Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Doctor Charged with Trying to Kill Family by Driving Tesla Over 250-foot Cliffjustpene50Pacifica, CA
The Town Near San Francisco with More Cemeteries than ResidentsDiana RusColma, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.Malek SherifCalifornia State
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
Related
Pasadena Doctor Whose Family’s Tesla Plunged Off Cliff Faces Attempted Murder Charges
A doctor whom police say intentionally drove his Tesla off a California cliff — injuring his two children, his wife and himself — will face attempted murder and child abuse charges when released from a hospital where he was in stable condition on Wednesday. Dharmesh Patel, 41, a...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco security guard shot and killed by 2 teens in Japantown, police say
SAN FRANCISCO - A security guard was shot and killed Wednesday in San Francisco's Japantown. The guard was found near Webster and Post streets around 5:07 p.m., suffering from a gunshot wound, according to San Francisco police. Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but he died at the scene. SFPD arrested two...
1 arrested for possession of handgun in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department said an officer arrested one person for possession of a handgun Tuesday. Police department officials said an officer in training stopped a vehicle and found an assault handgun. KRON On is streaming live news now A photo tweeted from the San Jose Police Department shows […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man found dead in tent at People's Park: UC Berkeley police
BERKELEY, Calif. - A man in his 30s was found dead inside a tent in People’s Park on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. He was found by neighbors around noon, according to Berkeleyside. UC police and the Alameda County coroner’s office responded and declared him deceased at the scene.
KTVU FOX 2
Man incarcerated in Martinez jail tests positive for COVID, dies
MARTINEZ, Calif. - The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff has announced an in-custody death that occurred at the Martinez Detention Facility. The man, who is not being identified at this time, tested positive for COVID-19 during his intake on New Year's Eve and was subsequently placed in a quarantine cell, the sheriff said.
KTVU FOX 2
Family, friends plead for help in locating missing East Bay teen
CONCORD, Calif. - Family and friends of an East Bay teen have launched a desperate search after the 19-year-old disappeared early New Year’s Day under concerning circumstances. Family friend Samanta Barajas said 19-year-old Damond Lazenby, of Pittsburg, was last seen 4 a.m. on Sunday. Barajas said his clothes were...
Man accused of intentionally driving car off California cliff with another adult, 2 children inside
MONTARA, Calif. — A man in California is accused of intentionally driving off a cliff with another adult and two children inside the car at the time, officials say. According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol - San Francisco Area, officers were called out to an area south of the Tom Lantos tunnel for a report of a car over the cliff side on State Route 1 on Monday just before 11 a.m.
Man sleeping in car had ‘batman-style' knife, narcotics concealed: police
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man sleeping inside a parked car in south Hayward had a concealed “batman-style” knife along with suspected narcotics, according to the Hayward Police Department. Hayward police officers were checking on several “suspicious cars” that were parked on a public street in south Hayward. Officers saw one of the vehicles had […]
Devil's Slide Tesla crash was intentional, driver arrested for attempted murder: CHP
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The driver of a Tesla that crashed off Highway 1 in San Mateo County Monday was arrested for attempted murder and child abuse, California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Investigators believe the man crashed the car, which was carrying two young children, intentionally. Pasadena resident Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, was […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Pleasant Hill Police arrest driver with stolen packages
PLEASANT HILL, CA (Jan. 3, 2023) — Tuesday morning, Pleasant Hill Police Officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple violations in the area of Buskirk Ave. and Clarie Dr. Officers saw that the floorboards of the vehicle were littered with packages. They suspected the packages had...
Hayward PD investigates 1st homicide of 2023
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Early Wednesday morning, Hayward police officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 24000 block of Park Avenue, according to a news release from the Hayward Police Department. Officers said they found an unresponsive male at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds at 12:42 a.m. Medical personnel pronounced the […]
NBC Bay Area
Police Activity Prompts Shelter-in-Place Order in San Mateo
A shelter in place order has been issued for a neighborhood in San Mateo due to police activity, according to a Nixle alert sent out by police just before noon Tuesday. The incident is reported on Grand Boulevard at Highland Avenue, just east of Highway 82/El Camino Real. Residents should...
kion546.com
Police: Missing East Palo Alto woman was murdered; suspect arrested
EAST PALO ALTO, California (KPIX) — Police in East Palo Alto said Friday that a woman who recently went missing was murdered and that a suspect has been arrested in the case. On December 6, police and the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office launched an investigation into the...
KTVU FOX 2
Loved ones of Oakland man allegedly killed by Stockton serial-slaying suspect speak out
OAKLAND, Calif. - A cousin and friend of an Oakland man shot dead last year said they were stunned when they learned the killing was linked to an alleged Stockton serial killer. "It was just a shock for me to, you know, when I come outside and see that it...
Elderly man killed in Daly City hit-and-run
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Daly City Sunday night, the Daly City Police Department announced in a press release. DCPD said it received multiple calls about a car hitting a pedestrian on San Jose Avenue near Flournoy Street just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. After […]
2 SF business storefronts rammed, burglarized Monday morning
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two San Francisco businesses had their storefronts rammed by vehicles and were burglarized in the early morning hours of Monday, according to the San Francisco Police Department. In the first incident, SFPD officers from Mission Station responded to a possible burglary in progress at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block […]
pacificsun.com
Dog Down: Novato police officer shoots neighbor’s dog
On a drizzly Sunday morning in September, a tragic series of events unfolded in Petaluma that ended with two dead chickens, a Novato police sergeant shooting a neighbor’s dog and a long list of unanswered questions. Debate on social media exploded after KGO-TV broke the news in mid-December. An...
Police activity prompts street closure in San Mateo
Police activity has closed down a boulevard in the North Central neighborhood of San Mateo, according to the San Mateo Police Department.
marinlocalnews.com
Kids involved in Ignacio crash on the 101; two killed
This is a press release from the Marin County Sheriff’s Department:. A 16-year-old boy from San Rafael, CA and a 17-year-old girl from Novato were killed on Thursday (Dec. 29) as the result of a solo motor vehicle collision. Several people were also injured. The late night crash occurred on State Highway 101 near Ignacio Boulevard. Preliminary investigation completed by investigators is as follows:
KTVU FOX 2
Tree crashes on Oakland apartment building; 5 families had to flee
OAKLAND, Calif. - Five families living in an Oakland apartment had to flee after a giant eucalyptus tree crashed into their building Wednesday night during the heavy rains. Victoria James was in the kitchen on Lynde Street. And her kids were in their rooms when the apartment just shook. "I...
Comments / 2