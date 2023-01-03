Read full article on original website
Next target for take-charge Rutgers: Maryland
Giant-killer Rutgers is drawing attention again. Just over a year after the Scarlet Knights toppled No. 1 Purdue, they pulled off another stunning upset of the No. 1 Boilermakers on Monday, handing the Big Ten Conference foe their first loss for the second straight year. With a sellout crowd set...
Martin scores 23 as Rhode Island beats Fordham 82-79
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Malik Martin had 23 points in Rhode Island’s 82-79 win against Fordham on Wednesday night. Martin added six rebounds for the Rams (5-9, 1-1 Atlantic 10). Ishmael Leggett scored 17 points, going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line. Brayon Freeman shot 4 of 12 from the field and 3 for 7 from the line to finish with 12 points.
