Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Division 1 Top 20: Plenty Of Movement Highlight Latest Rankings, More Key Games On Tap This Week

Read full article on original website
Related
hnibnews.com
Maine HS Hockey Highlights – Morin’s Trick Sinks Lewiston; Thornton Academy Blanks Cape
South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete 8, Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde 0. Tobey Lappin notched a first-period hat trick for the Red Riots in the win over the Eagles. Ian Wright also had three points, as he had two goals and an assist. Ben Palson and Brady Angell also tallied a goal. Scarborough 6, Lewiston 2.
hnibnews.com
Connecticut HS Hockey Highlights: Darien Blanks Greenwich in Winter Classic; Fairfield Brings Home Title From Mt. St. Charles Holiday Classic
– Senior Bobby Whittaker’s first-period goal lifted Darien to a 1-0 victory over FCIAC rival Greenwich in the Winter Classic, which was played outdoors at Greenwich Skating Club. Junior Quinn Kreppein stopped 23 shots for the shutout, helping the Blue Wave improve to 4-0. – Tyler DiMaio stayed hot...
"Teammates," Maura Healey reflects on basketball, relationship with Kim Driscoll
BOSTON -- Long before she became the people's lawyer and the soon-to-be governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey's first passion was basketball."It's my happy place," Governor-elect Healey said from Suffolk University's Smith Court in Boston.She lit up while playing with her former teammates from the all-women's Kevin Honan Basketball League."They're my teammates, but they're my friends," Healey told WBZ-TV. "They've been with me through everything. I think having the chance to be around people who knew you long before anything is important to me. It's really grounding."Like Charlie Baker, Healey played basketball at Harvard University. Her running mate, Kim Driscoll, was...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Thursday morning because of potentialy icy road conditions.Check the latest list here.
12 lottery tickets with 6-figure prizes sold in Massachusetts in recent days
BOSTON, Mass. — There have been a dozen lottery tickets with prizes of at least $100,000 sold in Massachusetts in recent days. One person won $650,000 and 11 others hit for lottery prizes worth $100,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission. Three of the tickets were sold at a...
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Best Places to Live in Massachusetts
Best Place to Live in Massachusetts: As one of the safest US states, Massachusetts features the poshest metropolitans of Boston & Cambridge to the picturesque countryside of Sharon & Sudbury. The sixth state of the Union is known for low crime rates, affordable cost of living, best-in-class health & education...
New 2023 hunting seasons in Massachusetts
The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife is informing local hunters of some new extensions and regulations for the 2023 hunting season.
nshoremag.com
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor
On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
whdh.com
Neighbors gather to greet Gov. Charlie Baker as he returns to his Swampscott home
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker’s neighbors gathered to greet him Wednesday night when he returned to his hometown of Swampscott after leaving the State House for the last time. The neighbors could be seen waiting in the rain to see Gov. Baker, who got out of the...
legalsportsreport.com
First Day Of MA Sports Betting Hearing On Barstool Ends With Questions
MA sports betting regulators will head into executive session Wednesday to seek additional clarity about a pair of incidents regarding license hopeful Barstool Sportsbook, via Penn Entertainment. Commissioner Eileen O’Brien desired more information regarding a 2021 violation in Indiana and a pending lawsuit in Illinois. Barstool Sportsbook’s parent company...
If You Win a Mega Millions Jackpot in Massachusetts, Can You Remain Anonymous?
With no winner in Tuesday night's drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has grown to $940 million which lottery officials say it’s the fourth-largest prize amount in Mega Millions history. The massive payout has residents from Massachusetts to California daydreaming of a record-breaking payout. But...
rimonthly.com
27 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this January
1/8–21: Providence Restaurant Weeks. What: Let your inner foodie loose and try out new breakfast, lunch and dinner meals from the restaurants participating in Providence Restaurant Weeks. Show your support for local restaurants in the Creative Capital and order signature cocktails, specialty apps, family-size entrees and more while sharing your meals on social media using the hashtag #PRW or #PVDEats. Where: Various locations in Providence. More Info: goprovidence.com/rw.
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
Four Massachusetts Cities/Towns Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in the Country
The housing market has been wild for the past two-plus years and Massachusetts has been no exception. Berkshire County, MA is home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.
These Are the 10 Most Absolute Boring Cities in Massachusetts
No one likes to have the title of the most boring city in any state. It would be a downer for any city to even show up on a list of the most boring cities in Massachusetts. But what about where you live? Did your city manage to avoid this list, or are you one of the most boring cities in the Bay State?
travelawaits.com
13 Quaint General Stores To Visit In New England
New England is the perfect spot for hunting out quaint general stores. They pop up in small rural towns that visitors often pass through on their way to another destination. Seeking out a slower, more deliberate pace allows you to enjoy some hidden gems along the journey. With a mix...
Winter weather advisory issued for most of Massachusetts through Friday evening
BOSTON — Most of Massachusetts is under a winter weather advisory due to a weather system that could bring up to four inches of snow to some areas. The advisory is in effect for parts of Middlesex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, Essex, and Norfolk counties until 7 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
whdh.com
At home with the Bakers: Couple reflects on time in office
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of the Baker era at the State House. The governor has left the building. Jadiann Thompson sat down with Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to reflect on the past eight years. For eight years we’ve seen Governor Baker signing bills into...
Massachusetts Most Popular Beer for 2022 Might Shock You
2022 has come to a close and we have now learned what the most popular 'cheap' beer in Massachusetts is. As it is one of the most popular throughout the entire country, it wasn't that much of a surprise to learn that it was Bud Light. However, there are certainly some other regional favorites in New England that could very well be contenders for the 'most popular beer in Massachusetts'. No cheapness there, just the overall most popular beer in the Bay State.
Massachusetts ranked among ‘most moved from’ states in America
BOSTON — More people moved out of Massachusetts than into the state in 2022, according to a new study. United Van Lines’ annual “National Movers Study” based its destination ranking off the percentage of inbound and outbound state movers who utilized their services in the last year.
Comments / 3