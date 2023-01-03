Read full article on original website
Related
Marcus Smart sparked ‘huge change’ in Oklahoma State win against West Virginia
A West Virginia player made an "inappropriate gesture" to Smart, prompting a technical foul and an OSU rally. Even though he was just watching the game, Celtics guard Marcus Smart helped his alma mater Oklahoma State pick up a conference win against Big 12 foe West Virginia Monday night. With...
Kansas State, Texas Obliterated Big 12 Record Last Night
Tuesday night's basketball game between Kansas State and No. 6 Texas quickly turned into a record-breaking shootout. Kansas and Texas set a record for the most combined points (219) in regulation for a Big 12 conference game. They smashed the previous record, which was set in 2002, by 20 points.
LIVE: Kansas State 116, Texas 103 FINAL
Kansas State looks to improve to 2-0 in the Big 12 with a Tuesday night battle against Texas. Tip is set for 8:00 CT on Longhorn Network. Follow along for live updates between the Wildcats and Longhorns right here on GoPowercat. FIRST HALF:. -Kansas State got off to a great...
