference as a Saudi Pro League player on Tuesday.
Inter Milan Defender Francesco Acerbi: “A Defeat Against & We Would’ve Been Out Of Serie A Title Race”
Inter defender Francesco Acerbi feels that his team’s win against Napoli in Serie A yesterday evening came in a match where a loss would’ve put them out of the title race. Speaking to InterTV after the match, via FCInterNews, the 34-year-old admitted that the Nerazzurri were on the verge of being too far away from the top of the table before they dragged the Partenopei closer to them.
Ex-Inter Milan Defender Marco Andreolli: “Marcelo Brozovic Is A Big Absence, But Simone Inzaghi Has A Large Squad Available”
Former Inter defender Mrco Andreolli feels that while midfielder Marcelo Brozovic will be a big miss for the Nerazzurri, there are other players who can pick up the slack. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Radio CRC, via FCInterNews, the former defender noted that Inter coach Simone Inzaghi has a deep squad at his disposal despite the loss of Brozovic for a few matches through injury.
Joao Felix Fails To Return To Atletico Training Amid Manchester United Links
Joao Felix has reportedly failed to return to training as he looks for an exit from Atletico. Manchester United remain interested.
Report: Napoli Are Keen On Chelsea Midfielder Jorginho
Italian club Napoli are keen on signing Chelsea midfielder Jorginho. It is not certain Jorginho signs a new deal at Chelsea, and he could end up leaving the club in 2023 if the right offer comes in.
Soccer-Sarri struggles to understand how Lazio allowed Lecce to complete comeback win
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri was at a loss to explain how his team let a 1-0 halftime lead slip away in their disappointing 2-1 defeat by Lecce in Serie A on Wednesday.
Soccer-Juve and Milan look to close gap as Napoli stumble in Serie A
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Juventus may be in turmoil off the pitch but they are slowly clawing their way back into the Serie A title race, which has opened up after leaders Napoli suffered their first defeat of the season this week.
Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr presentation: CR7 unveiled by new club on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia
A new year will bring with it a new club for football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. After an ugly, early exit from Manchester United prior to the 2022 World Cup, the Portugal great sealed a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. Ronaldo's latest deal will make him the highest-paid player...
McKennie flops again as Milik shines for Juventus
Juventus earned a 1-0 win against Cremonese on the return to league football in Italy, thanks to a very late Arkadiusz Milik strike. The Bianconeri had laboured all game to get the points, but the hosts were stubbornly good at the back as they looked for chances to catch Juve on the break.
Superagent Jorge Mendes leaves Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United debacle
It has been a period of transition for Cristiano Ronaldo over the last two months. After his incredible interview while at Manchester United, he has cut ties with not only his club but also his agent. United and Ronaldo parted ways shortly after the interview, with Ronaldo headed to the...
Virgil van Dijk faces a race to be fit for Liverpool's Champions League ties
DOMINIC KING: Virgil van Dijk is facing a race to be fit for Liverpool's Champions League clash with Real Madrid due to the unexpected severity of his damaged hamstring.
Liverpool report: Reds warned off Portugal international by Premier League rivals
Liverpool are expected to bolster their midfield ranks over the next two transfer windows
Napoli Looks to Complete the ‘Year of Maradona’ As Serie A Restarts
The Italian side has not won the Scudetto since the Argentina legend starred in 1990, but an undefeated start in the league has the club dreaming.
Allegri urges Juventus to respect Cremonese and reveals why
Max Allegri has urged Juventus to play against Cremonese with much respect as both clubs prepare to meet on the restart of Serie A this week. Max Allegri’s men head into the fixture on the back of a six-game winning run in the league and will want to start the new year with a win.
