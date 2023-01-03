Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile mayor to gang members: ‘We’re coming after you’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the wake of a mass shooting downtown on New Year’s Eve, Mayor Sandy Stimpson and other city leaders vowed stepped-up efforts to target gangs and reassure the public that big public events are safe. Investigators are still piecing together what led to the shooting...
Mobile firefighter with head tattoo terminated, Captains disciplined after defending her
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kay’Ana Adams wears her tattoos with pride, as she used to wear her Mobile Fire-Rescue uniform with pride, until she was fired over a tattoo on the back of her head. Adams worked at the Mobile Fire Department Maryvale station on Dauphin Island Parkway for nine months until new ink on […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Son threatens mother, shoots into car occupied by father
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a woman said her son shot into an occupied vehicle after an argument Tuesday evening. Authorities responding to the 200 block of Columbia Street around 6:52 p.m. said a woman had argued with her son, which led him to retrieve her handgun and threaten her. The subject damaged his mother’s vehicle and fired a shot into the vehicle occupied by his father before fleeing the scene on foot, according to police.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating two shootings from Tuesday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating two shootings that took place seven hours apart on Tuesday night, according to authorities. The first incident took place at approximately 1:15 p.m. when officers responded to the 2000 block of Wealthy Street in regards to shots fired, according to police. Officers said...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating death at apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a man was found dead at a local apartment complex. Officers responding to the Dauphin Gate Apartments at 3250 Dauphin Street around 10:10 p.m. Monday found a 23-year-old man shot to death. Authorities have not released additional details and said a...
Son threatens mom, shoots at dad, still on the run: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a son threatened to hurt his mom and shot at a car that his dad was sitting in. Police said the 18-year-old suspect is still at large and could be armed. Officers were called to the 200 block of Columbia […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Chief provides new details into NYE mass shooting, says victim did not fire gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police release new information about what happened the night of a mass shooting. Police Chief Paul Prine says the man killed, JaTarious Reives is one of three people that had a weapon on him that was recovered...but he didn’t fire it. Prine says the...
utv44.com
The push to bring a state law in Alabama against glock switches
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A glock switch was used in the New Year's Eve shooting in downtown Mobile, according to officials. A switch is a piece that snaps into place, turning a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic. It has caused concern among law enforcement for quite some time and after this recent incident, the push to crack down on them has gotten stronger.
WALA-TV FOX10
19-year-old suspect accused of 6 shootings in two separate crimes
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 19-year-old accused of shooting six people -- in two different crimes -- is behind bars in Metro Jail. Darrius Rowser is the second person arrested in the Walmart shooting and police say he’s also the suspected triggerman in November’s Paparazzi Night Club shooting.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile residents outraged by mass shooting, fearful for future downtown events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have released the name of the man killed in the deadly downtown shooting. MPD says nine people were wounded and one man was fatally shot during the NYE celebration. Police identified the victim as 24-year-old Jatarious Reives. People in the community are outraged by...
WALA-TV FOX10
Person wanted for questioning in Prichard shooting incident resulting in broken glass injuries to 2 children
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities in Prichard have released a video still image showing a person wanted for questioning in relation to a shooting incident that happened at a convenience store parking lot. The incident happened between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Monday at the corner of Lott Road and University...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile businesses and visitors continue to react following New Year’s Eve mass shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Following the deadly mass shooting on New Year’s Eve, questions remain around the safety of Mobile. Especially as we get closer to Mardi Gras season. You don’t have to look far to find the damage left behind. Urban Emporium is boarded and tarped on the outside and a hole in the wall marks where a bullet struck the inside.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man grazed by bullet after suspect fires into vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after they say a man was grazed by a bullet Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the 100 block of Davidson Street at 1:45 p.m. Monday regarding a vehicle struck by gunfire and a male victim suffering from a possible gunshot wound. According...
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes fully staffs its first ever police department
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Semmes swore in it’s three newest police officers Tuesday night in its new city hall building: William Brannon, Tvon Campbell and Trevin Fortner. The newly established police department is now fully staffed, with 16 officers, according to Chief Todd Freind. “When we...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 arrested in connection with gas station robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 34-year-old man faces a first-degree robbery charge after being accused of stealing from gas station. Mobile police arrested Valentin Diaz on Tuesday in connection with the crime. The incident happened around 12:41 p.m. Monday at Chevron Gas Station at 5412 U.S. 90. Police said Diaz...
Mobile mayor claims New Year’s Eve shooter(s) may have gang ties
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a statement Sunday afternoon about the shooting in downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve. “Like so many others, I am outraged at the violence that occurred last night in downtown Mobile. I am beyond disgusted that the actions of one or two individuals with […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson gives update on deadly downtown New Year’s Eve mass shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile was the focus of today’s Gulf Coast Spotlight segment on FOX10 News at 11 a.m. As part of our continuing coverage, we were joined live in our studio by Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. --- Download...
WALA-TV FOX10
Georgia men plead to misdemeanor in Mobile’s first prosecution under new catalytic converter law
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two Georgia men charged with felonies under a new law cracking down on catalytic converter thefts accepted a plea bargain on Tuesday, each admitting a misdemeanor charge. Mobile County District Judge George Hardesty imposed the same six-month suspended sentence on Denis Ferhatovic, 28, of Auburn, Georgia,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Two men charged with burglary in Baldwin County following New Year’s Day break-in
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Two men are in the Baldwin County jail after police say they broke into a Gulf Shores jewelry store on New Year’s Day. 34-year-old Ricardo Fabian Soto-Vargas and 36-year-old Sebastian Vilches are charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, and possession of marijuana.
WALA-TV FOX10
1 arrested after brief standoff in Mobile late Tuesday night off DIP
UPDATE: A 28-year-old man was arrested following a standoff Tuesday night that resulted from a domestic dispute, Mobile police said. Delmico Williams Jr., is charged with unlawful imprisonment, reckless endangerment and domestic violence harassment; In addition, he is charged with probation violations, jail records show. Officers responded to the 1000...
