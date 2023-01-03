Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Photos from the field after collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended after the injury, and was later postponed by the NFL. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins...
Video: Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapses during game
Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin is in "critical condition," according to the NFL, after the 24-year-old safety collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Bills S Hamlin collapses after tackle, taken out in ambulance
CINCINNATI (WIVB) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off of the field in an ambulance following a hit on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night’s game. With 5:58 remaining in the first quarter, Hamlin delivered the hit on Higgins. He got up and then a few seconds […]
Bills gather for team prayer on field following Damar Hamlin injury
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott gathered his team for a group prayer following a terrifying scene that saw safety Damar Hamlin taken off the field in an ambulance following a scary hit.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition following tackle on field
CINCINNATI, OH - UPDATE --- NFL says Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a hospital after collapsing on the field. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion, got to his feet and then fell backward a second or two later and lay motionless.
Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin
A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was cherishing every moment in the NFL before his collapse
The current NFL season had seen Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin establish him in the team before he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.
Bills holding real practice on Thursday in anticipation of playing the Patriots
BOSTON -- As the Buffalo Bills deal with a unique and emotional situation, the team merely held a walkthrough on Wednesday. But on Thursday, the team will be holding a real practice, in advance of Sunday's home game against the Patriots.That's according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who noted that a day after hearing from Damar Hamlin's father over Zoom, the Bills will practice on Thursday.The NFL has not yet decided on what to do about Monday's suspended game, which was halted after Hamlin collapsed and received CPR on the field in the first quarter. But the league said the plan is to move forward with Week 18 as scheduled.The league did allow for the possibility that Sunday's Patriots-Bills game could be postponed if the Bills are not able to take the field, though the plan is for the game to be played as scheduled.The Patriots held a normal practice on Wednesday and will do the same on Thursday in Foxboro.
Bills S Damar Hamlin has cardiac arrest on field, NFL suspends game vs. Bengals
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing on the field with cardiac arrest Monday night in a game against the Bengals that was postponed. The Bills announced his diagnosis of cardiac arrest early Tuesday morning, hours after he left the stadium in...
‘That’s going to live with me the rest of my life’: Dolphins players react following injury to Bills’ Damar Hamlin
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The NFL and much of the sports world has been deeply impacted following the injury suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night in Cincinnati. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest right on the field after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee...
