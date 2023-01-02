Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Bulldogs in the NFL Update: Week 17
Mississippi State has become synonymous with the NFL due to the caliber of players that the Bulldogs continue to put in the league. Before, four players were named to the NFL’s prestigious top 100 list as Chris Jones, Jeffery Simmons, Dak Prescott and Darius Slay all made the list and several more on the roster of players from Starkville have made the list in the past.
2025 Five-Star QB Bryce Underwood: The Next Big Thing
When it comes to five-star QB prospects, college football recruiting fans begin to follow their every move well before they ever choose a school. With 2025 Belleville (MI) product Bryce Underwood, Michigan State fans have been keeping tabs on him ever since he was in the 8th grade. He's currently ranked as the nation's #1 QB in his class, per 247Sports and the 247Composite industry-consensus rankings.
Tom Izzo gives early assessment of Big Ten race
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo gives his view of the state of the Big Ten and what it will take to win the league in 2022-23.
Michigan football under NCAA investigation, to receive Notice of Allegations by Friday: report
Michigan football has been under NCAA investigation and expects to receive a Notice of Allegations by the end of the week, according to a report Thursday by The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach. The infractions outlined in the notice are relatively minor, according to Auerbach. However, the investigation also hinges on Michigan's response, Auerbach added.
Late Kick: Is Oregon on the precipice of making the College Football Playoff?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate examines if Oregon is on the fringe of making the College Football Playoff.
Final breakdown of the QBs following the Under Armour Next All-America Game
Orlando, Fla.- Team Phantom took down Team Speed 14-7 in the 2023 Under Armour Next All-America Game. Here’s our final breakdown of the four quarterbacks, based on both a weeks worth of practices and the game earlier tonight. Team Phantom was led by JJ Kohl (Iowa State) and Avery...
Nebraska's Matt Rhule discusses future of Husker offensive line
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule doesn't buy into the prevailing narrative about Nebraska's offensive line's struggles in 2022.
247Sports
USC talent could be 'wasted' if Trojans don't play complementary football, Josh Pate says
USC had a successful season come to a souring end Monday with a 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl Classic. The Trojans led by 15 with just over four minutes remaining before the Green Wave scored a touchdown, forced a safety and scored another touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Michael Pratt to Alex Bauman with nine seconds left to secure the win.
Nebraska's Matt Rhule explains recruitment of transfer QB Jeff Sims
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule breaks down how former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims ended up on his radar.
Arizona cornerbacks coach DeWayne Walker leaving Arizona
Arizona will be looking for a new cornerbacks coach as DeWayne Walker announced Thursday night that he will be leaving his position. "I have parted ways from the University Of Arizona to pursue other opportunities," Walker tweeted. "I appreciate all the hard work of the players I had the opportunity to coach. I valued teaching these young man what i know about football and life. Gonna miss you guys. On to the next chapter."
Transfer wide receiver C.J. Williams says he's visiting Wisconsin on Friday
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers have added their quarterbacks. Now, their focus has shifted to adding a new weapon for them. USC transfer wide receiver C.J. Williams tweeted on Thursday that he will be in Madison on Friday for a visit. One of the top remaining players in the transfer portal, Williams was the No. 73 overall prospect and the No. 10 wide receiver via the 247Sports Composite in the 2022 cycle. He initially committed to Notre Dame before flipping to USC and Lincoln Riley.
All-MAC offensive lineman Caleb Shaffer announces transfer to Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners' news is doubly great on this early January evening. All-MAC offensive lineman Caleb Shaffer announced he's transferring to Oklahoma to come protect quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who announced his return earlier Thursday. “The people and the culture they’ve built here is what stood out to...
College football: Top 10 teams by average home game attendance during 2022 season
College football home attendance numbers continue to trend down nationally, but there are 10 schools during the 2022 season who were not damaged by declines due to inflation, disinterested fanbases or others. According to D1ticker.com, a site that tracks average home attendance numbers and multi-year averages, Group of Five teams felt the brunt of attendance struggles while many programs in the title hunt saw the other end of the spectrum.
Sam Hartman's Notre Dame transfer lauded by media as ex-Wake Forest star, No. 1 QB in portal joins Irish
Notre Dame made a major splash in the transfer portal Thursday with the addition of Sam Hartman. The former Wake Forest quarterback announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish on social media. Hartman, a four-year starter for the Demon Deacons, was the top-ranked quarterback and No. 5 overall prospect in...
247Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: ESPN's initial edition after Bowl Season projects four QBs selected in first round
Only one more game remains in the 2023 college football season, but Alabama quarterback Bryce Young may have cemented himself as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The former five-star recruit and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner was 15-of-21 passing for 321 yards, throwing five touchdowns to no interceptions in the Crimson Tide's 45-20 win over Kansas State. For that, he headlines ESPN's Jordan Reid's 2023 Mock Draft 1.0.
Defensive-line transfer ready for official visit to Tennessee
A veteran defensive lineman in the NCAA transfer portal is set to take an official visit to Tennessee.
Bucknuts Happy Hour: Reviewing Ohio State's Peach Bowl performance | What's coming in 2023?
For the vast majority of Saturday night, No. 4 Ohio State was the better team on the field at the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes had No. 1 Georgia on their heels as the Bulldogs struggled to stop the Scarlet and Gray and, at times, struggled to find any offensive consistency.
'24 CB Milton Ferguson talks Top 8, recruitment plans
Virginia Beach (VA) Green Run Class of 2024 cornerback Milton Ferguson holds double-digit scholarship offers as the calendar year moves to 2023. On Monday, the No. 15 player in the state announced that he had trimmed his list to eight programs: Coastal Carolina, Marshall, East Carolina, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, JMU, Liberty, and Miami.
WATCH: All-American Bowl Day 2 Practice Film of Notre Dame CB Micah Bell
SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports is on-site at the 2023 All-American Bowl, which is the premier high school All-Star Game featuring the top class of 2023 prospects from across the country. Here is some footage from day two of Houston (Texas) Kinkaid School four-star cornerback and Notre Dame signee Micah Bell.
247Sports
69K+
Followers
415K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0