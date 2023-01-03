ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

1 arrested for possession of handgun in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department said an officer arrested one person for possession of a handgun Tuesday. Police department officials said an officer in training stopped a vehicle and found an assault handgun. KRON On is streaming live news now A photo tweeted from the San Jose Police Department shows […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man found dead in tent at People's Park: UC Berkeley police

BERKELEY, Calif. - A man in his 30s was found dead inside a tent in People’s Park on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. He was found by neighbors around noon, according to Berkeleyside. UC police and the Alameda County coroner’s office responded and declared him deceased at the scene.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man incarcerated in Martinez jail tests positive for COVID, dies

MARTINEZ, Calif. - The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff has announced an in-custody death that occurred at the Martinez Detention Facility. The man, who is not being identified at this time, tested positive for COVID-19 during his intake on New Year's Eve and was subsequently placed in a quarantine cell, the sheriff said.
MARTINEZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Family, friends plead for help in locating missing East Bay teen

CONCORD, Calif. - Family and friends of an East Bay teen have launched a desperate search after the 19-year-old disappeared early New Year’s Day under concerning circumstances. Family friend Samanta Barajas said 19-year-old Damond Lazenby, of Pittsburg, was last seen 4 a.m. on Sunday. Barajas said his clothes were...
PITTSBURG, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man accused of intentionally driving car off California cliff with another adult, 2 children inside

MONTARA, Calif. — A man in California is accused of intentionally driving off a cliff with another adult and two children inside the car at the time, officials say. According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol - San Francisco Area, officers were called out to an area south of the Tom Lantos tunnel for a report of a car over the cliff side on State Route 1 on Monday just before 11 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Pleasant Hill Police arrest driver with stolen packages

PLEASANT HILL, CA (Jan. 3, 2023) — Tuesday morning, Pleasant Hill Police Officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple violations in the area of Buskirk Ave. and Clarie Dr. Officers saw that the floorboards of the vehicle were littered with packages. They suspected the packages had...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
KRON4 News

Hayward PD investigates 1st homicide of 2023

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Early Wednesday morning, Hayward police officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 24000 block of Park Avenue, according to a news release from the Hayward Police Department. Officers said they found an unresponsive male at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds at 12:42 a.m. Medical personnel pronounced the […]
HAYWARD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Activity Prompts Shelter-in-Place Order in San Mateo

A shelter in place order has been issued for a neighborhood in San Mateo due to police activity, according to a Nixle alert sent out by police just before noon Tuesday. The incident is reported on Grand Boulevard at Highland Avenue, just east of Highway 82/El Camino Real. Residents should...
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

Elderly man killed in Daly City hit-and-run

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Daly City Sunday night, the Daly City Police Department announced in a press release. DCPD said it received multiple calls about a car hitting a pedestrian on San Jose Avenue near Flournoy Street just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. After […]
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

2 SF business storefronts rammed, burglarized Monday morning

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two San Francisco businesses had their storefronts rammed by vehicles and were burglarized in the early morning hours of Monday, according to the San Francisco Police Department. In the first incident, SFPD officers from Mission Station responded to a possible burglary in progress at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pacificsun.com

Dog Down: Novato police officer shoots neighbor’s dog

On a drizzly Sunday morning in September, a tragic series of events unfolded in Petaluma that ended with two dead chickens, a Novato police sergeant shooting a neighbor’s dog and a long list of unanswered questions. Debate on social media exploded after KGO-TV broke the news in mid-December. An...
NOVATO, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Kids involved in Ignacio crash on the 101; two killed

This is a press release from the Marin County Sheriff’s Department:. A 16-year-old boy from San Rafael, CA and a 17-year-old girl from Novato were killed on Thursday (Dec. 29) as the result of a solo motor vehicle collision. Several people were also injured. The late night crash occurred on State Highway 101 near Ignacio Boulevard. Preliminary investigation completed by investigators is as follows:
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tree crashes on Oakland apartment building; 5 families had to flee

OAKLAND, Calif. - Five families living in an Oakland apartment had to flee after a giant eucalyptus tree crashed into their building Wednesday night during the heavy rains. Victoria James was in the kitchen on Lynde Street. And her kids were in their rooms when the apartment just shook. "I...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy