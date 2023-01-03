KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Malik Martin had 23 points in Rhode Island’s 82-79 win against Fordham on Wednesday night. Martin added six rebounds for the Rams (5-9, 1-1 Atlantic 10). Ishmael Leggett scored 17 points, going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line. Brayon Freeman shot 4 of 12 from the field and 3 for 7 from the line to finish with 12 points.

