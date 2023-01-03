ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
WREG

Bills S Hamlin collapses after tackle, taken out in ambulance

CINCINNATI (WIVB) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off of the field in an ambulance following a hit on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night’s game. With 5:58 remaining in the first quarter, Hamlin delivered the hit on Higgins. He got up and then a few seconds […]
WWMT

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition following tackle on field

CINCINNATI, OH - UPDATE --- NFL says Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a hospital after collapsing on the field. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion, got to his feet and then fell backward a second or two later and lay motionless.
750thegame.com

Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin

A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
wtatennis.com

‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
CBS Boston

Bills holding real practice on Thursday in anticipation of playing the Patriots

BOSTON -- As the Buffalo Bills deal with a unique and emotional situation, the team merely held a walkthrough on Wednesday. But on Thursday, the team will be holding a real practice, in advance of Sunday's home game against the Patriots.That's according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who noted that a day after hearing from Damar Hamlin's father over Zoom, the Bills will practice on Thursday.The NFL has not yet decided on what to do about Monday's suspended game, which was halted after Hamlin collapsed and received CPR on the field in the first quarter. But the league said the plan is to move forward with Week 18 as scheduled.The league did allow for the possibility that Sunday's Patriots-Bills game could be postponed if the Bills are not able to take the field, though the plan is for the game to be played as scheduled.The Patriots held a normal practice on Wednesday and will do the same on Thursday in Foxboro.

