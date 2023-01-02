ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bulldogs in the NFL Update: Week 17

Mississippi State has become synonymous with the NFL due to the caliber of players that the Bulldogs continue to put in the league. Before, four players were named to the NFL’s prestigious top 100 list as Chris Jones, Jeffery Simmons, Dak Prescott and Darius Slay all made the list and several more on the roster of players from Starkville have made the list in the past.
STARKVILLE, MS
2025 Five-Star QB Bryce Underwood: The Next Big Thing

When it comes to five-star QB prospects, college football recruiting fans begin to follow their every move well before they ever choose a school. With 2025 Belleville (MI) product Bryce Underwood, Michigan State fans have been keeping tabs on him ever since he was in the 8th grade. He's currently ranked as the nation's #1 QB in his class, per 247Sports and the 247Composite industry-consensus rankings.
TENNESSEE STATE
Arizona cornerbacks coach DeWayne Walker leaving Arizona

Arizona will be looking for a new cornerbacks coach as DeWayne Walker announced Thursday night that he will be leaving his position. "I have parted ways from the University Of Arizona to pursue other opportunities," Walker tweeted. "I appreciate all the hard work of the players I had the opportunity to coach. I valued teaching these young man what i know about football and life. Gonna miss you guys. On to the next chapter."
TUCSON, AZ
Transfer wide receiver C.J. Williams says he's visiting Wisconsin on Friday

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers have added their quarterbacks. Now, their focus has shifted to adding a new weapon for them. USC transfer wide receiver C.J. Williams tweeted on Thursday that he will be in Madison on Friday for a visit. One of the top remaining players in the transfer portal, Williams was the No. 73 overall prospect and the No. 10 wide receiver via the 247Sports Composite in the 2022 cycle. He initially committed to Notre Dame before flipping to USC and Lincoln Riley.
MADISON, WI
College football: Top 10 teams by average home game attendance during 2022 season

College football home attendance numbers continue to trend down nationally, but there are 10 schools during the 2022 season who were not damaged by declines due to inflation, disinterested fanbases or others. According to D1ticker.com, a site that tracks average home attendance numbers and multi-year averages, Group of Five teams felt the brunt of attendance struggles while many programs in the title hunt saw the other end of the spectrum.
ALABAMA STATE
2023 NFL Mock Draft: ESPN's initial edition after Bowl Season projects four QBs selected in first round

Only one more game remains in the 2023 college football season, but Alabama quarterback Bryce Young may have cemented himself as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The former five-star recruit and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner was 15-of-21 passing for 321 yards, throwing five touchdowns to no interceptions in the Crimson Tide's 45-20 win over Kansas State. For that, he headlines ESPN's Jordan Reid's 2023 Mock Draft 1.0.
GEORGIA STATE
'24 CB Milton Ferguson talks Top 8, recruitment plans

Virginia Beach (VA) Green Run Class of 2024 cornerback Milton Ferguson holds double-digit scholarship offers as the calendar year moves to 2023. On Monday, the No. 15 player in the state announced that he had trimmed his list to eight programs: Coastal Carolina, Marshall, East Carolina, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, JMU, Liberty, and Miami.
