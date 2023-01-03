ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Tax season is fast approaching, here’s what you need to know

By Kristina D'Amours
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that it’s 2023, tax season is soon approaching, so here’s what you need to know.

Tax experts say taxes are going to look more like 2020 with many of last year’s tax benefits expiring.

A good example is the Child Tax Credit. Without those advanced payments your refund may go up or down depending on your situation.

Child dependent credits will go down this year as well and earned income tax credit for single filers with no kids will go back to normal.

You may also get a new form called a 1099-K, that’s for online transactions like Venmo and Paypal that may or may not be taxable.

Taxes are due Tuesday, April 18.

