MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers have added their quarterbacks. Now, their focus has shifted to adding a new weapon for them. USC transfer wide receiver C.J. Williams tweeted on Thursday that he will be in Madison on Friday for a visit. One of the top remaining players in the transfer portal, Williams was the No. 73 overall prospect and the No. 10 wide receiver via the 247Sports Composite in the 2022 cycle. He initially committed to Notre Dame before flipping to USC and Lincoln Riley.

