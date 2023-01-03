ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Independent

Moment Cristiano Ronaldo is unveiled as new Al Nassr player in front of thousands of fans

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially been unveiled as the newest player to join the Al Nassr FC squad.The former Manchester United striker joined the Saudi Arabian football club in a free transfer.His second spell with the Red Devils was ended by mutual consent after he criticised the club in an interview with Piers Morgan.According to reports, Ronaldo’s salary is worth around £173m a year.On Tuesday, 3 January, thousands of fans at Mrsool Park cheered as Ronaldo was officially introduced in Riyadh."It's a pleasure to be here," Ronaldo said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Al Nassr’s stadium ahead of official unveiling‘I’m here to win’: Cristiano Ronaldo gives first press conference as Al Nassr playerCristiano Ronaldo completes shock move to Saudi side Al Nassr
The Independent

Inter Milan condemn leaders Napoli to first Serie A defeat of season

Edin Dzeko’s bullet header wrecked Napoli’s unbeaten record as Inter Milan held on for a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Serie A leaders at San Siro.Napoli’s defeat, which also ended their 11-match domestic winning streak, enabled second-placed AC Milan to narrow the gap at the top to five points following their 2-1 win at Salernitana.Napoli struggled for rhythm on their return after the seven-week World Cup and festive break, and Dzeko’s 56th-minute effort, when he got on the end of a cross from Federico Dimarco at close range, proved enough.The visitors laid siege to the Inter goal in the dying...
Yardbarker

Inter Milan Defender Francesco Acerbi: “A Defeat Against & We Would’ve Been Out Of Serie A Title Race”

Inter defender Francesco Acerbi feels that his team’s win against Napoli in Serie A yesterday evening came in a match where a loss would’ve put them out of the title race. Speaking to InterTV after the match, via FCInterNews, the 34-year-old admitted that the Nerazzurri were on the verge of being too far away from the top of the table before they dragged the Partenopei closer to them.
Yardbarker

Ex-Inter Milan Defender Marco Andreolli: “Marcelo Brozovic Is A Big Absence, But Simone Inzaghi Has A Large Squad Available”

Former Inter defender Mrco Andreolli feels that while midfielder Marcelo Brozovic will be a big miss for the Nerazzurri, there are other players who can pick up the slack. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Radio CRC, via FCInterNews, the former defender noted that Inter coach Simone Inzaghi has a deep squad at his disposal despite the loss of Brozovic for a few matches through injury.
Yardbarker

McKennie flops again as Milik shines for Juventus

Juventus earned a 1-0 win against Cremonese on the return to league football in Italy, thanks to a very late Arkadiusz Milik strike. The Bianconeri had laboured all game to get the points, but the hosts were stubbornly good at the back as they looked for chances to catch Juve on the break.
Yardbarker

Superagent Jorge Mendes leaves Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United debacle

It has been a period of transition for Cristiano Ronaldo over the last two months. After his incredible interview while at Manchester United, he has cut ties with not only his club but also his agent. United and Ronaldo parted ways shortly after the interview, with Ronaldo headed to the...
Yardbarker

Allegri urges Juventus to respect Cremonese and reveals why

Max Allegri has urged Juventus to play against Cremonese with much respect as both clubs prepare to meet on the restart of Serie A this week. Max Allegri’s men head into the fixture on the back of a six-game winning run in the league and will want to start the new year with a win.

